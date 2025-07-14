Get a free Milwaukee M12 tool worth up to $159 with purchase at The Home Depot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
New power tools are fun. New power tools for free are the best. Right now, The Home Depot is giving away one of five different M12 power tools with purchase of another M12 tool. This deal is only available online and it includes a huge swath of Milwaukee’s compact, but powerful power tools. Here’s a list of the free tools you can choose from.
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator (Tool-Only) $119
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Spot Blower (Tool-Only) $99
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet (Tool-Only) $149
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Soldering Iron (Tool-Only) $119
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only) $119
M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit plus 2.0 Ah Battery $289
This is a solid foundation if you’re just starting out in the M12 battery system. This kit comes with both a hammer drill and an impact driver, so you can tap pilot holes and then send home screws or bolts with ease. The kit include a trio of batteries as well as a charger, which means you can keep both tools in operation while the backup battery charges. It even comes with a carrying case in which to lug everything around.
More Milwaukee M12 drill and driver deals
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with Impact Duty Driver Bit Set (40-Piece) $249
- M12 FUEL SURGE 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery $229
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Bit Set (45-Piece) $255
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with M12 23-Gauge Lithium-Ion Cordless Pin Nailer $458
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/2 Batteries and Bag $229
- M12 FUEL SURGE 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit w/Two 2.0Ah Batteries, Bag $179
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Cut Off Saw $309 (was $369)
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit with Impact Duty Driver Alloy Steel Bit Set (50-Piece) $262
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Oscillating Multi-Tool $369
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit with M12 FUEL 4-in-1 Installation 3/8 in. Drill Driver $408
Milwaukee M12 battery-powered ratchet deals
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver/3/8 in. Ratchet Combo Kit (3-Tool) $409
- M12 FUEL 12V Li-Ion Brushless Cordless High Speed 3/8 in. Ratchet and M12 FUEL High Speed 1/4 in. Ratchet Combo Kit $498
- M12 FUEL INSIDER 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. – 3/8 in. Extended Reach Box Ratchet Kit w/ Battery, Charger $399
- M12 12V FUEL 1/4 in.-3/8 in. Lithium-Ion INSIDER Extended Reach Box Cordless Ratchet Kit w/6 Pt Impact Socket Set $479 (was $519)
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Extended Reach High Speed Ratchet Kit $349
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Tool Bag $299
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless High Speed 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit w/(2) Batteries, Charger and Bag $299
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Ratchet Kit W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Tool Bag $299
- M12 FUEL INSIDER 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4in-3/8in Extended Reach Box Ratchet Kit w/ M12 4.0Ah Starter Kit $439 (was $489)
- M12 FUEL INSIDER 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4in-3/8in Extended Reach Box Ratchet Kit w/ M12 2-Tool Combo Kit $628
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver/3/8 in. Ratchet Combo Kit (3-Tool) with M12 1/4 in. Ratchet $627
More Milwaukee M12 battery-powered tool deals
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Right Angle Die Grinder Kit w/ 5.0 Ah & 2.5 Ah Batteries $349
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, Charger, Accessories and Tool Bag $239
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Rivet Tool Kit with (2) 1.5Ah Batteries and Charger $429
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Right Angle Impact Wrench Kit with Two 2.0 Ah Batteries $349
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Right Angle Impact Wrench Kit with Two 2.0 Ah Batteries $349
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Straight Die Grinder Kit with Two 2.0 Ah Batteries $319
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with Multi-Tool Blade Kit (9-Piece) $294
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Multi-Tool and Cut-Off Saw $513
