Get this 230-piece Crafstman tool set for just $99 at Amazon before it sells out

This comprehensive kit comes comes in a rugged toolbox and makes a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to tinker.

By Stan Horaczek

Updated

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A mechancics tool set is a fantastic gift for just about anyone, especially when it’s on sale for half of its regular price. This 230-piece Craftsman set (or some variation there of) has been one of our most popular deals for the past few Black Friday sales and this kit is even cheaper. Just $99 gets you a $199 tool kit with a sturdy box to hold it all. It’s perfect for anyone who loves doing DIY work on their car or just wants a solid tool set to keep around the house or in the truck. These usually sell out, especially with Father’s Day looming next month so don’t hesitate to grab one.

Craftsman VERSASTACK Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4 in, 3/8 in, and 1/2 in Drive, 230 Piece — $99 (was $199)

Craftsman 230-piece mechanics tool set on sale at Amazon
This massive kit comes in a sturdy box to keep everything organized.

Craftsman

This kit retails for $199, but typically sells right around $189. It briefly hit $166 earlier this year, but this $99 sale is by far the cheapest price I have seen. The kit comes with 230 total pieces, including wrenches, Allen keys, driver bits, sockets, ratchets, and a ratcheting screwdriver. The whole kit comes in a three-drawer box that’s designed to keep everything tidy.

These aren’t bargain basement ratchets, either. The heads are thinner than typical models by 25 percent, which makes them easier to get into tight spaces under a hood or around the house. Plus, the 72-tooth mechanism provides precise movements without effort-wasting slop.

The box itself is part of Craftsman’s Versastack system, which allows it to easily integrate with other toolboxes in the line.

More Craftsman mechanic tool set deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.