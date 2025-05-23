Get a free Milwaukee power tool with select purchases during Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I have gotten a few free tools in my life. Unfortunately, all of them have been hand-me-downs from my dad and that he used to within an inch of their lives. Right now, Home Depot is giving away a free Milwaukee power tool when you buy a kit. That translates into up to $149 in free power tool with your purchase. Here’s what you can choose from:
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator (Tool-Only) $119
- Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Spot Blower (Tool-Only) $99
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet (Tool-Only) $149
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only) $119
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Soldering Iron (Tool-Only) $119
Here are the kits that include the free tool. Make sure you add the free tool by clicking on “full product details” and then adding both items to your cart.
- M12 FUEL SURGE 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery $229
- M12 FUEL SURGE 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit w/Two 2.0Ah Batteries, Bag $179
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Cut Off Saw $309 (was $369)
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/2 Batteries and Bag (2-Tool) $229
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Bit Set (45-Piece) $255
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver/3/8 in. Ratchet Combo Kit (3-Tool) $409
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Oscillating Multi-Tool $369
More Milwaukee power tool deals at Home Depot
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries $349 (was $399)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench w/Friction Ring Kit w/One 5.0 Ah Battery and Bag $349 (was $399)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries, 1 Charger, 2 Tool Bags (7-Tool) $849 (was $1,149)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (8-Tool) with (3) Batteries, Charger and (2) Tool Bags $599 (was $1,099)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Subcompact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/2 Batteries and Bag (2-Tool) $149 (was $199)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Hammer Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) Batteries, Bag $229 (was $299)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with one 1.5 Ah Battery & Charger $99 (was $199)
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) with Two 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag $199 (was $399)
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with M12 3/8 in. Ratchet $229 (was $369)
- M18 FUEL 18- V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (3) 5.0Ah Batteries $439 (was $558)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with One 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger & Tool Bag $99 (was $199)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver with One 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger and Tool Bag $99 (was $199)
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-in-1 Installation 3/8 in. Drill Driver Kit W/ M12 3/8 in. Ratchet $199 (was $349)
- M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with (2) 6.0Ah Batteries and Charger $299 (was $598)
