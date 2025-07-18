FITS is blowing out Merino wool socks for 50% off during this flash sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Socks may seem like a purchase that doesn’t require much thought. That’s true until you get a gnarly blister partway through a hike, run, or even walk around the supermarket. I upgraded to Merino wool socks a few years ago, and I’ve been spoiled ever since. Right now, FITS has its Merino blend socks discounted by 50 percent, making this the perfect time to upgrade your sock drawer and treat your feet like they deserve to be treated.

This is a blended fabric sock made of 65 percent Merino Wool, 27 percent Nylon, 6 percent Polyester, and 2 percent Lycra. That mix provides an excellent balance of strength, comfort, and stink-resistance. This lightweight design still offers some padding in crucial areas, and a clever Y-shaped pattern allows for a perfect fit no matter what shape your feet might be in. The heel area has an extra deep well so that your foot can snuggle in and stay free from blisters as you move.

Despite their toughness, these are lightweight socks that wick sweat and dry quickly so they’re great for summer or as part of a layer stack once the temperatures drop.

If you want a bit more warmth and protection for later in the year, this medium-weight sock cranks up the Merino wool content to 70 percent and adds extra padding in high-impact areas. It’s still great at sweat-wicking and drying quickly, so you could still wear it for most of the year if you’re headed out into the wilderness. The extra thickness helps with compression to encourage blood flow, so you’ll feel better during and after your hike, run, or walk.

More FITS hiking sock deals

FITS ski sock deals

I know skiing is still pretty far off for most of us here in the US, but the snow will fall eventually. When it does, you can be ready with a great pair of socks to wear under your boots. Don’t wait until they’re full-price.