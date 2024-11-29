🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

I bought this fantastic T-Fal hard-anodized cookware set last Black Friday and it’s even cheaper this year

I have been using these pans since I bought them last Black Friday and they're still in great shape. Now they're just $139.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 2 Hours Ago

This 17-piece hard anodized T-Fal cookware set is deeply discounted for Prime Day
T-Fal

I try to be transparent about what I buy myself on Black Friday. Last year, one of my best purchases (in addition to my Theragun), was this 17-piece set of hard-anodized cookware from T-Fal. I paid $149, a deal with which I was totally happy, and this year an extra $10 coupon takes it all the way down to $139. This is a great time to upgrade or simply replace that old set of non-stick cookware, which is probably releasing toxic particles by now.


T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set 17 Piece $139 (was $199)

T-Fal hard anodized cookware set on sale for Black Friday

T-Fal

Each pan is built from hard anodized aluminum with a titanium non-stick coating. That helps them keep very consistent heat across the surface of the pan while maintaining a slippery surface that shrugs off eggs, steaks, and just about anything else you could cook on it. A red spot in the center of the pan indicates when the pans have reached the proper pre-heated temperature so you won’t put your food on too early. I particularly like this set because it includes a large 11.5-inch pan with a lid, as well as a 10.25-inch flat griddle, that’s great for making smash burgers and pancakes. The silicon handles stay very cool to the touch and the pans are even oven-save up to 400 degrees.

After a year of very regular use, my pans are still in great shape and I fully expect them to last for years or until one of my high-school-aged kids decides to scrape one to death with a metal spatula. I haven’t used the tiny egg pan much, but every other piece of this kit finds itself in regular cooking rotation. Grab it before the sale ends. Note: These don’t work with induction cook tops.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Non Stick Cookware Set 8 Piece $269 (was $373)

All-Clad hard anodized cookware set on sale for BLack Friday

All-Clad

If you’re willing to spend some extra cash and get fewer pieces, these upgraded All-Clad hard anodized pans are a great option. This kit includes: 8 and 10-inch fry pans, 2.5 and 3.5-quart covered sauce pans, and 8-quart covered stockpot. The aluminum and steel base get three layers of non-stick surface that won’t flake or scratch off with regular use. With proper care, this set of pans could last year many years. Think of all the grilled cheeses you could make a pizza you could correctly reheat. Note: These do work with induction cook tops.

