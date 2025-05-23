Get a free Milwaukee power tool with select purchases during Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale

Home Depot has a ton of Milwaukee tools on sale for Memorial day with savings up to half-off and free tools with purchase.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Milwaukee tool kits arranged on a plain background
Milwaukee

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I have gotten a few free tools in my life. Unfortunately, all of them have been hand-me-downs from my dad and that he used to within an inch of their lives. Right now, Home Depot is giving away a free Milwaukee power tool when you buy a kit. That translates into up to $149 in free power tool with your purchase. Here’s what you can choose from:

Here are the kits that include the free tool. Make sure you add the free tool by clicking on “full product details” and then adding both items to your cart.

More Milwaukee power tool deals at Home Depot

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.