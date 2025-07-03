Ninja’s clever FrostVault cooler is cheaper than ever at Amazon before the 4th of July

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s officially cooler season. Maybe you’re going to the beach or up to camp. Or perhaps you just want to hang around in the backyard without constantly going inside for a cold drink. Ninja’s FrostVault cooler is a great way to keep things chilly. Unlike typical coolers, it features a drawer at the bottom that keeps items cold and dry simultaneously. No more soggy hot dogs or sandwiches from sitting on top of the ice. Right now, Amazon has these coolers at their lowest prices ever before the 4th of July. Go grab one and keep yourself hydrated without making your lunch all mushy.

I have been using a version of this cooler for about a year, and I’m shocked at how much of a difference the dry drawer makes. The 65-quart model is the biggest in the line, and it fits a massive 97 cans without ice or 54 chilled cans with ice. That’s enough for any serious tailgate party. The burly built-in wheels and extending handle make it easy to transport, and the rugged sides can take serious abuse. Three inches of insulation in the walls seriously bottle in cold air to keep ice frozen for days on end. This is a cooler that will last a long time.

The middle storage option has enough storage for 68 cans without ice or 40 cans with a full load of ice. It still offers built-in wheels and a chunky handle to make it easy to lug. Plus, you get the same robust insulation.

The smallest model in the lineup offers enough space inside to accommodate 48 cans by themselves or up to 28 cans with a full pack of ice. You could also just fill it completely with cold cuts and make a truly epic sub next time you go camping. The sky really is the limit.