Grab rare deals on Patagonia apparel, outerwear, and bags during this massive site-wide summer sale

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I’m wearing a pair of Patagonia shorts right now that shouldn’t still remain intact. I have abused them constantly all summer and they persist. That’s just how Patagonia does things. The brand’s summer sale piles hundreds of fresh markdowns on top of the existing clearance stock for a total of 857 discounted styles, most of them 30 to 50 percent off list. I pulled every one of those 857 items and sorted out the deals actually worth your time, from Synchilla fleeces to Capilene sun shirts to nearly every piece of luggage Patagonia makes. One note before you click: the discounts apply to specific colorways, so if a product page greets you with full price, check the other colors for the sale tag.
Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts 5-inch $51.99 (was $75)
The shorts that made quick-dry a personality trait
You can swim in Baggies, hike in them, and still look presentable at a cookout, which is why they’ve been Patagonia’s do-everything shorts for decades. The shell dries fast enough to go straight from the water to a car seat, and the 5-inch inseam is the classic cut. Eight colorways are marked down to $51.99 at once, so you aren’t stuck picking through leftover colors nobody wanted.
Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket $159.99 (was $229)
Packable insulation you’ll carry everywhere until May
Buying insulation in August feels wrong right up until the first cold morning of September, when it feels like genius. The Nano Puff’s synthetic insulation keeps working when it gets damp, unlike down, and the whole jacket packs down small enough to disappear into a daypack. Four colorways are down to $159.99, and every size from XXS through XXL was in stock when I checked. The men’s Nano Puff Jacket is also on sale, starting at $113.99 for select past-season colors.
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L $124.99 (was $179)
The gear bag that outlives cars
The 55-liter Black Hole is the goldilocks size in Patagonia’s burly duffel line, big enough for a week away but small enough to carry through an airport without regret. The burly, weather-resistant shell shrugs off truck beds and baggage handlers, and the strap setup lets you carry it like a backpack when your hands are full. Nearly the entire Black Hole family is 30 percent off in this sale, and the rest of the sizes are in the gear list below.
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $117.99 (was $169)
The office-to-trailhead fleece that never looks out of place
The Better Sweater earns its spot in half the closets in America by looking like a knit sweater while working like a fleece. The 100 percent recycled polyester knit face resists pilling, and the full-zip cut layers cleanly under a shell when the weather turns. Four colorways are down to $117.99, with sizes XS through XXL in stock in the color I checked. The women’s Better Sweater Jacket matches it at $117.99.
Patagonia Women's Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket $131.99 (was $189)
A serious three-layer rain shell for well under $150
A lot of rain jackets in this price range use two-layer construction that gets clammy the moment you start moving. The Torrentshell’s three-layer build breathes well enough for actual hiking, which is why it shows up at trailheads as often as it does at bus stops. Five colorways are down to $131.99 with a full size run in stock. The men’s Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket is on sale for the same $131.99.
Best men’s Patagonia deals
If you only grab one thing here, make it the Houdini Jacket, a wind shell so light you’ll forget it’s in the bag until the weather turns. The fleece section runs deep, too, with the Synchilla Jacket and Lightweight Snap-T both dipping under $75 in select colors.
- Men’s P-6 Logo T-Shirt $28.99 (was $49)
- Men’s Capilene Cool Daily Shirt $33.99 (was $49)
- Men’s Wavefarer Boardshorts 19-inch from $36.99 (was $75)
- Men’s Baggies Longs 7-inch $44.99 (was $75)
- Men’s Fjord Flannel Shirt $58.99 (was $119)
- Men’s Quandary Pants $68.99 (was $99)
- Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover from $68.99
- Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip from $68.99
- Men’s Synchilla Jacket from $73.99
- Men’s Houdini Jacket $82.99 (was $119)
- Men’s Nano Puff Jacket from $113.99
- Men’s Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket $131.99 (was $189)
- Men’s R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody $138.99 (was $199)
- Men’s Down Sweater from $138.99
- Men’s Micro Puff Hoody $240.99 (was $345)
Best women’s Patagonia deals
The standout value here is the Torrentshell 3L Rain Parka, a longer cut of the featured jacket above for $123.99, which is less than the shorter version costs. Warm-weather staples like the Baggies and Barely Baggies shorts also match their men’s counterparts at $51.99.
- Women’s Capilene Cool Daily Shirt $33.99 (was $49)
- Women’s Baggies Shorts 5-inch $51.99 (was $75)
- Women’s Barely Baggies Shorts $51.99 (was $75)
- Women’s Maipo Skort $56.99 (was $95)
- Women’s Quandary Pants $58.99 (was $99)
- Women’s Houdini Jacket $82.99 (was $119)
- Women’s Garden Island Dress $93.99 (was $135)
- Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover $103.99 (was $149)
- Women’s Better Sweater Jacket $117.99 (was $169)
- Women’s Torrentshell 3L Rain Parka $123.99 (was $249)
- Women’s Silent Down Jacket $133.99 (was $269)
- Women’s R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody $138.99 (was $199)
- Women’s Down Sweater from $194.99
- Women’s Nano Puff Hoody $208.99 (was $299)
- Women’s Micro Puff Hoody $240.99 (was $345)
Best Patagonia packs, bags, and gear deals
Almost the entire Black Hole line is 30 percent off, from packing cubes up to the 70-liter duffel, and this is the family of bags I’d point anyone toward for rough travel. If you want something for daily carry instead, the Atom Sling 8L handles bike commutes and airport days for under $50.
- Lightweight Towel $38.99 (was $65)
- Black Hole Packing Cube 14L $47.99 (was $69)
- Atom Sling 8L $47.99 (was $69)
- Black Hole Gear Tote 61L $86.99 (was $125)
- Terravia Pack 22L $86.99 (was $145)
- Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L $86.99 (was $145)
- Refugio Daypack 30L $93.99 (was $135)
- Black Hole Pack 25L $107.99 (was $155)
- Black Hole Duffel 40L $114.99 (was $165)
- Black Hole Mini MLC 30L $138.99 (was $199)
- Black Hole Duffel 70L $138.99 (was $199)
- Black Hole MLC 45L $166.99 (was $239)
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