Score this $189 cold press juicer for just $65 during Amazon’s flash sale

This juicer has a 350-watt motor that squeezes every possible ounce of juice out of fruits and vegetables.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 2 Minutes Ago

This cold press juicer was already on sale at $129, but Amazon currently has a 50-percent-off coupon you can apply by simply checking a box on the product page. That brings the total price down to $65. You won’t find many cold press juicers on Amazon below $100, let alone for $65. This likely won’t last long as it will end when stock runs out, so don’t (cold) press your luck by waiting if you want one.

EanOruus Cold Press Juicer, 5.4″ Wide Feed Chute Juice Extractor Machine $65 (was $189)

EanOruus juicer with fruit inside and all around

EanOruus

With a 5.4-inch chute, you can cram most fruit into this machine without having to do a lot of prep work. A 350-watt motor helps push fruits and vegetables through a stainless steel filter with a slow, cold motion that yields 99 percent of the juice inside the produce.

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

