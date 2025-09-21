Shop these early Prime Day deals on powerful Ego battery-powered chainsaws and yard tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fall yard cleanup season is officially here, and if you’ve been putting off upgrading your lawn care arsenal, now’s the time to make the switch. EGO Power+ is having a significant sale across their entire lineup of battery-powered outdoor tools on Amazon, with discounts up to 29 percent off regular prices.

EGO’s 56-volt battery platform has consistently outperformed gas-powered equivalents in independent testing, delivering the power you need without the maintenance headaches, emissions, or ear-splitting noise of traditional two-stroke engines. Plus, all the system batteries are interchangeable across the entire tool ecosystem.

Whether you’re looking to finally ditch that temperamental gas chainsaw or upgrade from a corded leaf blower that barely moves wet leaves, this sale covers everything from lightweight trimmers to heavy-duty chainsaws. We’ve organized the best deals below by category, but here are two standouts that caught our attention:

This cordless chainsaw proves that battery-powered tools can rival gas-powered performance without the noise, emissions, or maintenance headaches. The 16-inch Oregon bar and chain handle most homeowner tasks, from pruning large branches to cutting firewood. The included 56V 2.5Ah battery delivers impressive runtime, while the brushless motor provides consistent power throughout the cut. At 22% off, it’s an excellent entry point into EGO’s ecosystem of compatible batteries and tools.

With 765 CFM of airflow and variable speed control, this leaf blower tackles everything from delicate flower beds to stubborn wet leaves. The turbo button provides an extra burst of power when needed, while the ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution reduce fatigue during extended use. The included 5.0Ah battery offers extended runtime, and the quiet operation won’t annoy neighbors. This 17% discount makes it a compelling alternative to gas-powered blowers for serious yard work.

Chainsaws

Leaf Blowers

Trimmers & Hedge Trimmers

Pole Saws

Combo Kits

Lawn Mowers

Earth Augers

Power Inverters & Generators