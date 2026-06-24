Get a huge discount on heated jackets and clothing from ORORO during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

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Buying heated clothing in June feels backwards, which is exactly why now is a good time to do it. ORORO put most of its battery-powered lineup on sale for Prime Day, and a free 30-day Prime trial covers the member pricing through the June 23 to 26 event. The brand makes heated vests, jackets, gloves, socks, and a few odder pieces like a heated seat cushion and a hand-warmer muff, all powered by a small USB-C battery that tucks into a pocket. You’ll be extremely glad you grabbed this stuff now when the flurries start flying during this upcoming winter.

ORORO Women's Lightweight Heated Vest $119.99 (was $169.99) The brand’s signature vest, battery included, 29% off Look how warm she looks. ORORO See It

The Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest at $119.99 is the product ORORO is known for, and 29% off is the price to grab. Carbon-fiber panels warm your chest and back, the USB-C battery comes in the box and runs the heat for hours, and the whole thing packs down small enough to stuff in a bag. It’s the most broadly useful piece in the sale, good for everything from a cold office to a tailgate. There’s a men’s version at the same price below.

ORORO Men's 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell Heated Jacket $129.99 (was $169.99) Full heated jacket with detachable hood, 24% off The battery pack fits in the pocket. ORORO See It

If you want a full jacket instead of a vest, the Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell at $129.99 is the value pick, 24% off. Heating elements cover the chest, back, and collar, the hood detaches when you don’t need it, and the soft-shell outer handles wind and light rain. The battery is included and clips into an inside pocket. For winter commutes or standing around outdoors, it’s a lot of heated jacket for the money.

Cold feet are the thing thick socks never quite fix, which is what makes the Heated Socks at $87.99 worth a look, 20% off. Heating runs across the toes and soles, the small batteries clip at the cuff, and the warmth lasts long enough for a day of skiing, hunting, or shoveling. They’re the cheapest way into the ORORO system if you want to try heated gear without committing to a jacket.

ORORO Men's 5 Heat Zones Dual Control Heated Jacket $189.99 (was $249.99) Five heating zones with separate top and bottom control, 24% off This is the one you want for the dead of winter. ORORO See It

The Men’s 5 Heat Zones Dual Control jacket at $189.99 is the step up, 24% off the priciest piece in the sale. It adds two more heating zones than the soft shell and splits them into separate top and bottom controls, so you can run more heat on your core and less on your arms. It’s the one to buy if you spend long stretches in real cold and want the most warmth ORORO makes in a jacket.

Every ORORO piece runs on the same style of battery, and the Ultra-Compact at $49.99 is a smart add to any order, 29% off. A second battery means you can swap in a fresh one when the first runs down on a long day, or keep one charging at home while you wear the other. It works across the vests, jackets, and other heated apparel, so it’s the rare accessory you won’t outgrow.

Best ORORO heated jacket deals

These are the full heated jackets, each with the battery in the box. The Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Soft Shell at $129.99 is the value pick for most people, and the Men’s 5 Heat Zones Dual Control at $189.99 is the warmest option if you want separate top and bottom heat. On the women’s side, the 800-fill down jacket is the cozy choice and the 4-zone shell adds a heated collar.

Best ORORO heated vest deals

The vest is ORORO’s bread and butter, and it’s the piece most people should start with since it warms your core without bulking up your arms. The lightweight puffer at $119.99 comes in men’s and women’s cuts and is the deepest apparel discount here at 29% off. There’s a kids’ version at $109.99, plus quilted, soft-shell golf, and fleece options if you want a different look.

Best ORORO heated glove, sock, and accessory deals

The smaller pieces are the easiest way to try heated gear, and a few are the best percentage discounts in the whole sale. The upgraded glove liners at $79.99 are 38% off, the heated socks start at $87.99, and the lineup also covers a heated scarf, a hand-warmer muff, and a foldable seat cushion for cold bleachers. The spare battery at $49.99 powers any of them.

ORORO prices can move through Prime Day, so check the current number before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest at $119.99, 29% off the piece the brand built its name on and the easiest one to actually use. If your feet are the problem, the Heated Socks at $87.99 are the cheapest way in.