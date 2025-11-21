Amazon just dropped 30% off deals on tons of The North Face hoodies, jackets, and more during its Black Friday sale

The North Face builds garments that are meant to last, so grab these deeply discounted models and don't worry about them again for years.

By Stan Horaczek

I like The North Face outdoor gear because I can beat on it and it lasts. I’ve put their jackets through every kind of torture in the woods and they have mostly come out unscathed. Right now, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has tons of The North Face’s most popular jackets, hoodies, accessories, and more are 30 percent off across the board. Grab your preferred size and color before they sell out because they probably will.

The North Face Men's Antora Triclimate Jacket in TNF Black/Vanadis Grey Large $182 (was $260)

The North Face Mens Antora Triclimate Jacket
This is an extremely versatile jacket you can wear for a huge chunk of the year.

The North Face
This 3-in-1 system gives you a waterproof outer shell and a warm zip-in inner layer you can wear together or separately, so it covers everything from cool fall rain to full-on winter. We love a jacket that’s good for more than just a single season.

The North Face Men's Evolution Simple Dome Hoodie in TNF Black Large — $45.50 (was $65)

The North Face Evolution Simple Dome Hoodie
If you’re used to cheap hoodies, this will feel like a revelation.

The North Face
A classic logo hoodie is about as universal as it gets, and this one hits that sweet spot of midweight warmth without feeling bulky. The soft fleece interior, ribbed cuffs and hem, and clean black colorway make it an easy everyday layer with jeans, joggers, or snow pants—and at under $50, it’s a solid “add to cart” for yourself or as a gift.

The North Face Women's Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket in TNF Black Medium — $77 (was $110)

The North Face Womens Osito fleece jacket on a model
This fleece jacket is super soft, but also extremely durable.

The North Face
The Osito is one of The North Face’s most popular pieces. The high-pile fleece is ridiculously soft, warm, and easy to layer under a shell. It’s an easy everyday jacket for school runs, commuting, or curling up on the couch, and the full-zip plus hand pockets make it a super giftable staple.

