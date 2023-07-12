We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bakers rejoice! PantryChic’s Smart Storage System is $100 off, thanks to a Prime Day deal. The countertop appliance will measure and dispense ingredients at the push of a button, so you never have to dirty measuring spoons or cups again. A digital scale at its base will also keep track of your ingredients’ total weight to ensure accuracy. Amazon’s Prime Day discount makes it much easier to justify taking the leap for a smart kitchen gadget, but anyone who bakes frequently will understand its appeal.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

We’re typically reticent to recommend single-use kitchen appliances, but the PantryChic Smart Storage System solves some genuine, common kitchen problems for bakers. Its storage containers—necessary for this system to work—give you a neat place to keep and organize your ingredients. The containers are made from BPA-free plastic, which is both safe for food and durable. The appliance’s Bluetooth functionality allows you to pair the appliance to your phone and import recipes and remotely dispense ingredients.

PantryChic says its device can accurately measure over 100 ingredients, so you’ll be all set even if your recipes deviate from the standard flour and sugar. We understand the commitment to keeping an appliance on your counter, but the amount of space PantryChic’s Smart Storage System takes up is offset by not having to keep other measurement tools on-hand at all times. If you’d like to expedite your baking time without the risk of mismeasuring, don’t skip this Prime Day deal.

More Prime Day kitchen deals that are worth your time