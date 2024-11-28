🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

This 205-piece DeWalt Mechanics Tool Kit is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

These DeWalt tools were our most popular deal with readers last Black Friday. They're back now and even cheaper.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 8 Hours Ago

A DeWalt Drill and Driver with their chargers and carrying bags
DeWalt

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or a construction pro, you can never have enough tools. Right now, Amazon has some popular DeWalt tools on deep discount for Black Friday. That includes power tools and hand tools. These make great gifts, but they often sell out fast, so jump on these if they’re still in-stock.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4″ & 3/8″ & 1/2″ Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece $111 (was $183)

A DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set with all the tools laid out in front of the case

DeWalt

With 205-total pieces, this kit includes every socket you could ever need. It also includes three ratchets, Allen keys, big driver heads, and a carrying case in which you can keep everything organized. The carrying case also doubles as a plate off of which you can eat a sandwich. I know because I did that this summer while changing the oil in my car. Multitasking! This was our most popular deal back on Prime Day and we expect it to sell out in a similarly quick fashion on Black Friday.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $129 (was $239)

A DeWalt driver and drill in front of their carrying bag on a plain background

DeWalt

This kit is a great way into the DeWalt power tool system. It comes with a pair of batteries and a charger, as well as an impact driver and a drill. If you’re using an impact driver often, you know they take a ton of abuse. That means you’ll want to buy a reliable one, and it’s great to have a backup even if you already have one. The whole package comes with a rugged bag for carrying everything.

DEWALT 20V MAX 5 Ah Lithium Ion Battery 2-Pack $124 (was $259)

A pair of DeWalt power tool batteries on a plain background

DeWalt

You never want to run out of juice in the middle of a job. This pair of 20V 5Ah batteries offer extended run time and power even DeWalt’s burliest tools. These batteries retail for more than $100 each and they’re not always in-stock when you go to look for them. Jump on this deal quickly if you want to take advantage.

More DeWalt Black Friday tool deals


 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.