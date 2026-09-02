The 89 best REI Labor Day deals, from a $16 sock to a $1,499-off e-bike

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REI runs two big sales a year and the Labor Day event is where the co-op clears summer stock before winter inventory needs the shelf space. That means tents, sleeping pads, camp chairs, and trail shoes get cut hardest just in time to enjoy the tail end of warm weather. The Labor Day sale runs through September 7, and REI members who spend $50 or more also earn a $30 single-use promo card during the same window. I went through roughly 2,500 discounted items and pulled the size runs on every pair of shoes below, because a 50 percent markdown on a shoe that only exists in a men’s 9.5 isn’t a deal, it’s a leftover.
NEMO Stargaze Evo-X Folding Reclining Camp Chair $99.99 (was $179.95)
A suspended, rocking camp chair for $80 off, in five colors
The NEMO Stargaze Evo-X at $99.99 hangs the seat from a frame so the whole chair swings and reclines without you doing anything, which is a different experience from sitting in a folding quad chair, and it usually costs $179.95. All five colorways are live at this price. NEMO rates it to 300 pounds and it packs into its own carry bag.
HOKA Clifton 10 Road-Running Shoes $99.83 (was $155.00)
The current Clifton, not last year’s model, under $100 in both men’s and women’s
You won’t typically find current-generation HOKA Clifton 10 under $100 while it’s still the model on the store shelves. The men’s version has 30 sizes live and the women’s Clifton 10 has 34, so this is a real size run rather than a picked-over one. Both are $99.83, down from $155.
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 32 fl. oz. Water Bottle with Flex Cap $30.73 (was $44.95)
The standard 32-ounce Hydro Flask, in the two colors REI marked down
Hydro Flask discounts are usually colorway-specific, and this one is no exception. The 32-ounce Wide-Mouth with the Flex Cap is $30.73 instead of $44.95, but only two colors are still live at that price, so pick before you deliberate. This is the plain vacuum-insulated bottle with the loop lid, not a straw or tumbler variant.
Garmin inReach Messenger $199.99 (was $300.00)
Two-way satellite texting and SOS for $100 off
The Garmin inReach Messenger is my wife’s go-to choice when venturing into a world without cellphone reception. It’s the stripped-down inReach, so you get two-way messaging, location sharing, and an SOS button routed to Garmin’s response center, without the maps and navigation of a Mini 2. Garmin rates the battery at up to 28 days in 10-minute tracking mode. A satellite subscription is required and sold separately, which is the part people forget to budget for.
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 3 Tent with Footprint $239.99 (was $400.00)
A three-person tent with the footprint already in the box, $160 off
Tent footprints are the accessory everyone skips and then buys separately at full price, so the Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 3 including one at $239.99 does better than the $160 off suggests. It’s a freestanding three-person with two doors and two vestibules, which is the layout worth paying for if two people plus gear is the actual load. The two-person version is $209.99 if you never carry a third body.
Best REI Labor Day tent deals
Tents are the deepest cut in this sale. The Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 at $209.99 is 40 percent off with the footprint in the box, and the Coleman Skydome 4-Person at $142.49 is the least expensive tent here that sleeps four under a full rain fly.
- Coleman Skydome 4-Person Tent with Full-Fly Vestibule $142.49 (was $190.00)
- Marmot Tungsten 2P Tent with Footprint $208.93 (was $279.00)
- Marmot Limelight 3-Person Tent with Footprint $274.87 (was $399.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Nimbus UL 2 Tent $344.99 (was $460.00)
- Gazelle T4 Hub Tent $377.93 (was $539.95)
- Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL3 Bikepack Solution Dye Tent $383.87 (was $549.95)
Best sleeping bag and sleeping pad deals from $37
Sleeping pads discount more reliably than bags do, and this year is no different. The Therm-a-Rest Z Lite Sol starts at $37.39, and the REI Co-op Magma 15 starting at $299.19 is the least expensive 15-degree down bag I turned up in the sale.
- Therm-a-Rest Z Lite Sol Sleeping Pad $37.39-$44.89 (was $49.95-$59.95)
- Sea to Summit Aeros Premium Pillow $41.19-$52.39 (was $54.95-$69.95)
- Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT MAX Sleeping Pad $164.89-$179.89 (was $219.95-$239.95)
- NEMO Tensor All-Season Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad $164.89-$194.89 (was $219.95-$259.95)
- Sea to Summit Spark 45F Down Sleeping Bag $261.69 (was $349.00)
- REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag $299.19-$314.19 (was $399.00-$419.00)
- Exped MegaMat Duo Sleeping Pad $299.89-$412.39 (was $399.95-$549.95)
Best camp stove, coffee, and water filter deals under $125
This is the section where the prices are low enough that you buy the thing you’ve been meaning to replace. The MSR PocketRocket 2 at $44.89 is the canister stove I’d hand a first-time backpacker, and the Platypus QuickDraw at $29.89 is the cheapest hollow-fiber filter here.
