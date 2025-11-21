Amazon just dropped 30% off deals on tons of The North Face hoodies, jackets, and more during its Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I like The North Face outdoor gear because I can beat on it and it lasts. I’ve put their jackets through every kind of torture in the woods and they have mostly come out unscathed. Right now, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has tons of The North Face’s most popular jackets, hoodies, accessories, and more are 30 percent off across the board. Grab your preferred size and color before they sell out because they probably will.

Editor’s Picks

This 3-in-1 system gives you a waterproof outer shell and a warm zip-in inner layer you can wear together or separately, so it covers everything from cool fall rain to full-on winter. We love a jacket that’s good for more than just a single season.

A classic logo hoodie is about as universal as it gets, and this one hits that sweet spot of midweight warmth without feeling bulky. The soft fleece interior, ribbed cuffs and hem, and clean black colorway make it an easy everyday layer with jeans, joggers, or snow pants—and at under $50, it’s a solid “add to cart” for yourself or as a gift.

The Osito is one of The North Face’s most popular pieces. The high-pile fleece is ridiculously soft, warm, and easy to layer under a shell. It’s an easy everyday jacket for school runs, commuting, or curling up on the couch, and the full-zip plus hand pockets make it a super giftable staple.

Men’s jackets, fleeces & vests

Men’s hoodies & sweatshirts

Women’s jackets, fleeces & vests

Women’s hoodies & sweatshirts

Women’s performance jackets & running

Kids’ & teen jackets, fleeces & hoodies

Kids’ & teen tights, pants & tees

Hats & accessories

Footwear