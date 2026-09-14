Backcountry’s fall hoodie sale has hundreds of sweatshirts and jackets at clearance prices

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I stepped outside this morning into the Upstate New York air and it had a distinctly fall feel. Those warm summer mornings are over and hoodie weather is finally here. Right now, Backcountry has a massive hoodie sale happening right now with hundreds of hoodies and jackets up to 40 percent off. But, not all deals are created equal. I read the size run off all 110 product pages worth checking, and 79 hoodies still have four or more sizes in stock at the sale price. Every pick below names the colorway that carries the discount, because the color on sale is frequently not the color in the photo, and where a run has a hole in it I have flagged it.

Columbia Super Terminal Tackle Vent Hoodie $31.50 (was $70) Four colorways at $31.50 and 18 color and size combinations in stock at that price, the most of any hoodie I checked Columbia See It

The Columbia Super Terminal Tackle Vent Hoodie at $31.50 is meant for fishing (PFG stands for Pro Fishing Gear), but it’s a great all-around outdoor garment. Four colorways sit at that same $31.50, and Dark Stone Currents Fade covers XS through XXL with three to 12 units in every size. Columbia builds it as a fishing shirt, with mesh back and side panels for ventilation, Omni-Wick fabric and UPF 50 sun protection, so it works as a hot-weather shirt now and a light layer once the mornings turn.

GOREWEAR Fernflow Hooded Windbreaker (Women's) $45.50 (was $130) The deepest discount in the sale that still has a full XS through XL run behind it GOREWEAR See It

The women’s GOREWEAR Fernflow Hooded Windbreaker at $45.50 is the deepest discount in this sale with a complete size run behind it. Tech Beige runs XS through XL with 28 to 50 units in every size. GOREWEAR made it for spring and fall trail rides, so the DWR-treated recycled nylon blocks wind and light rain, the hood is cut to fit under a helmet, and there are two zippered pockets plus reflective detailing. Lab Graphite and Black are $65 in the same XS through XL run if beige is not your color.

Dickies Heavyweight Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's) $22 (was $54.99) Two colorways at $22 with 19 to 44 units per size, the cheapest clean size run in the sale Dickie’s See It

No hoodie takes a beating quite like a Dickie’s and this is the classic style. Knit Black carries S through XL with 19 to 44 units per size, and Heather Gray is the same $22 with a lighter run. It’s a midweight cotton-blend fleece with a DWR finish, ribbed cuffs and hem, and a kangaroo pocket with a phone pocket hidden inside it. Sizing stops at XL in both colors.

Cotopaxi Capa Insulated Hooded Jacket (Men's) $112.50 (was $250) PrimaLoft Gold insulation at 55 percent off, with S through XXL in the Dune colorway Cotopaxi See It

The men’s Cotopaxi Capa Insulated Hooded Jacket at $112.50 is the one puffy worth interrupting a hoodie list for. Dune is the colorway to click, with S through XXL in stock and nine to 20 units per size. Charcoal shows the same 45 percent tier at $137.50 but is down to one unit each in S and M. The Capa uses PrimaLoft Gold, which keeps insulating when it gets wet, under a recycled 100 percent nylon shell with a DWR coating and a scuba-style hood. That combination handles a damp 40-degree morning better than down at this price does.

Best hoodie deals for men under $50

The Columbia Terminal Tackle Pullover Hoodie at $22.50 is the cheapest men’s hoodie in this sale, and the catch is that L is gone, leaving S, M, XL and XXL at that price. The Columbia Wild Cast Sun Hoodie at $35 has a cleaner spread, with S through XXL in Bright Nectar and three more colorways in the $38.50 to $42 range. The GOREWEAR Everyday Tech Hoodie at $37.50 is the odd one here, since GOREWEAR labels its sizes in US and EU together, so the US medium reads as “US M/EU L” on the page.

Best hoodie deals for women under $50

The Dickies Heavyweight Logo Sleeve Pullover at $17.50 is the lowest price on any adult hoodie in the sale, with XS through M well stocked in Orange Glow and Coronet Blue, though L is down to a single unit. The North Face Evolution Sketch Logo Half Dome Graphic Hoodie at $29.25 is the pick if you want a name on the chest, with S through XL in White Dune and eight to 25 units per size. The North Face Chabot Hoodie at $48 has the widest run in this section, XS through XXL in the Space colorway.

Best fleece and midlayer hoodie deals from $51

The Outdoor Research Polartec 200 Hoodie at $69.47 is the standout, a Polartec 200 fleece with 15 to 49 units per size in Dark Navy Heather, while the other two colorways sit at 35 percent off. The North Face Terra Peak Hoodie at $120 is half off a $240 fleece with S through XXL in Smoked Pearl. The two Patagonia Uprisal hoodies, 95 Oval Logo and Trailcheck, are both $57 and run two to eight units per size, so they won’t last.

Best hooded jacket and shell deals from $54

Searching Backcountry for hoodies turns up a lot of rain shells and puffies, and this is where the deepest inventory in the whole sale lives. The men’s GOREWEAR Lupra GORE-TEX LE3 Hooded Jacket at $140 is a great pickup because all three colorways run S through XXL with 14 to 67 units in every size. The Columbia Tall Heights III Hooded Softshell Jacket at $54 is the cheap way into a hooded shell, S through XXL with 14 to 43 units per size. One caution on the Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Hooded Jacket: the 55 percent price belongs to the Storm colorway in size S only, so Navy at $139.48 is the one to click. The women’s Mammut Haldigrat HS Hooded Jacket is 65 percent off a $625 shell but skips L entirely.

Best hoodie deals for kids from $16

Only two kids’ hoodies cleared the size check, and both are North Face. The Evolution Box NSE Pullover Graphic Hoodie at $16.44 is 63 percent off, with M, L and XL well stocked in White Dune and S down to three units. The Canyonlands Full-Zip Hoodie at $44 is the better buy if you want it to last more than one growth spurt, since TNF Dark Grey Heather covers XS through XXL with six to 14 units in each size.

The hoodie deals with one size left

These are the listings that look best on the search page and worst once you open them, and they are worth knowing about because the discount is real even when the inventory is not. The men’s Marmot Novus LT Hoodie advertises 65 percent off, which applies to two items. The price with any spread behind it is $131.97, and XL and XXL are single units. The women’s Mammut Eiger Free Advanced HS Hooded Jacket shows 60 percent off on exactly one item, and its Black colorway at $337.50 skips L. The men’s Picture Organic Park Tech Hoodie at $68.21 and the Flylow Nash Sun Hoodie at $54.97 both have four sizes listed and one or two units in almost all of them. The women’s North Face Hydrenalite City Down Hooded Parka at $135 leaves XS, S, M and XXL, with nothing in between. And the men’s Patagonia Daily Hooded Sweatshirt sits in the 40 percent grid with one of its 32 variations actually marked down.

If you’re buying one thing, make it the women’s GOREWEAR Fernflow Hooded Windbreaker at $45.50, because 65 percent off with XS through XL all well stocked isn’t a combination this sale repeats. For a men’s pick, the Columbia Super Terminal Tackle Vent Hoodie at $31.50 covers XS through XXL in four colorways at the same price. And if the weather where you are is already arguing with you, the men’s GOREWEAR Lupra GORE-TEX LE3 Hooded Jacket at $140 is half off with S through XXL live in all three colorways.