Save 25% or more on our favorite T-shirts, undergarments, socks, and other essentials during Duluth Trading Co.’s basics sale

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Buying new underwear isn’t fun. But you know what’s even less fun? Suffering through a long day of work with an uncomfortable bra or boxer briefs bothering your bits. Duluth Trading has taken 25 percent off its entire basics category in what it’s calling the Basics Sale, and the 229 items involved cover boxer briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, tanks, bras, and socks. That 25 percent is the floor rather than the ceiling. I pulled the per-color pricing on every item in the sale this morning, and the deepest markdowns run to 80 percent off. Duluth prices this category by colorway, so one long-sleeve henley in the sale costs $27.71 in the color it’s photographed in and $8.24 two swatches over. The color you pick matters as much as the item you pick, and the deals worth chasing are buried inside the color pickers rather than on the sale grid.

Men's Buck Naked Boxer Briefs $18.71 (was $24.95) Duluth’s signature synthetic boxer brief, discounted in every color and every size Duluth Trading Co. See It

These are the boxer briefs I have been wearing for years (not the same pair). Right now, grab the Men’s Buck Naked Boxer Briefs at $18.71, because the discount applies to every color and the full size run from small through 4XL, which is not true of most of what’s on sale here. The fabric is a 4.4-ounce nylon and spandex knit rather than cotton, so they rinse out in a hotel sink and hang dry overnight, which makes them the pair to pack for a trip where laundry is out of the question. Duluth treats them to fight odor and builds in a gusseted crotch panel that keeps the seams off the parts of you that seams should stay off. This is an easy upgrade that will genuinely make your life more pleasant.

Women's No-Yank Tank $3.74–$12.71 (was $16.95) The cheapest item in the whole sale, and the floral print still has five sizes left Duluth Trading Co. See It

The Women’s No-Yank Tank drops to $3.74 from $16.95 in the Multi Ditsy Coneflower print, and that print still had XS through XL in stock when I checked, which is unusual for a price that low. This is the layering tank built long enough that it doesn’t ride up when you reach overhead, which is the entire reason it exists. Four price tiers run across the color range: five core colors at $12.71, a lilac at $8.23, two prints at $5.99, and the floral at $3.74. Pick by price rather than by color and you’re paying under $4 for a tank Duluth sells at $16.95 the rest of the year.

Men's Longtail T Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt $8.99–$18.71 (was $24.95) Three inches of extra length so the shirt stays tucked when you bend over Duluth Trading Co. See It

The Men’s Longtail T Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt is the shirt Duluth built its reputation on, and it bottoms out at $8.99 from $24.95 in a single coral color while eight other colors sit at $18.71. The pitch has always been the extra body length, which keeps the hem in your waistband when you’re reaching into the back of a cabinet. Relaxed is the roomiest of the three cuts and runs a little big, so a lot of people size down. Four more colors sit in the middle at $12.73 if the coral isn’t your thing (I personally can’t pull that color off).

Women's Free Range FabWire Bra $10.49–$11.24 (was $49.95) A wire-free bra at 79 percent off with a size run from 34B to 46DDD Duluth Trading Co. See It

The Women’s Free Range FabWire Bra takes the biggest dollar drop of any single garment in the sale, falling $39.46 to $10.49 from $49.95, and it still lists 34B through 46DDD with only two sizes gone, which almost never survives a markdown this deep. Duluth marks it Last Chance, so this is a closeout rather than a promotion, and it isn’t coming back at this price or possibly at all. Support comes from a doubled panel of the bra’s own fabric rather than from a metal wire, so there’s nothing rigid to work its way loose after a year of washing. Buying two at $10.49 costs less than one at full price, which is the whole argument here.

Men’s Un-Longtail T Standard Fit Short Sleeve Logo T-Shirt $5.99 (was $29.95)

This is the steepest men’s discount in the sale at 80 percent off, and it lands on the Un-Longtail T, which is the same cotton as the regular Longtail T without the added body length. Only one graphic hits $5.99 and it was showing small through 2XL. The other prints sit at $10.49 and $14.98.

Best Duluth men’s underwear deals from $10

Duluth’s four men’s underwear franchises split cleanly. Buck Naked is the synthetic performance pair, Armachillo uses jade-infused yarn and is the one to buy if you run hot, Dang Soft is the modal-blend comfort pair, and Free Range is plain organic cotton with a $19.95 list price against $24.95 to $34.95 for the other three. The Free Range Organic Cotton Boxer Briefs at $10.48 are the cheapest men’s pair in the sale, and the Armachillo Cooling Boxer Briefs 3-Pack at $38.99 works out to $13 a pair.

Best Duluth women’s underwear and bra deals from $4

The women’s side is where the sale gets aggressive, and a majority of the styles below carry at least one color cut 60 percent or deeper. The Women’s Plus Armachillo Cooling Modern High Cut at $4.49 is the cheapest pair of underwear in the sale, and the Women’s Buck Naked Briefs 3-Pack starts at $11.24 for three pairs against a $20.95 list price for one.

Best Duluth T-shirt and tank deals under $20

Duluth’s shirt lineup traces back to the Longtail T, which the company builds 3 inches longer than a standard tee so the hem doesn’t leave when you bend, and nearly everything discounted here is a variation on it. The Women’s Longtail T Long Sleeve Henley at $8.24 from $36.95 is the biggest dollar drop in this group at $28.71 off, and the Women’s Plus Lightweight Longtail T Scoopneck matches it on percentage at $5.99 from $26.50.

Best Duluth sock deals from $9

Socks are the one corner of this sale where the discount is a flat 25 percent with no deeper colorway cuts underneath it, so the value comes from the multipacks rather than from hunting a specific color. The Men’s Everyday 6-Pack Lightweight Crew Socks at $29.96 works out to $4.99 a pair, and the cheapest single pair anywhere in this section is $8.98.