REI is blowing out some of its most popular outdoor gear during its July 4th Outlet sale: Osprey, Arc’teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, and more

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You’re probably hoping to get outside for the 4th of July holiday and it’ll be a lot more fun if you have the right gear. Right now, REI has a massive sale going, which includes huge deals in its outlet section. The handpicked outlet sale runs through July 2, and the steepest cuts reach 60 percent off across camping gear, backpacks, trail shoes, and summer clothing. I dug through all of it and pulled the deals worth grabbing, leading with picks that don’t hinge on one last size or color being in stock.
Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack $69.73 (was $165.00)
57% off Osprey’s haul-anything roll-top
The Osprey Transporter Roll-Top is the bag I’d grab first. It’s a weather-resistant roll-top made from recycled fabric, with a padded laptop sleeve and harness straps that hide away when you’d rather sling it like a duffel. At $69.73, down from $165, it’s more than half off, and because it comes in one size, you’re not fighting anyone for the last medium.
prAna Foothills Flat Brim Hat $19.73 (was $39.00)
A packable sun hat for under $20
The prAna Foothills is a flat-brim sun hat that packs down and shrugs off being crushed in a bag. You get full face-and-neck coverage, an internal sweatband, and a chin cord for windy days. One size, $19.73 instead of $39, and nothing to overthink before a summer hike.
Gregory Arrio 18 Pack $48.73 (was $89.95)
Gregory’s ventilated daypack, 45% off
The Gregory Arrio 18 is an 18-liter day-hike pack with a suspended mesh back panel, the kind that keeps a sweaty back off your gear on a climb. It holds a hydration reservoir, has trekking-pole attachments, and fits water, layers, and lunch without bulging. At $48.73, down from $89.95, it’s a lot of real hiking pack for under $50, and it ships in one size.
NEMO Resolve 15 L Active Pack $94.73 (was $159.95)
NEMO’s repair-friendly fast pack, 40% off
The NEMO Resolve 15 is a 15-liter fast-hiking and trail-running pack from NEMO’s Endless Promise line, which the brand builds to be recycled or repaired instead of tossed when it wears out. The vest-style harness keeps it from bouncing on rough descents, and there’s room for a half-day kit. At $94.73, down from $159.95, it’s 40 percent off and, again, a single size.
Smith Joya ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $90.73 (was $275.00)
67% off Smith’s polarized glass lenses
The Smith Joya is one of the steepest markdowns in the sale, down 67 percent from $275 to $90.73. These run Smith’s ChromaPop polarized glass, which is heavier than plastic but sharper and much harder to scratch, in a women’s-fit frame. Glass sunglasses at this price are unusual, and there’s no size to sort out, just whether the look works for you.
Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 Tent $398.73 (was $999.95)
$601 off a four-person car-camping tent
The Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 is the splurge that’s actually a deal, a freestanding four-person tent down from $999.95 to $398.73. That’s $601 off the list price, with two doors and two vestibules so nobody has to crawl over anybody at 2 a.m. It’s heavy for backpacking but built for car camping, where the headroom and the second door matter more than saving grams.
Backpacks, daypacks, and duffels
Packs are where REI’s outlet usually shines, and this sale is no exception. The Osprey Transporter duffels lead it at 57 percent off, and the best value is the Salewa Fanes 24 at $59.73, a 24-liter hiking pack for 60 percent under list.
- Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack $69.73 (57% off)
- Osprey Transporter Panel Loader Pack $69.73 (57% off)
- Salewa Fanes 24 L Pack $59.73 (60% off)
- Gregory Arrio 18 Pack $48.73 (45% off)
- Gregory Rhune 25 Pack (Closeout) $54.73 (60% off)
- Gregory Alpinisto 35 Pack $119.73 (45% off)
- NEMO Resolve 15 L Active Pack $94.73 (40% off)
- NEMO Resolve 35 L Active Pack – Women’s $130.73 (40% off)
- ALPS Mountaineering Nomad RT 38 Pack $130.73 (40% off)
- ALPS Mountaineering Expedition 75 Pack $160.73 (40% off)
- ALPS Mountaineering Contour 28 Pack $53.73 (46% off)
- Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Pack $59.73 (60% off)
- Herschel Supply Co. Classic XL Pack $46.73 (50% off)
- Mountain Hardwear Field Day 16 L Pack $69.73 (37% off)
Tents, sleeping bags, and pads
If you’re outfitting a campsite, this is the group to scroll. The Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 is the headline at $601 off, and Big Agnes’s ultralight Tiger Wall Carbon tents are here too if your budget runs to four figures even after 45 percent off.
- Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 Tent $398.73 (60% off)
- Kammok Sunda 2.0 Tent with Footprint $213.73 (50% off)
- Big Agnes Tiger Wall 2 Carbon Tent $988.73 (45% off)
- Big Agnes Tiger Wall 3 Carbon Tent $1,098.73 (45% off)
- Marmot Sawtooth Sleeping Bag – Men’s from $144.73 (51% off)
- Mountain Hardwear Specter 30 Sleeping Bag $303.73 (up to 46% off)
- Big Agnes Roxy Ann 3N1 15 Sleeping Bag – Women’s $158.73 (60% off)
- Big Agnes Roxy Ann 3N1 30 Sleeping Bag – Women’s $149.73 (57% off)
- Big Agnes Sidewinder Camp 35 Sleeping Bag – Women’s $83.73 (50% off)
- Mountain Equipment Classic Comfort 3.8 Sleeping Pad $73.73 (55% off)
- Mountain Equipment Classic Comfort 3.8 Sleeping Pad – Long $69.73 (60% off)
Hiking boots and trail-running shoes
Footwear is the one place outlet sizing gets thin fast, so grab your size if you see it. The standout is the Vasque St. Elias waterproof boot at 67 percent off ($77.73), and Arc’teryx’s Norvan trail runners rarely turn up this cheap.
- Vasque St. Elias Waterproof Hiking Boots – Women’s $77.73 (67% off)
- KEEN Durand EVO Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Women’s $99.73 (52% off)
- Merrell Speed Eco Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Women’s $69.73 (53% off)
- Merrell Accentor 3 Hiking Shoes – Women’s $64.73 (35% off)
- The North Face Cragstone Leather Mid WP Hiking Boots – Women’s $99.73 (39% off)
- Salewa Dropline Leather Hiking Shoes – Women’s $99.73 (37% off)
- Northside Eaglewood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Men’s $69.73 (41% off)
- Arc’teryx Norvan LD 4 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $119.73 (29% off)
- Arc’teryx Sylan GTX Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $159.73 (30% off)
- Inov8 TrailFly Speed Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $94.73 (40% off)
- Craft Nordlite Ultra Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $79.73 (50% off)
- Craft Pacer Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $64.73 (52% off)
- Altra Paradigm 7 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $109.73 (35% off)
- Helly Hansen Cascade Low-Cut HT Hiking Shoes – Women’s $89.73 (40% off)
Sandals, water shoes, and flip-flops
Warm-weather footwear gets cut hard at the outlet. Columbia’s Alava sandal is 60 percent off at $29.73, and there’s a kids’ North Face slide under $20 if you’re tired of replacing pool shoes every summer.
- The North Face Skeena Sandals – Women’s $29.73 (49% off)
- Columbia Alava Sandals – Women’s $29.73 (60% off)
- Teva Flatform Universal Sandals – Women’s $34.73 (50% off)
- Sanuk Cosmic Aquarius 2 Sandals – Women’s $29.73 (33% off)
- Freewaters Cloud9 Maxx Flip-Flops – Men’s $30.73 (52% off)
- Sanuk Donna ST Plaid Chill Shoes – Women’s $24.73 (61% off)
- Timberland Voyager Valley Sneakers – Men’s $79.73 (43% off)
- The North Face Base Camp Slide III Sandals – Kids’ $19.73 (34% off)
Paddling and water gear
Life vests and paddle gear don’t go on sale often, which makes this group worth a look. The Mustang Survival Journey PFD drops to $34.73, and NRS’s Clearwater and Ion vests are both about half off.
- NRS Clearwater PFD $62.73 (50% off)
- NRS Ion PFD $64.73 (46% off)
- Mustang Survival Journey PFD with Pocket $34.73 (53% off)
- NRS SUP Board Travel Pack $86.73 (45% off)
- Camaro Seamless Bonding Paddling Gloves – 3 mm $46.73 (50% off)
- NRS Silkweight T-Shirt Dress $44.73 (44% off)
Cycling gear
The bike deals split between accessories and apparel. A Cannondale Sidestreet helmet is 56 percent off at $49.73, and the Cannondale PriBar tire levers at $5.73 are the cheapest add-it-anyway item in the sale.
- Cannondale Sidestreet Bike Helmet $49.73 (56% off)
- Blackburn Cinch Carbon Cage $33.73 (51% off)
- Cannondale PriBar Tire Levers $5.73 (66% off)
- Fox Flexair 50th Limited Edition Bike Gloves $34.73 (42% off)
- Fox Flexair Park Bike Gloves – Women’s $13.73 (69% off)
- PEARL iZUMi PRO Cycling Jersey – Women’s $96.73 (46% off)
- PEARL iZUMi Summit Shell Bike Shorts – Women’s $62.73 (40% off)
- Giro Venture Bike Jersey – Women’s $49.73 (44% off)
- Rapha Explore Merino Cycling T-Shirt – Women’s $68.73 (31% off)
- Zoic Premium Bib Liner Bike Shorts – Women’s $59.73 (40% off)
- Garneau HTO 3 Cycling Jersey – Women’s $31.73 (51% off)
- Shebeest Diva Capri Cycling Tights – Women’s $69.73 (36% off)
Rain shells and jackets
Shoulder-season layers pile up at the outlet because nobody’s shopping for them in July. The North Face Osito Lux fleece is 61 percent off at $49.73, and Helly Hansen’s Juell Storm rain shell is more than half off.
