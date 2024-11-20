This $99 early Black Friday deal on a Nespresso machine will save your coffee budget

Share







If you (or someone you’re shopping for this holiday season) starts each day with a fresh cup of coffee, don’t miss this $60 discount on Nespresso’s Vertuo Pop+. The coffee machine has been marked down to its lowest price ever, and we’re sure it’s going to sell out or return to its regular price before too long. The compact-but-luxe coffee maker is an excellent holiday gift idea, or a great upgrade over an old machine for yourself.

A big part of the Veruo Pop+’s appeal is its compact size. At just over 10-inches tall and under nine inches wide, it can fit onto any kitchen countertop without taking up too much space. The coffee maker uses Nespresso’s capsules rather than beans or loose grounds, and gets water from a built-in 25-ounce tank, so there’s no cleanup or prepwork required. You can make coffee in three sizes: five, eight, or 12 ounces, depending on the size of pod you use. The machine was designed to make lattes, cappuccinos, or single and double shots of espresso. Nespresso’s capsules are recyclable—the company allows you to send them back—so you don’t have to worry about the environmental impact, either. This set-it-and-forget-it kitchen appliance is the perfect early Black Friday deal to take advantage of, and now’s your chance.

