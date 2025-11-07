REI is blowing out winter gloves from The North Face, OR, Smartwool, Fox and more for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cold weather is right around the corner, and even if you’re not spending your time in -70-degree temperatures like the researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory, you’re going to want to keep your hands warm. Right now, REI has more than 100 pairs of gloves on clearance. They range from burly models built for mountaineering, to basic hand warmers that let you use your phone while wearing them. REI doesn’t do Black Friday, so these are likely the lowest prices you’re going to see for the rest of the year.
Outdoor Research Revolution II GORE-TEX Gloves (Men’s) $66.73See It
A resort workhorse with waterproof/breathable GORE-TEX, warm insulation, and a durable outer, these burly gloves hold up to chairlift grips and tree taps. Gauntlet cuffs seal out snow and the pre-curved fit keeps dexterity for buckles and zippers.
The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves (Women’s) $33.73See It
These everyday fleece gloves with touchscreen-ready Etip panels allow you to queue playlists and map routes without freezing your fingers. Lightweight, quick-drying fabric makes them ideal for dog walks, commuting, and pretty much anything that requires going outside in the cold.
Smartwool Active Fleece Gloves $33.73See It
Merino-rich fleece adds warmth without bulk, plus reinforced palms for poles or stroller handles. They breathe well on brisk jogs and stash easily in a jacket pocket—great “always-with-you” winter gloves.
Men’s Gloves
The North Face
Outdoor Research
- Outdoor Research Adrenaline Gloves – Men’s $43
- Outdoor Research Adrenaline 3-in-1 Gloves – Men’s $51
- Outdoor Research Revolution II GORE-TEX Gloves – Men’s $67
- Outdoor Research Adrenaline Mittens $45
DAKINE
- DAKINE Team Phoenix GORE-TEX Gloves (2023) – Men’s $117
- DAKINE Kodiak GORE-TEX Gloves – Men’s $103
- DAKINE Excursion GORE-TEX Gloves – Men’s $74
- DAKINE Baron GORE-TEX Index Mittens – Men’s $76
Gordini
- Gordini Spring Gloves – Men’s $43
- Gordini AquaBloc Down Gauntlet Gloves – Men’s starting at $55
CTR
Boulder Gear
Fox / Garneau / Zoic / Brooks / Ronhill / NRS
- Fox Ranger Gloves – Men’s $23
- Fox Flexair 50th Limited Edition Bike Gloves – Men’s $44.73
- Garneau Super Prestige 3 Cycling Gloves – Men’s $45
- Zoic Base Cycling Gloves – Men’s $24
- Brooks Shield Lobster Gloves 2.0 $40
- RONHILL Wind-Block Gloves $40
- RONHILL Wind-Block Flip Gloves $40
- NRS HydroSkin Gloves – Men’s $27.93
Women’s Gloves
The North Face
- The North Face Shelbe Raschel Etip Gloves – Women’s $36.93
- The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves – Women’s $34
- The North Face Etip Indi Gloves – Women’s $30
- The North Face Montana Ski Gloves – Women’s $42
Outdoor Research
- Outdoor Research Adrenaline 3-in-1 Gloves – Women’s $52
- Outdoor Research Adrenaline Gloves – Women’s $44
- Outdoor Research Revolution II GORE-TEX Gloves – Women’s $67
Gordini
- Gordini AquaBloc Down Gauntlet Gloves – Women’s starting at $54.73
- Gordini AquaBloc Down Gauntlet Mittens – Women’s starting at $54.73
Boulder Gear / Helly Hansen / Manzella / Smartwool / Icebreaker / PEARL iZUMi / Fox / Giro / Zoic / CTR
- Boulder Gear Board Insulated Gloves – Women’s $39
- Manzella Bristol TouchTip Gloves – Women’s $25
- Manzella Aurora TouchTip Gloves – Women’s $19.73
- Manzella Crystal Gloves – Women’s $14.73
- Smartwool Active Fleece Gloves $34
- Icebreaker RealFleece Merino High-Pile Mittens $49
- Smartwool Knit Mitt Mittens starting at $20
- PEARL iZUMi Summit WRX Neoshell Bike Gloves – Women’s $43
- Fox Flexair Park Bike Gloves – Women’s $31
- Giro Riv’ette CS Bike Gloves – Women’s $26.73
- Giro Supernatural Cycling Gloves – Women’s $37
2025 Holiday Gift Guide