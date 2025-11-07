REI is blowing out winter gloves from The North Face, OR, Smartwool, Fox and more for clearance prices

Whether you want a pair of hardcore mountain climbing gloves or just something to keep your hands warm when walking the dog, REI has them all on clearance.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cold weather is right around the corner, and even if you’re not spending your time in -70-degree temperatures like the researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory, you’re going to want to keep your hands warm. Right now, REI has more than 100 pairs of gloves on clearance. They range from burly models built for mountaineering, to basic hand warmers that let you use your phone while wearing them. REI doesn’t do Black Friday, so these are likely the lowest prices you’re going to see for the rest of the year.

Outdoor Research Revolution II GORE-TEX Gloves (Men’s) $66.73

Outdoor Research gloves on sale at REI on a snowy rocky background
The burly cuffs keep snow from sneaking in, even when it gets deep.

Outdoor Research
See It

A resort workhorse with waterproof/breathable GORE-TEX, warm insulation, and a durable outer, these burly gloves hold up to chairlift grips and tree taps. Gauntlet cuffs seal out snow and the pre-curved fit keeps dexterity for buckles and zippers.

The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves (Women’s) $33.73

The North Face gloves on sale at REI on a snowy rocky background
These warm gloves allow for phone usage without taking them off.

The North Face
See It

These everyday fleece gloves with touchscreen-ready Etip panels allow you to queue playlists and map routes without freezing your fingers. Lightweight, quick-drying fabric makes them ideal for dog walks, commuting, and pretty much anything that requires going outside in the cold.

Smartwool Active Fleece Gloves $33.73

Smartwool gloves on a snowy background on sale at REI
These lightweight gloves are easy to stash anywhere.

Smartwool
See It

Merino-rich fleece adds warmth without bulk, plus reinforced palms for poles or stroller handles. They breathe well on brisk jogs and stash easily in a jacket pocket—great “always-with-you” winter gloves.

Men’s Gloves

The North Face

Outdoor Research

DAKINE

Gordini

CTR

Boulder Gear

Fox / Garneau / Zoic / Brooks / Ronhill / NRS

Women’s Gloves

The North Face

Outdoor Research

Gordini

Boulder Gear / Helly Hansen / Manzella / Smartwool / Icebreaker / PEARL iZUMi / Fox / Giro / Zoic / CTR

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.