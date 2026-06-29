REI is blowing out some of its most popular outdoor gear during its July 4th Outlet sale: Osprey, Arc’teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, and more

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You’re probably hoping to get outside for the 4th of July holiday and it’ll be a lot more fun if you have the right gear. Right now, REI has a massive sale going, which includes huge deals in its outlet section. The handpicked outlet sale runs through July 2, and the steepest cuts reach 60 percent off across camping gear, backpacks, trail shoes, and summer clothing. I dug through all of it and pulled the deals worth grabbing, leading with picks that don’t hinge on one last size or color being in stock.

The Osprey Transporter Roll-Top is the bag I’d grab first. It’s a weather-resistant roll-top made from recycled fabric, with a padded laptop sleeve and harness straps that hide away when you’d rather sling it like a duffel. At $69.73, down from $165, it’s more than half off, and because it comes in one size, you’re not fighting anyone for the last medium.

The prAna Foothills is a flat-brim sun hat that packs down and shrugs off being crushed in a bag. You get full face-and-neck coverage, an internal sweatband, and a chin cord for windy days. One size, $19.73 instead of $39, and nothing to overthink before a summer hike.

The Gregory Arrio 18 is an 18-liter day-hike pack with a suspended mesh back panel, the kind that keeps a sweaty back off your gear on a climb. It holds a hydration reservoir, has trekking-pole attachments, and fits water, layers, and lunch without bulging. At $48.73, down from $89.95, it’s a lot of real hiking pack for under $50, and it ships in one size.

NEMO Resolve 15 L Active Pack $94.73 (was $159.95) NEMO’s repair-friendly fast pack, 40% off This is an underrated colorway. NEMO See It

The NEMO Resolve 15 is a 15-liter fast-hiking and trail-running pack from NEMO’s Endless Promise line, which the brand builds to be recycled or repaired instead of tossed when it wears out. The vest-style harness keeps it from bouncing on rough descents, and there’s room for a half-day kit. At $94.73, down from $159.95, it’s 40 percent off and, again, a single size.

Smith Joya ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $90.73 (was $275.00) 67% off Smith’s polarized glass lenses This is an underrated colorway. NEMO See It

The Smith Joya is one of the steepest markdowns in the sale, down 67 percent from $275 to $90.73. These run Smith’s ChromaPop polarized glass, which is heavier than plastic but sharper and much harder to scratch, in a women’s-fit frame. Glass sunglasses at this price are unusual, and there’s no size to sort out, just whether the look works for you.

The Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 is the splurge that’s actually a deal, a freestanding four-person tent down from $999.95 to $398.73. That’s $601 off the list price, with two doors and two vestibules so nobody has to crawl over anybody at 2 a.m. It’s heavy for backpacking but built for car camping, where the headroom and the second door matter more than saving grams.

Backpacks, daypacks, and duffels

Packs are where REI’s outlet usually shines, and this sale is no exception. The Osprey Transporter duffels lead it at 57 percent off, and the best value is the Salewa Fanes 24 at $59.73, a 24-liter hiking pack for 60 percent under list.

Tents, sleeping bags, and pads

If you’re outfitting a campsite, this is the group to scroll. The Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 is the headline at $601 off, and Big Agnes’s ultralight Tiger Wall Carbon tents are here too if your budget runs to four figures even after 45 percent off.

Hiking boots and trail-running shoes

Footwear is the one place outlet sizing gets thin fast, so grab your size if you see it. The standout is the Vasque St. Elias waterproof boot at 67 percent off ($77.73), and Arc’teryx’s Norvan trail runners rarely turn up this cheap.

Sandals, water shoes, and flip-flops

Warm-weather footwear gets cut hard at the outlet. Columbia’s Alava sandal is 60 percent off at $29.73, and there’s a kids’ North Face slide under $20 if you’re tired of replacing pool shoes every summer.

Paddling and water gear

Life vests and paddle gear don’t go on sale often, which makes this group worth a look. The Mustang Survival Journey PFD drops to $34.73, and NRS’s Clearwater and Ion vests are both about half off.

Cycling gear

The bike deals split between accessories and apparel. A Cannondale Sidestreet helmet is 56 percent off at $49.73, and the Cannondale PriBar tire levers at $5.73 are the cheapest add-it-anyway item in the sale.

Rain shells and jackets

Shoulder-season layers pile up at the outlet because nobody’s shopping for them in July. The North Face Osito Lux fleece is 61 percent off at $49.73, and Helly Hansen’s Juell Storm rain shell is more than half off.

Shirts, tops, and dresses

Sun shirts and trail tops make up most of this group. Outdoor Research’s Astroman sun shirt is 50 percent off at $48.73, a UPF layer worth owning, and Cotopaxi’s Mari crop is down to $23.73.

Shorts, pants, and swim

This is the deepest, most picked-over group, so the brands you already trust are the safe bet. Patagonia Baggies are here at $44.73, and Cotopaxi’s Brinco short is 57 percent off if you want trail shorts for under $30.

Socks, hats, and trail extras

These are the cart-fillers worth adding before you check out. A Petzl Tikka headlamp is $14.73, merino socks from Icebreaker and Smartwool start at $12.73, and prAna’s Gazin hat is 62 percent off.