- The North Face Osito Lux Jacket – Women’s $49.73 (61% off)
- Helly Hansen Juell Storm Rain Jacket – Women’s $99.73 (54% off)
- Helly Hansen Verglas Micro Shell Jacket – Women’s $99.73 (44% off)
- Mountain Hardwear Glacial Trail Full-Zip Jacket – Women’s $64.73 (50% off)
- Free Country X20 Anorak – Women’s $64.73 (41% off)
- Free Country Hydro Light Status Jacket – Men’s $59.73 (40% off)
- Free Country Agile II Windshear Jacket – Men’s $54.73 (47% off)
- Helly Hansen Vista Hike Anorak – Women’s $89.73 (40% off)
- The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket – Women’s $74.73 (50% off)
- Boulder Gear Stratus Rain Jacket – Men’s $50.73 (up to 36% off)
- Helly Hansen LIFA Tech Lite Pullover Hoodie – Men’s $54.73 (45% off)
- Helly Hansen Odin Backcountry Infinity Shell Jacket – Men’s $324.73 (50% off)
Shirts, tops, and dresses
Sun shirts and trail tops make up most of this group. Outdoor Research’s Astroman sun shirt is 50 percent off at $48.73, a UPF layer worth owning, and Cotopaxi’s Mari crop is down to $23.73.
- Outdoor Research Astroman Sun Shirt – Men’s $48.73 (50% off)
- Arc’teryx Norvan DownWord Logo Shirt – Men’s $66.73 (25% off)
- Smartwool Intraknit Active T-Shirt – Men’s $45.73 (51% off)
- prAna Foundation Rib T-Shirt – Women’s $29.73 (45% off)
- prAna Railay Pocket Dress $63.73 (35% off)
- The North Face Arque Hike Dress $54.73 (50% off)
- The North Face Sunriser Shirt – Men’s $31.73 (36% off)
- Toad&Co Windmere II Dress $46.73 (45% off)
- Cotopaxi Mari Crop Top – Women’s $23.73 (60% off)
- Free Fly Salt and Sun Pocket T-Shirt – Men’s $25.73 (32% off)
- Artilect Darkhorse 185 Zoned Crew Base Layer Top – Women’s $71.73 (55% off)
- Smartwool Smartloft Skirt $61.73 (43% off)
Shorts, pants, and swim
This is the deepest, most picked-over group, so the brands you already trust are the safe bet. Patagonia Baggies are here at $44.73, and Cotopaxi’s Brinco short is 57 percent off if you want trail shorts for under $30.
- Patagonia Baggies Longs Shorts – Men’s 7″ $44.73 (31% off)
- Patagonia Wavefarer Board Shorts – Men’s 19″ $47.73 (36% off)
- Outdoor Research Zendo Multi Shorts – Men’s $31.73 (54% off)
- prAna Intrinsic Shorts – Men’s $44.73 (40% off)
- Black Diamond Notion Shorts – Men’s $44.73 (40% off)
- Brooks Sherpa 2-in-1 Shorts – Men’s 5″ $42.73 (40% off)
- Marmot Scree Shorts – Men’s $57.73 (35% off)
- Smartwool Active Lined 7″ Shorts – Men’s $59.73 (32% off)
- Cotopaxi Brinco 5″ Shorts – Men’s $29.73 (57% off)
- Helly Hansen Tofino Solen 9.5″ Shorts – Men’s $31.73 (60% off)
- O’Neill Hyperfreak Mysto Scallop 19″ Board Shorts – Men’s $34.73 (36% off)
- Royal Robbins Half Dome Overalls – Women’s $88.73 (40% off)
- Outdoor Research Swift Lite Shorts – Women’s $34.73 (49% off)
- Nathan Interval 6″ Bike Shorts – Women’s $27.73 (60% off)
Socks, hats, and trail extras
These are the cart-fillers worth adding before you check out. A Petzl Tikka headlamp is $14.73, merino socks from Icebreaker and Smartwool start at $12.73, and prAna’s Gazin hat is 62 percent off.
- Petzl Tikka Headlamp $14.73 (57% off)
- Klean Kanteen Rise Tumbler – 26 fl. oz. $14.73 (61% off)
- prAna Gazin Patch Hat $14.73 (62% off)
- REI Co-op Sahara 5-Panel Sun Hat $24.73 (50% off)
- Smartwool Hike 5-Panel Hat $19.73 (50% off)
- CTR Stratus Waterproof Typhoon Boonie Hat $24.73 (50% off)
- Nite Ize RadDog All-In-One Collar and Leash $13.73 (60% off)
- Icebreaker Lifestyle Light Crew Socks – Women’s $12.73 (39% off)
- Icebreaker Lifestyle Ultralight Crew Socks – Men’s $12.73 (39% off)
- Smartwool Everyday Fair Isle Sweater Light Cushion Crew Socks $12.73 (54% off)
- Farm to Feet Damascus Light Targeted Cushion 3/4 Crew Socks $12.73 (46% off)
- Stance Absolute No-Show Socks – Women’s – 3 Pairs $15.73 (52% off)
- Sealskinz Ryston Water-Repellent Fleece Gloves – Men’s $29.73 (54% off)
- RONHILL Wind-Block Gloves $19.73 (64% off)
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