Jackery already dropped its Prime Day deals on our favorite solar generators and portable power stations

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A summer heat wave and a stressed grid have a way of moving backup power up everyone’s shopping list. Jackery’s early Prime Day sale runs through June 22, with the full lineup live on its Amazon store and a few larger bundles exclusive to Jackery.com. Portable power stations start at $129 for the Explorer 240D, the standalone stations climb into whole-home territory, and the deepest cut in the sale takes a loaded Explorer 2000 Plus kit past 60% off. If you have been thinking about getting a solar generator, now is a great time to jump in.

The Explorer 1000 v2 is the size most people should start with, and at $499 it’s down 38% from $799. You get 1,070Wh of capacity and a 1,500W output (3,000W surge) in a 23.8-pound box, enough to run a refrigerator for a few hours or keep phones, a router, and a couple of laptops going through an outage. Jackery rates it for a full wall recharge in about 1.7 hours, or roughly an hour in the app’s emergency mode. It’s the model we’d point most people to first, and it sits in the same class as the units in our guide to the best portable power stations.

The Explorer 300D bundle pairs a 288Wh LFP power station with a 40W solar panel for $199, the lowest price it’s hit in the past 30 days and 45% off the $359 list. This is a DC unit, with 300W spread across three USB-C ports and one USB-A and no wall outlet, so it’s built for phones, laptops, cameras, drones, and a Starlink Mini rather than a fridge. It weighs 5.5 pounds, its strap doubles as a 140W charging cable, and it refills from zero to 80% in about an hour. I have been using this for an upcoming review and I really like the form factor and performance so far.

The Explorer 2000 v2 is the one to get if you want real home backup, and 47% off brings it to $799 from $1,499. Its 2,042Wh capacity and 2,200W output can run a full-size refrigerator for most of a day, and the 20-millisecond UPS switching is quick enough to keep a desktop or router from dropping out when the power cuts. A folding handle means you can move it from the office to the kitchen when you need to, and Jackery quotes a 1.7-hour wall recharge, so you’re not waiting on it all afternoon.

More Jackery Deals at Amazon

The rest of the Amazon discounts cover the middle of the lineup. The Explorer 1000 v2 with a 200W solar panel is $699 (46% off) if you want panels in the box, and the HomePower 3600 Plus, a modular system that expands to 21kWh, drops to $1,799 from $2,799.

Jackery.com Exclusive Bundles

Jackery’s steepest discounts live on its own site, where the price covers a power station plus stacked battery packs and panels. The Explorer 2000 Plus 6kWh kit with two 200W panels is the standout at $2,599, down from $6,599, and the rest of these solar generator kits are worth a look if whole-home runtime is the goal. For how the big units stack up, see our guide to the best solar generators.