Get a free Milwaukee power tool with select purchases during Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale

I have gotten a few free tools in my life. Unfortunately, all of them have been hand-me-downs from my dad and that he used to within an inch of their lives. Right now, Home Depot is giving away a free Milwaukee power tool when you buy a kit. That translates into up to $149 in free power tool with your purchase. Here’s what you can choose from:

Here are the kits that include the free tool. Make sure you add the free tool by clicking on “full product details” and then adding both items to your cart.

More Milwaukee power tool deals at Home Depot