Amazon is blowing out Cuddl Duds base layers and and thermal underwear just in time for frigid temperatures

Cold weather is mostly a physics problem: your body makes heat, and winter tries to steal it via wind, convection, and damp fabric. A decent base layer helps by trapping warm air close to your skin and keeping you more comfortable whether you’re shoveling, walking the dog, working in an unheated garage, or hiking. Right now, Amazon has solid deals on Cuddl Duds base-layer sets and lounge-ready pajamas. These are more versatile than outdoor-specific base layers, so you can wear them on the hill or on the couch.
Cuddl Duds Men’s Heavyweight Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Set $33.24 (was $39.99)See It
The fleece lining helps hold warmth against your core and legs, which is exactly what you want when the wind is doing its best to blast every bit of warmth away from your body.
Cuddl Duds Women’s Fleece-Lined Thermal Base Layer Set $34.98 (was $42.99)See It
You can wear this under pretty much any outfit. The fleece lining adds noticeable warmth without forcing you into bulky outerwear, which matters if you still need to move around (walking, commuting, or doing anything that requires bending your knees).
Cuddl Duds Men’s Heavyweight Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Set (alternate variant) $34.99 (was $39.99)See It
If you’re shopping by price first, this is another solid pick from the batch, and it’s the easiest way to make standing outside less miserable.
Men’s thermal base layers
Women's pajama & lounge sets
