Score this $189 cold press juicer for just $65 during Amazon’s flash sale

This cold press juicer was already on sale at $129, but Amazon currently has a 50-percent-off coupon you can apply by simply checking a box on the product page. That brings the total price down to $65. You won’t find many cold press juicers on Amazon below $100, let alone for $65. This likely won’t last long as it will end when stock runs out, so don’t (cold) press your luck by waiting if you want one.

With a 5.4-inch chute, you can cram most fruit into this machine without having to do a lot of prep work. A 350-watt motor helps push fruits and vegetables through a stainless steel filter with a slow, cold motion that yields 99 percent of the juice inside the produce.

