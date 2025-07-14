Get a free Milwaukee M12 tool worth up to $159 with purchase at The Home Depot

Milwaukee's compact line of power tools still deliver pro-grade power. Right now, the Home Depot is offering a free tool.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

New power tools are fun. New power tools for free are the best. Right now, The Home Depot is giving away one of five different M12 power tools with purchase of another M12 tool. This deal is only available online and it includes a huge swath of Milwaukee’s compact, but powerful power tools. Here’s a list of the free tools you can choose from.

M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit plus 2.0 Ah Battery $289

Milwaukee hammer drill and impact driver
You can never have too many bateries.

Milwaukee

This is a solid foundation if you’re just starting out in the M12 battery system. This kit comes with both a hammer drill and an impact driver, so you can tap pilot holes and then send home screws or bolts with ease. The kit include a trio of batteries as well as a charger, which means you can keep both tools in operation while the backup battery charges. It even comes with a carrying case in which to lug everything around.

More Milwaukee M12 drill and driver deals

Milwaukee M12 battery-powered ratchet deals

More Milwaukee M12 battery-powered tool deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.