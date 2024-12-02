Last-minute Cyber Monday deal alert: Get this 300-piece mechanics tool kit for just $78

🛍️ We hand-picked the best Cyber Monday deals. Don’t miss out. 🛍️

This massive kit includes all the sockets you could need, driver bits, Allen keys, and more in a rugged box.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 9 Hours Ago

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The old cliche is that dads love tools as gifts. The reality, however, is that almost everyone loves a good tool gift. Right now, Walmart has this 300-piece mechanics tool kit for just $78 on Cyber Monday until it sells out. The whole kit comes in a great toolbox to keep everything in place (plus, it makes it easy to wrap). It’s not a pro kit, but it’s great for DIY projects or for beginners. Make sure you sign up for Walmart+ for free delivery. It’s just $50 for the first year and comes with extras like access to the Paramount+ streaming service.

HART 300-Piece Mechanics Tool Set $78 (Was $198)

Hart 300 piece mechanics tool kit Cyber Monday deal

Hart

You can never have too many socket sets. This affordable tool kit is a great starting point for someone looking to get into tinkering. It’s also a great way to reset if your old kit is missing pieces or has worn-out sockets. This 300-piece load-out includes full sets of SAE and metric sockets and the tools to go with them. You also get extensions, Allen wrenches, driver bits, and combination wrenches. For $78, you really can’t beat it.