- Platypus QuickDraw Filter $29.89 (was $39.95)
- LifeStraw Peak Squeeze Water Filter System, 33.8 fl. oz. $32.89 (was $43.95)
- AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press $34.89 (was $49.95)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove $44.89 (was $59.95)
- Katadyn Gravity BeFree Water Filtration System, 3 Liters $59.89 (was $79.95)
- Jetboil Stash Cooking System $123.69 (was $164.95)
Best camp chair, cooler, and camp furniture deals
Camp furniture is the category people wait on sales for, and the Coleman Broadband Mesh Quad Chair at $26.59 is the cheap one that will outlast three seasons of tailgates. The Rumpl Backcountry Puffy Blanket at $89.83 is the one I’d add if you already own chairs.
- Coleman Broadband Mesh Quad Chair $26.59 (was $35.50)
- REI Co-op Campwell 18 L Folding Cooler $27.93-$29.89 (was $39.95)
- REI Co-op Camp Low Chair $52.39 (was $69.95)
- REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair $67.39 (was $89.95)
- Rumpl Backcountry Puffy Blanket $89.89 (was $149.95)
- Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair $186.93 (was $249.95)
Best hiking boot and hiking shoe deals
Hiking footwear held its size runs better than road shoes did here. The Merrell Moab 3 at $104.73 is the default recommendation for a reason and it’s discounted in both men’s and women’s, while the Arc’teryx Kopec Mid GTX at $139.93 is the closest thing to a bargain Arc’teryx ever gets.
- Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoes, Men’s $104.73 (was $140.00)
- Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoes, Women’s $104.73 (was $120.00-$140.00)
- Salomon Elixir Activ Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, Men’s $118.93 (was $170.00)
- KEEN Hightrail Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, Men’s $119.99 (was $160.00)
- KEEN Hightrail Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, Women’s $119.99 (was $160.00)
- KEEN Targhee Apex Waterproof Hiking Shoes, Men’s $134.99 (was $180.00)
- Arc’teryx Kopec Mid GTX Hiking Boots, Men’s $139.93 (was $200.00)
Best running shoe deals under $120
Every road shoe in this section is under $120, and the Nike Pegasus 41 at $71.83 is the cheapest daily trainer I found from a major brand, though it’s down to sizes 9.5 through 11. The Brooks Ghost 17 at $110.83 has the deepest size run of anything here, wides included.
- Nike Pegasus 41 Road-Running Shoes, Women’s $71.83 (was $145.00)
- Merrell Antora 4 Trail-Running Shoes, Women’s $90.73 (was $140.00)
- Altra Experience Wild 2 Trail-Running Shoes, Men’s $104.47 (was $140.00)
- Altra Lone Peak 9 Trail-Running Shoes, Men’s $108.69 (was $145.00)
- Brooks Ghost 17 Road-Running Shoes, Women’s $110.83 (was $150.00)
- Brooks Ghost Max 3 Road-Running Shoes, Men’s $110.83 (was $160.00)
- Brooks Ghost Max 3 Road-Running Shoes, Women’s $110.83 (was $160.00)
Best backpack, duffel, and travel bag deals
Bags are where the cheap end of this sale is strongest. The Herschel Heritage Pack at $44.83 is half off a $90 daypack, and the Osprey Arcane Tote Pack is $70.73 against a $120 list, though it’s down to black and one orange.
- Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Pack $44.83 (was $90.00)
- Osprey Arcane Tote Pack $70.73 (was $120.00)
- Osprey Arcane Large Daypack $82.73 (was $120.00)
- Osprey Sojourn Porter 46 Travel Pack $149.73 (was $200.00)
- Cotopaxi Torre 24 L Bucket Pack $93.93 (was $135.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 34-Inch Rolling Duffel $148.83 (was $299.00)
- Gregory Baltoro 65 Response A3 Pack, Men’s $243.73 (was $349.95)
Best bike helmet, light, and cycling gear deals
Two things here are worth more than their discounts suggest. The Garmin Varia RTL515 at $149.99 is a taillight that also warns you about cars closing from behind, and the Smith Session MIPS at $119.93 is a $200 helmet, though only two colorways are still at that price.
- NiteRider Swift 450 Headlight and Vmax+ 180 Taillight Set $48.69 (was $65.00)
- Thousand Heritage 2.0 Bike Helmet $74.89-$74.93 (was $99.95)
- Giro Agilis Mips Bike Helmet $89.89 (was $119.95)
- Shimano PD-M8120 XT SPD Trail Pedals $112.49 (was $150.00)
- Smith Session MIPS Bike Helmet $119.93 (was $200.00)
- Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar Taillight $149.99 (was $200.00)
- Ortlieb Back-Roller Panniers, Pair $164.99 (was $220.00)
Best bike deals from $519
Complete bikes are where the dollar savings get silly, and REI is one of the few places that discounts them at all. The Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 at $518.93 is the least expensive adult bike here, and it was the only one of the six I stock-checked with every frame size from XS through XL still available. The Salsa Moraine CUES 10 e-MTB is $1,499.07 off, the largest dollar discount I turned up in the whole event, but it’s down to large and extra-large. Frame sizes thin out fast on the expensive ones, so check yours before you get attached.
- Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike $518.93 (was $649.00)
- Salsa Rangefinder Deore 11 29 Mountain Bike $978.93 (was $1,399.00)
- Cannondale Habit HT 2 Mountain Bike $1,038.93 (was $1,299.00)
- Salsa Journeyer CUES 1×10 700c Bike $1,188.93 (was $1,699.00)
- Co-op Cycles CTY e2.1 Electric Bike $1,438.93 (was $1,799.00)
- Salsa Moraine CUES 10 Electric Mountain Bike $3,499.93 (was $4,999.00)
Best camp lighting, power bank, and outdoor tech deals
BioLite has more discounted gear in this sale than any other electronics brand REI carries. The BioLite Range 400 headlamp at $44.89 is the one most people should buy, and the Black Diamond Apollo at $45.87 is the steepest lighting cut here, down from $69.95.
- Black Diamond Apollo Lantern $45.87 (was $69.95)
- BioLite Range 400 Headlamp $44.89 (was $59.95)
- BioLite Luci Charge 360 Inflatable Solar Lantern $44.89 (was $59.95)
- BioLite AlpenGlow 500 Lantern $59.89 (was $79.95)
- BioLite Charge 80 PD Power Bank $74.89 (was $99.95)
- Shokz OpenDots ONE Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds $149.99 (was $199.95)
Best climbing shoe and hardware deals
Climbing shoes discount in a narrow band, so the interesting picks are at the ends. The La Sportiva Tarantulace at $74.19 is the beginner shoe worth owning, and the La Sportiva Solution at $164.19 is the aggressive one people usually pay $219 for.
- Edelrid Giga Jul Belay Device $52.39 (was $69.95)
- La Sportiva Tarantulace Climbing Shoes, Men’s $74.19 (was $99.00)
- Scarpa Origin Climbing Shoes, Men’s $96.69 (was $129.00)
- La Sportiva Solution Climbing Shoes, Men’s $164.19 (was $219.00)
- Mammut Workhorse Keylock Quickdraws, Package of 6 $164.89-$172.39 (was $219.95-$229.95)
Best jacket, fleece, and outdoor clothing deals from $16
Base layers took the deepest apparel cuts, which is REI clearing last winter before this winter arrives. The REI Co-op Midweight Base Layer Half-Zip at $19.83 is down from $59.95, though it’s picked over to XS, small, and medium, and the Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Hoody at $174.83 is half off a $350 jacket.
- Darn Tough Run Quarter Ultralightweight Cushion Socks, Men’s $15.69 (was $21.00)
- REI Co-op Midweight Base Layer Half-Zip Top, Women’s $19.83 (was $59.95)
- REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie, Women’s $29.83 (was $59.95)
- prAna Stretch Zion Slim Pants, Men’s $64.73 (was $98.00)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Marsupial Fleece Pullover, Women’s $73.83 (was $149.00)
- Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket, Men’s $148.73 (was $229.00)
- Black Diamond Solution 2.0 Insulated Hoody, Men’s $148.83 (was $299.00)
- KUHL Spyfire Down Jacket, Men’s $159.83 (was $319.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Hoody, Men’s $174.83 (was $350.00)
Best paddle board, dry bag, and water gear deals
Water gear gets marked down in September because the season is ending, which is exactly when it’s cheapest to buy for next year. The BOTE WULF Aero inflatable paddle board at $399.99 comes with the paddle, and the ALPS Mountaineering Torrent dry bag multi-pack at $24.73 covers three sizes at once.
- Nomadix Original Towel $19.93-$29.89 (was $39.95)
- ALPS Mountaineering Torrent Dry Bag Multi-Pack $24.73 (was $39.99)
- Sea to Summit Evac Lightweight Compression Dry Bag $29.89-$44.89 (was $39.95-$59.95)
- KEEN Newport H2 Sandals, Men’s $94.97 (was $125.00-$130.00)
- BOTE WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle, 11 ft. 4 in. $399.99 (was $579.00)
If you buy one thing out of all of this, make it the NEMO Stargaze Evo-X at $99.99, because $80 off is a lot for a chair you’ll open on every single trip. The Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL3 at $383.87 is the biggest dollar cut left on a backpacking tent, and the HOKA Clifton 10 at $99.83 is the pick with the size run to actually fit you. Everything above runs through September 7, and prices on the thinnest-stocked items will move before then.
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