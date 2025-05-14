Traeger grills are at their lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s early Memorial Day sale

You can currently save up to $200 on Traeger grills and get them in time for Memorial Day with free shipping through Prime.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

I’m not a great cook, but I do have one dish absolutely perfected: pork belly burnt ends. I use a modified version of the Meat Church recipe with a few tweaks (including a little bit of maple syrup in the sauce for the second cook). It’s actually a very simple process on the Traeger pellet smokers. Right now, Amazon has Traeger grills on sale for up to $200 off. That includes flagship models like the Ironwood as well as more affordable cookers. If you order one right now with Prime, you’ll have it with free shipping in time for Memorial Day festivities.

Traeger Grills Pro 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker — $499 (was $699)

Traeger Pro 34 pellet grill with someone cooking vegetables on it
You can cook vegetables, too, as the photo shows.

Traeger

This cooker hasn’t dipped below its $699 retail price at all this year, so a $200 discount is a rare treat. This is the bigger version of the Pro 22, and it provides a massive 848 square inches of cooking surface. That’s enough for up to seven racks of ribs or 40 burgers. It maxes out at 450 degrees, but it’s at its best when it’s around 225 for cooking low and slow.

Like all Traeger pellet grills, it’s easy to keep temperature. You set your desired level, then a motorized auger pushes wood pellets into a burn box at the perfect rate to keep things cooking just right. Some barbecue purists may scoff at pellet cookers, but snobs are always going to snob. There’s something truly wonderful about getting perfect barbecue that you don’t have to babysit for 12 hours or risk ruining your meat.

Traeger Grills Pro 22 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker — $389 (was $499)

Traeger Pro 22 pellet grill on a plain background
This is a more efficient option than the 34 if you’re not regularly cooking for large groups.

Traeger

This model has all the features you’ll find in the Pro 34 linked above, but it’s a smaller, all-around machine. You get a total of 572 square inches of cooking space, which is enough for five racks of ribs or up to 24 burgers. It’s easier to store and burns more efficiently if you’re not doing big cooks, so you save money on pellets.

Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker Grill — $1,599 (was $1,799)

Traeger Ironwood XL grill review in front of a garage
Pardon my messy garage. I was excited for smoked meat.

If you can splurge on your pellet cooker, then the Ironwood is an awesome choice. The companion app allows you to monitor and control your grill from afar as long as you have a connection. It’s made of truly premium materials and even has a clever modular rack system around the perimeter for attaching accessories. If this grill was a pickleball paddle, it would be whatever the fanciest, most awesome pickleball paddle is (sorry, I don’t know anything about pickleball, and I’m not very good at metaphors).

More Traeger pellet grill deals

 

