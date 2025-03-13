Save nearly half-off DeWalt tool kits at Amazon before you start your spring DIY projects

These DeWalt tool kits include the essential gear you need for DIY or even pro construction projects, as well as the batteries to power them.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 7 Hours Ago

I have been saying, “I’ll fix that when it gets warm out,” all winter. Now, it’s getting warm out, and I have to face the reckoning of my DIY home project list. While the tasks seem daunting, I’m excited to bust out the power tools again. As a reward, I’m going to grab a new impact driver kit from Amazon. Right now, tons of DeWalt tool kits are discounted to their lowest prices of the year. Grab some tools, fire up a YouTube tutorial, and fix everything you find.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $124 (was $229)

DeWalt drill and driver kit product

DeWalt

The vast majority of home improvement jobs require a drill and driver. Right now, Amazon has this 20V MAX combo kit for just $124, down from $229. The kit includes a charger and a pair of batteries, as well as a charger. That works out to about $30 each for the tools and batteries. Even if you already have a solid drill and driver kicking around, this is a great backup kit to have, just in case. It’s also a great starter kit for a new homeowner or someone just getting into home repair.

DEWALT 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool, Variable Speed, Tool Only (DCS356B) & DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool $227 (was $418)

DeWalt drill and driver kit with oscilating tool deal

DeWalt

I got an oscillating tool a few years ago, and I am surprised by how often it comes in handy. You can use it for simple cutting jobs, or for removing grout or even sand. This kit also includes the 20V drill and driver combo, plus a carrying bag. With this trio of tools, there are few simple home jobs a DIY enthusiast can’t handle.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 5-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with Battery and Charger $433 (was $639)

DeWalt five-piece tool kit deal

DeWalt

If you’re just starting your tool collection or looking to jump over to DeWalt’s battery platform, this five-tool kit is a great place to start. It includes a drill, a driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, and an oscillating multitool. With this kit, you could demo a whole room and rebuild it completely. It’s a great place to start and makes a fantastic housewarming gift for people you actually like.

