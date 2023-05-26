We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer is just around the corner, meaning backyard cookouts and outdoor parties with family and friends. You can save on the gear you’ll need for more than a seasons-worth of gatherings by shopping the best sales on kitchen items and appliances. From an outdoor pizza oven to a mug that has a basketball hoop, we have you covered.

Ooni is hosting a 30% off sale on select pizza ovens and accessories for Memorial Day Weekend, and you can score a $105 discount on the entry-level Fyra 12. This pizza oven runs on wood pellets and can reach temperatures of up to 950 Fahrenheit, necessary for cooking a traditional Neapolitan pie in about a minute. The Fyra 12 reaches its maximum temperature in about 15 minutes so that you can get cooking quickly—you don’t want to leave your guests hungry. If you’re not the one hosting the pizza party, the Fyra 12 is only 22 pounds, so you can easily grab it and go with ease. If you’ve been curious about getting a pizza oven but uncomfortable committing to one due to its price and typical size, don’t skip Ooni’s sale. The company even offers a 60-day guarantee, so you can knock out a few pies without making a full commitment.

Here are more Memorial Day kitchen and appliance deals:

