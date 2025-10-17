This 297-piece Kobalt Mechanics Tool Kit is just $99 at Lowe’s with an included tool box

This kit is typically $150, but it's just $99 at Lowe's, which makes it a fantastic gift for just about anyone.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I truly believe that a big tool kit with a dedicated carrying case is one of the best gifts you can give. It looks really impressive, it’s useful for every type of person, and it’s easy to wrap because it’s usually rectangular (though, I recommend ditching wrapping paper this year). Right now, Lowe’s has this 297-piece Mechanics Tool Set for just $99, which is a total sweet spot for gift buying. This is cheaper than any of the sets I saw on sale for Prime Day, so grab one before they sell out like the viral mini tool boxes do every year.

Kobalt 297 -Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case $99 (was $150)

Kobalt tools in a box and outside of a box.
Think of all the fast and furious mods you could do to your car with these tools.

Kobalt
See It

This kit has pretty much everything you need to work with hand tools. You get:

  • three 90-tooth ratchets
  • over 100 SAE and metric sockets
  • 36 bit driver sockets
  • 6 stubby combination wrenches
  • a variety of hex keys, insert bits, and nut driver

It’s a great way to get someone started on their tool collection or to give a seasoned tinkerer a backup set of tools to keep in the shop or the truck. The sturdy case is built to endure the rigors of hard work and the tools themselves are made of heat-treated chrome vanadium steel for durability. I would be stoked to get this as a gift, so if my dad is reading this, you know what to do.

More Kobalt tool deals

 
PopSci best prime day deals

Shop Amazon’s Prime Day sale

100+ deals available now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.