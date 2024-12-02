Last-minute Cyber Monday deal alert: Get this 300-piece mechanics tool kit for just $78

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The old cliche is that dads love tools as gifts. The reality, however, is that almost everyone loves a good tool gift. Right now, Walmart has this 300-piece mechanics tool kit for just $78 on Cyber Monday until it sells out. The whole kit comes in a great toolbox to keep everything in place (plus, it makes it easy to wrap). It’s not a pro kit, but it’s great for DIY projects or for beginners. Make sure you sign up for Walmart+ for free delivery. It’s just $50 for the first year and comes with extras like access to the Paramount+ streaming service.
HART 300-Piece Mechanics Tool Set $78 (Was $198)
You can never have too many socket sets. This affordable tool kit is a great starting point for someone looking to get into tinkering. It’s also a great way to reset if your old kit is missing pieces or has worn-out sockets. This 300-piece load-out includes full sets of SAE and metric sockets and the tools to go with them. You also get extensions, Allen wrenches, driver bits, and combination wrenches. For $78, you really can’t beat it.
More Cyber Monday tool deals:
- HART 20V 3-Tool Combo Kit, Drill, 6-1/2″ Circular Saw, and LED Light 1 Each $78 (was $159)
- SKIL 15 Amp 10” Corded Electric Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw $199 (was $245)
- EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Lite 950Wh LFP Battery Solar Generator $399 (was $899)
- SKIL 15 Amp 10 inch Portable Jobsite Table Saw with Folding Stand, 24 Tooth Blade, Model $249 (was $299)
- Worx WX051 Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse $89 (was $149)
- HART 20-Volt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (1) 4.0Ah (1) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries $198 (was $248)
The best Cyber Monday TV deal: $548 for an 85-inch screen that’s bigger than a twin mattress
Cyber Monday has officially overtaken Black Friday as the champion of big, cheap TV deals. Get an 85-inch display for $548.
PopSci's Guide to Cyber Monday
The best Cyber Monday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.