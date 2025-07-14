Get a free Milwaukee M12 tool worth up to $159 with purchase at The Home Depot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

New power tools are fun. New power tools for free are the best. Right now, The Home Depot is giving away one of five different M12 power tools with purchase of another M12 tool. This deal is only available online and it includes a huge swath of Milwaukee’s compact, but powerful power tools. Here’s a list of the free tools you can choose from.

M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit plus 2.0 Ah Battery $289 You can never have too many bateries. Milwaukee See It

This is a solid foundation if you’re just starting out in the M12 battery system. This kit comes with both a hammer drill and an impact driver, so you can tap pilot holes and then send home screws or bolts with ease. The kit include a trio of batteries as well as a charger, which means you can keep both tools in operation while the backup battery charges. It even comes with a carrying case in which to lug everything around.

