Score this $189 cold press juicer for just $65 during Amazon’s flash sale

This cold press juicer was already on sale at $129, but Amazon currently has a 50-percent-off coupon you can apply by simply checking a box on the product page. That brings the total price down to $65. You won’t find many cold press juicers on Amazon below $100, let alone for $65. This likely won’t last long as it will end when stock runs out, so don’t (cold) press your luck by waiting if you want one.
EanOruus Cold Press Juicer, 5.4″ Wide Feed Chute Juice Extractor Machine $65 (was $189)
With a 5.4-inch chute, you can cram most fruit into this machine without having to do a lot of prep work. A 350-watt motor helps push fruits and vegetables through a stainless steel filter with a slow, cold motion that yields 99 percent of the juice inside the produce.
