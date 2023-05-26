The best Memorial Day kitchen & appliance deals cook up major savings
Warm up to big savings on air fryers, espresso makers, blenders, and more kitchen gadgets this Memorial Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Summer is just around the corner, meaning backyard cookouts and outdoor parties with family and friends. You can save on the gear you’ll need for more than a seasons-worth of gatherings by shopping the best sales on kitchen items and appliances. From an outdoor pizza oven to a mug that has a basketball hoop, we have you covered.
Ooni Fyra 12 $244.30 (Was $349)
Ooni
Ooni is hosting a 30% off sale on select pizza ovens and accessories for Memorial Day Weekend, and you can score a $105 discount on the entry-level Fyra 12. This pizza oven runs on wood pellets and can reach temperatures of up to 950 Fahrenheit, necessary for cooking a traditional Neapolitan pie in about a minute. The Fyra 12 reaches its maximum temperature in about 15 minutes so that you can get cooking quickly—you don’t want to leave your guests hungry. If you’re not the one hosting the pizza party, the Fyra 12 is only 22 pounds, so you can easily grab it and go with ease. If you’ve been curious about getting a pizza oven but uncomfortable committing to one due to its price and typical size, don’t skip Ooni’s sale. The company even offers a 60-day guarantee, so you can knock out a few pies without making a full commitment.
Here are more Memorial Day kitchen and appliance deals:
Microwaves
- Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven $189.95 (Was $229.95)
- TOSHIBA 6-in-1 Inverter Microwave Oven Air Fryer Combo $269.99; $249.99 with coupon (Was $299.99)
Toasters & toaster ovens
- Revolution R180B Touchscreen Toaster $349.95 (Was $450)
- Wolf Gourmet Elite Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven $739.99 (Was $949)
- Geek Chef 4 Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots $49.99 (Was $79.99)
Air fryers & pressure cookers
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker $132.76 (Was $169.99)
- Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer $149.99 (WAs $199.99)
- Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $129.99 (Was $169.99)
- Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo $129.99 (Was $199.98)
Blenders, food processors, & stand mixers
- Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor $196.88 (Was $249.95)
- Cuisinart SM-50BC Stand Mixer $170.05 (Was $299.94)
- KitchenAid KSM150PSAQ Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer $249.99 (Was $459.99)
- KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender $49.99 (Was $59.99)
- Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender $289.95 (Was $349.95)
- Bonsenkitchen Handheld Blender $14.44 (Was $24.99)
Coffee & espresso machines
- Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville, Matte Black $175.99 (Was $219.95)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, 38 ounces, Matte Black $149.25 (Was $199)
- Breville ESP8XL Cafe Roma Stainless Espresso Maker $170 (Was $249.99)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System $699.95 (Was $899.95)
- De’Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, 15″, Stainless Steel $149.95 (Was $199.95)
- De’Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, 15″, Black $139.95 (Was $207.95)
- Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker $26.99 (Was $29.99)
- Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Miele CM 5510 Silence Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine Combo $1,599 (Was $1,899)
- Café Affetto Automatic Espresso Machine $399 (Was $549)
Appliances
- Hamilton Beach HBF1558 15.6 cu ft Counter Depth Full Size Refrigerator, Side Doors, Stainless $748 (Was $1,200)
- Antarctic Star Compact Mini Refrigerator Separate Freezer $149.99 (Was $179.99)
- FRIGIDAIRE EFR372-MINT 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Compact Rounded Corner Premium Mini Fridge $287.60 (Was $328.95)
- Koolatron 12 Bottle Wine Cooler $186.60 (Was $218.49)
- Koolatron 10 Bottle Wine Cooler, Black $195.50 (Was $229.99)
- NewAir Compact Wine Cooler Refrigerator $222.50 (Was $359.99)
Pots, pans, and utensils
- CAROTE 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan with Lid $19.54 (Was $29.99)
- Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set $369.99 (Was $529.99)
- Get 25% off sitewide at Great Jones with the promo code MDW25
- Always Pan 2.0, $115 (Was $150)
- Caraway 13-piece set $395 (Was $545)
- Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $19.90 (Was $34.25)
- Meyer Accent Series 6-piece set $179.99 (Was $199.99)
- MadeIn Non Stick Frying Pan 3-Piece Set $349 (Was $387)
- Mercer Culinary Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 12-Inch $25 (Was $43.99)
- Mercer Culinary Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 8-Inch $14.75 (Was $26)
Miscellaneous
- MAX’IS Creations | The Mug with a Hoop $24.99 (Was $34.95)
- Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher $29.09 (Was $38.79)
- Meat Slicer, Anescra 200W Electric Deli Food Slicer $86.69 (Was $139.99)
- Cuisinart CBW-201 Butter Wheel Stainless Steel $20.31 (Was $29.99)
- Cuisinart CBP-116 Sauce Pot and Basting Brush Set $12.50 (Was $15.78)
- SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Black), with Co2, Glass Carafes, & bubly drops Flavors $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Weston Professional French Fry Cutter and Vegetable Dicer, Stainless Steel $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Toshiba Induction Low Carb Rice Cooker Steamer $139.89 (Was $199.99)
- Toshiba Rice Cooker 6 Cup Uncooked $114.75 (Was $149.99)
- Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill with Locking Lid $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- Ice Cream Scoop $5.59 (Was $12.99)