Shop Amazon’s early summer sale on EGO battery-powered yard tools: Mowers, blowers, saws, and more up to half-off

I had to pull-start my dad’s old gas-powered mower the other day (he refuses to go electric) and it felt like I had time traveled into the past. That gas-powered machine is noisy, inefficient, and unreliable. For Father’s Day, I’m springing a new battery-powered mower on him. I wish I had waited to buy it, though, because Amazon currently has EGO battery-powered mowers and other yard tools on deep discounts. This sale likely won’t last through the weekend, though, so don’t hesitate if you want to pack your shed with shiny new gadgets.

EGO Power+ LM2135SP 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit with two batteries $599 (was $1,049) You get a pair of batteries that work across the EGO line. See It

This is a fantastic place to start if you’re just buying into the EGO battery-powered ecosystem. This powerful 21-inch mower comes with a pair of batteries (one 7.5Ah and a smaller 5.0Ah cell) that work across the EGO line. The mower itself gets a full hour of run time from a single charge of the 7.5Ah battery.

It offers eight cutting positions so you can tweak your grass height to your specific liking. Plus, you have three options when it comes to the clippings. They can go into a bag, out the side, or just stay in place as mulch. This mower starts with a simple button press, runs quietly, and has plenty of power to chop through all that crab grass you’ve been meaning to get rid of for the past five summers.

This is a self-propelled model, which means the wheels turn automatically and it doesn’t rely entirely on your pushing it across the grass. That’s great for expending less energy, but it also helps with accessibility. Not everyone can push a mower for an hour.

This package has been as cheap as $699 before, but it typically hangs around $850, which makes this an exceptionally good deal.

EGO POWER+ Combo, Cordless Trimmer and Blower, 15" Trimmer for Weeds and Grass with POWERLOAD and Cordless Electric 670 CFM Blower, Includes 56V 4.0Ah Battery and Charger $319 (was $369) You might as well replace all of your old yard tools while you’re at it. EGO See It

If you’re picking up a mower, you might as well grab a blower and string trimmer to go with it. They use the same battery platform so you can easily swap between gadgets. The blower creates wind up to 180 MPH while the string trimmer offers a beefy 15-inch cutting swath.

