We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s no denying that drones are some of today’s hottest technologies, enabling anyone to take flight, experiment with aerial photography, and create cinematic videos. There’s also no disputing that they’re known to cost a pretty penny.

However, if you’re willing to try out some beginner-friendly models, they’re quite affordable. Take these Ninja drones as an example, you can get two in this bundle for just $149.99 (reg. $369.99).

Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro & Blade X Pro

These Ninja drones aren’t state-of-the-art, but they do have plenty of features for beginners to dabble in the art form. First and foremost, they’re rather easy to fly with simple remote controls that allow you to attach your smartphone for real-time camera transmission. This is also how you’ll be able to take pictures and videos through HD front and rear cameras.

Each drone also has built-in anti-collision features that help you avoid obstacles like walls and trees, a one-key return button that makes landing effortless, gesture controls that allow you to take hands-free images, and up to 15 minutes of flight time on a single charge.

Discover a whole new way of looking at the world

Once you have your quadcopters in hand, you might be looking for some project inspiration. Beyond taking pictures and videos from high above, you can think even more outside of the box. Get unique shots of wildlife, monitor areas of your property you can’t typically see (like your roof), record captivating videos for social media, or join a drone racing league.

Take flight with these Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro drones bundled together for $149.99 (reg. $369.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.