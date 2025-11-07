REI is blowing out winter gloves from The North Face, OR, Smartwool, Fox and more for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cold weather is right around the corner, and even if you’re not spending your time in -70-degree temperatures like the researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory, you’re going to want to keep your hands warm. Right now, REI has more than 100 pairs of gloves on clearance. They range from burly models built for mountaineering, to basic hand warmers that let you use your phone while wearing them. REI doesn’t do Black Friday, so these are likely the lowest prices you’re going to see for the rest of the year.

A resort workhorse with waterproof/breathable GORE-TEX, warm insulation, and a durable outer, these burly gloves hold up to chairlift grips and tree taps. Gauntlet cuffs seal out snow and the pre-curved fit keeps dexterity for buckles and zippers.

These everyday fleece gloves with touchscreen-ready Etip panels allow you to queue playlists and map routes without freezing your fingers. Lightweight, quick-drying fabric makes them ideal for dog walks, commuting, and pretty much anything that requires going outside in the cold.

Merino-rich fleece adds warmth without bulk, plus reinforced palms for poles or stroller handles. They breathe well on brisk jogs and stash easily in a jacket pocket—great “always-with-you” winter gloves.

