Shop these early Prime Day deals on powerful Ego battery-powered chainsaws and yard tools

Fall yard cleanup season is officially here, and if you’ve been putting off upgrading your lawn care arsenal, now’s the time to make the switch. EGO Power+ is having a significant sale across their entire lineup of battery-powered outdoor tools on Amazon, with discounts up to 29 percent off regular prices.
EGO’s 56-volt battery platform has consistently outperformed gas-powered equivalents in independent testing, delivering the power you need without the maintenance headaches, emissions, or ear-splitting noise of traditional two-stroke engines. Plus, all the system batteries are interchangeable across the entire tool ecosystem.
Whether you’re looking to finally ditch that temperamental gas chainsaw or upgrade from a corded leaf blower that barely moves wet leaves, this sale covers everything from lightweight trimmers to heavy-duty chainsaws. We’ve organized the best deals below by category, but here are two standouts that caught our attention:
Featured Deal: EGO POWER+ CS1611 16" Chain Saw $219.00 (was $279.99)See It
This cordless chainsaw proves that battery-powered tools can rival gas-powered performance without the noise, emissions, or maintenance headaches. The 16-inch Oregon bar and chain handle most homeowner tasks, from pruning large branches to cutting firewood. The included 56V 2.5Ah battery delivers impressive runtime, while the brushless motor provides consistent power throughout the cut. At 22% off, it’s an excellent entry point into EGO’s ecosystem of compatible batteries and tools.
Featured Deal: EGO Power+ LB7654 765 CFM Variable-Speed Leaf Blower $299.00 (was $359.99)See It
With 765 CFM of airflow and variable speed control, this leaf blower tackles everything from delicate flower beds to stubborn wet leaves. The turbo button provides an extra burst of power when needed, while the ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution reduce fatigue during extended use. The included 5.0Ah battery offers extended runtime, and the quiet operation won’t annoy neighbors. This 17% discount makes it a compelling alternative to gas-powered blowers for serious yard work.
Chainsaws
- EGO Power+ AC1600 16-Inch Chain Saw $19.98 (was $27.99)
- EGO POWER+ CS1611 16″ Chain Saw $219.00 (was $279.99)
- EGO POWER+ CS1613 16″ Chain Saw $269.00 (was $329.99)
- EGO POWER+ CS1803 18″ Chain Saw $308.17 (was $369.00)
- EGO POWER+ CS1804 18″ Chain Saw $349.00 (was $399.00)
- EGO POWER+ CS2005 20″ Chain Saw $449.99 (was $549.00)
Leaf Blowers
- EGO Power+ LB5302 3-Speed Turbo 530 CFM Leaf Blower $178.99 (was $199.99)
- EGO Power+ LB6151 615 CFM Variable-Speed Leaf Blower $199.00 (was $219.99)
- EGO Power+ LB6504 650 CFM Variable-Speed Leaf Blower $229.99 (was $279.00)
- EGO POWER+ LB6703 Leaf Blower 670 CFM $259.00 (was $298.03)
- EGO Power+ LB7654 765 CFM Variable-Speed Leaf Blower $299.00 (was $359.99)
Trimmers & Hedge Trimmers
- EGO Power+ HT2600 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer $178.03 (was $199.99)
- EGO POWER+ ST1611T String Trimmer $259.00 (was $279.99)
- EGO Power+ HT2601 Hedge Trimmer 26″ $259.00 (was $279.99)
Pole Saws
- EGO POWER+ PS1000 Pole Saw $269.00 (was $329.00)
- EGO Power+ PS1001 Pole Saw $299.00 (was $389.99)
Combo Kits
- EGO POWER+ ST6703LB Combo Trimmer and Blower $319.99 (was $409.99)
- EGO Power+ MST1501 Multi Combo Kit $319.99 (was $389.99)
Lawn Mowers
- EGO POWER+ LM2134SP-2 Electric Lawn Mower $679.99 (was $879.99)
Earth Augers
- EGO Power+ EG0803 8-Inch Earth Auger Kit $499.00 (was $549.99)
Power Inverters & Generators
- EGO POWER+ PAD1800 Nexus Escape 180W Inverter $89.00 (was $109.99)
- EGO POWER+ PAD5000 Portable Inverter 400W $130.00 (was $160.95)
- EGO Power+ PST3042 Nexus Portable Power Station $899.00 (was $1,099.99)
