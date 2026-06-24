Get a huge discount on heated jackets and clothing from ORORO during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

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Buying heated clothing in June feels backwards, which is exactly why now is a good time to do it. ORORO put most of its battery-powered lineup on sale for Prime Day, and a free 30-day Prime trial covers the member pricing through the June 23 to 26 event. The brand makes heated vests, jackets, gloves, socks, and a few odder pieces like a heated seat cushion and a hand-warmer muff, all powered by a small USB-C battery that tucks into a pocket. You’ll be extremely glad you grabbed this stuff now when the flurries start flying during this upcoming winter.
ORORO Women's Lightweight Heated Vest $119.99 (was $169.99)
The brand’s signature vest, battery included, 29% off
The Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest at $119.99 is the product ORORO is known for, and 29% off is the price to grab. Carbon-fiber panels warm your chest and back, the USB-C battery comes in the box and runs the heat for hours, and the whole thing packs down small enough to stuff in a bag. It’s the most broadly useful piece in the sale, good for everything from a cold office to a tailgate. There’s a men’s version at the same price below.
ORORO Men's 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell Heated Jacket $129.99 (was $169.99)
Full heated jacket with detachable hood, 24% off
If you want a full jacket instead of a vest, the Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell at $129.99 is the value pick, 24% off. Heating elements cover the chest, back, and collar, the hood detaches when you don’t need it, and the soft-shell outer handles wind and light rain. The battery is included and clips into an inside pocket. For winter commutes or standing around outdoors, it’s a lot of heated jacket for the money.
ORORO Heated Socks $87.99 (was $109.99)
Rechargeable socks that warm cold feet, 20% off
Cold feet are the thing thick socks never quite fix, which is what makes the Heated Socks at $87.99 worth a look, 20% off. Heating runs across the toes and soles, the small batteries clip at the cuff, and the warmth lasts long enough for a day of skiing, hunting, or shoveling. They’re the cheapest way into the ORORO system if you want to try heated gear without committing to a jacket.
ORORO Men's 5 Heat Zones Dual Control Heated Jacket $189.99 (was $249.99)
Five heating zones with separate top and bottom control, 24% off
The Men’s 5 Heat Zones Dual Control jacket at $189.99 is the step up, 24% off the priciest piece in the sale. It adds two more heating zones than the soft shell and splits them into separate top and bottom controls, so you can run more heat on your core and less on your arms. It’s the one to buy if you spend long stretches in real cold and want the most warmth ORORO makes in a jacket.
ORORO Ultra-Compact Rechargeable Battery $49.99 (was $69.99)
A spare battery for any ORORO heated piece, 29% off
Every ORORO piece runs on the same style of battery, and the Ultra-Compact at $49.99 is a smart add to any order, 29% off. A second battery means you can swap in a fresh one when the first runs down on a long day, or keep one charging at home while you wear the other. It works across the vests, jackets, and other heated apparel, so it’s the rare accessory you won’t outgrow.
Best ORORO heated jacket deals
These are the full heated jackets, each with the battery in the box. The Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell at $129.99 is the value pick for most people, and the Men’s 5 Heat Zones Dual Control at $189.99 is the warmest option if you want separate top and bottom heat. On the women’s side, the 800-fill down jacket is the cozy choice and the 4-zone shell adds a heated collar.
- ORORO Men’s 5 Heat Zones Dual Control Heated Jacket $189.99 (was $249.99), 24% off
- ORORO Women’s Heated 800-Fill Down Jacket $186.99 (was $208.99), 11% off
- ORORO Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell Heated Jacket $129.99 (was $169.99), 24% off
- ORORO Women’s 4-Zone Heated Jacket with Heated Collar $129.99 (was $169.99), 24% off
Best ORORO heated vest deals
The vest is ORORO’s bread and butter, and it’s the piece most people should start with since it warms your core without bulking up your arms. The lightweight puffer at $119.99 comes in men’s and women’s cuts and is the deepest apparel discount here at 29% off. There’s a kids’ version at $109.99, plus quilted, soft-shell golf, and fleece options if you want a different look.
- ORORO Men’s Dual Control Heated Bomber Vest (5 Zones) $159.99 (was $189.99), 16% off
- ORORO Women’s Heated Down Vest with Detachable Hood (800 Fill) $143.99 (was $169.99), 15% off
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest (Puffer Classic) $119.99 (was $169.99), 29% off
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest (Puffer Classic) $119.99 (was $169.99), 29% off
- ORORO Women’s Quilted Heated Vest $119.99 (was $149.99), 20% off
- ORORO Men’s Heated Quilted Vest with Heated Collar $119.99 (was $149.99), 20% off
- ORORO Women’s Heated Softshell Golf Vest $119.99 (was $149.99), 20% off
- ORORO Men’s Heated Softshell Golf Vest $119.99 (was $149.99), 20% off
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Sweater Fleece Vest $118.99 (was $139.99), 15% off
- ORORO Kids’ 4-Zone Lightweight Heated Vest $109.99 (was $139.99), 21% off
Best ORORO heated glove, sock, and accessory deals
The smaller pieces are the easiest way to try heated gear, and a few are the best percentage discounts in the whole sale. The upgraded glove liners at $79.99 are 38% off, the heated socks start at $87.99, and the lineup also covers a heated scarf, a hand-warmer muff, and a foldable seat cushion for cold bleachers. The spare battery at $49.99 powers any of them.
- ORORO Heated Hand Warmer Pouch (Muff) $118.99 (was $139.99), 15% off
- ORORO Heated Gloves (Motorcycle and Ski) $99.99 (was $119.99), 17% off
- ORORO Heated Glove Liners $99.99 (was $129.99), 23% off
- ORORO Heated Seat Cushion with Battery Pack $99.99 (was $139.99), 29% off
- ORORO Heated Socks (Wool-Blend) $95.99 (was $129.99), 26% off
- ORORO Heated Socks (Rechargeable Electric) $87.99 (was $109.99), 20% off
- ORORO Upgraded Unisex Heated Glove Liners $79.99 (was $129.99), 38% off
- ORORO Heated Scarf (Neck Warmer) $55.99 (was $69.99), 20% off
- ORORO Ultra-Compact Rechargeable Battery $49.99 (was $69.99), 29% off
ORORO prices can move through Prime Day, so check the current number before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest at $119.99, 29% off the piece the brand built its name on and the easiest one to actually use. If your feet are the problem, the Heated Socks at $87.99 are the cheapest way in.
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