Get this 230-piece Crafstman tool set for just $99 at Amazon before it sells out

A mechancics tool set is a fantastic gift for just about anyone, especially when it’s on sale for half of its regular price. This 230-piece Craftsman set (or some variation there of) has been one of our most popular deals for the past few Black Friday sales and this kit is even cheaper. Just $99 gets you a $199 tool kit with a sturdy box to hold it all. It’s perfect for anyone who loves doing DIY work on their car or just wants a solid tool set to keep around the house or in the truck. These usually sell out, especially with Father’s Day looming next month so don’t hesitate to grab one.

Craftsman VERSASTACK Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4 in, 3/8 in, and 1/2 in Drive, 230 Piece — $99 (was $199) This massive kit comes in a sturdy box to keep everything organized. Craftsman See It

This kit retails for $199, but typically sells right around $189. It briefly hit $166 earlier this year, but this $99 sale is by far the cheapest price I have seen. The kit comes with 230 total pieces, including wrenches, Allen keys, driver bits, sockets, ratchets, and a ratcheting screwdriver. The whole kit comes in a three-drawer box that’s designed to keep everything tidy.

These aren’t bargain basement ratchets, either. The heads are thinner than typical models by 25 percent, which makes them easier to get into tight spaces under a hood or around the house. Plus, the 72-tooth mechanism provides precise movements without effort-wasting slop.

The box itself is part of Craftsman’s Versastack system, which allows it to easily integrate with other toolboxes in the line.

