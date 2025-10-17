This 297-piece Kobalt Mechanics Tool Kit is just $99 at Lowe’s with an included tool box

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I truly believe that a big tool kit with a dedicated carrying case is one of the best gifts you can give. It looks really impressive, it’s useful for every type of person, and it’s easy to wrap because it’s usually rectangular (though, I recommend ditching wrapping paper this year). Right now, Lowe’s has this 297-piece Mechanics Tool Set for just $99, which is a total sweet spot for gift buying. This is cheaper than any of the sets I saw on sale for Prime Day, so grab one before they sell out like the viral mini tool boxes do every year.

This kit has pretty much everything you need to work with hand tools. You get:

three 90-tooth ratchets

over 100 SAE and metric sockets

36 bit driver sockets

6 stubby combination wrenches

a variety of hex keys, insert bits, and nut driver

It’s a great way to get someone started on their tool collection or to give a seasoned tinkerer a backup set of tools to keep in the shop or the truck. The sturdy case is built to endure the rigors of hard work and the tools themselves are made of heat-treated chrome vanadium steel for durability. I would be stoked to get this as a gift, so if my dad is reading this, you know what to do.

