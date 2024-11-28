I splurged on this fancy HexClad pan Black Friday deal even though Gordon Ramsay is my sworn enemy

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I got a chance to cook on HexClad pans a few weeks ago and I was very impressed. I like to use a metal spatula and my nonstick pots and pans don’t allow that. Plus, they work with induction cook tops. Now, I’ve purchased some of these fancy pans during this rare Black Friday deal, and my only regret is that Gordon Ramsay will get some of that money as the company’s spokesperson.
Keep in mind, I’ve never met Gordon Ramsay and he has no idea who I am. But, his whole thing is being mean to people on TV when they can’t cut a tomato fast enough or whatever he’s always angry about. I know he’s respected across the industry, but chill out and have a chip butty, buddy. Despite my beef with Gordon, you should still check out these HexClad pan deals. They don’t drop in price often and these are the lowest prices I have seen, even compared to Costco.
HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 3.3 Qt Deep Sauté Pan $109 (was $179)
Rather than relying on a scrapable non-stick coating, these pans sandwich a layer of aluminum between two pieces of stainless steel. Then, they laser etch the hexagonal pattern into the surface to make it non-stick. As a result, you can scrape them with a metal instrument and they won’t get ruined like every other non-stick pans. If your family destroys non-stick pans like mine does—I have to imagine they’re scrambling their eggs with a string trimmer or something—then these will hold up much better.
I like this kind of pan for pretty much everything. It has tall sides, but it also has a 10-inch flat bottom, so you can make sauces, ground beef, or a grilled cheese sandwich that’s actually good (I didn’t forget about that terrible grilled cheese you made, Gordon). It’s a do-everything pan and it has a lifetime guarantee as long as you don’t use it for commercial cooking.
More HexClad cookware deals
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6-Piece Fry Pan Set, 8, 10 and 12-Inch Frying Pans with Tempered Glass Lids $319 (was $399)
- HexClad 16 Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Set – 6 Piece Pan Set, 6 Piece Pot Set, 7 Quart Deep Fryer and 14 Inch Wok $893 (was $1,191)
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6-Piece Pot Set with Trivets, 2, 3, and 8-Quart Pots with Tempered Glass Lids $304 (was $379)
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Sauté Pan and Lid, Chicken Fryer, 7-Quart $178 (was $229)
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 8-Quart Stockpot with Tempered Glass Lid $143 (was $179)
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 1-Quart Saucepan with Tempered Glass Lid $91 (was $114)
- HexClad Essential Knife Set, 6-Piece, Japanese Damascus Stainless Steel Blades $279 (was $349)
And Gordon, if you’re reading this because you’re taking a break from being mean to random dudes on Tik Tok because they’re not making sloppy joe’s correctly, let’s squash this. We can hash it out over some hash.
