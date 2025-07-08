Amazon is clearing out DeWalt tools for the lowest prices of the year during Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You can never have too many tools. Right now, Amazon is in the midst of its massive annual Prime Day sale, which runs through July 11, and the retailer has dropped prices across the board on just about every DeWalt power tool you would want. The sale also includes accessories and tool belts, so you can complete your tool kit or just make a really convincing Bob the Builder cosplay. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

I expect more DeWalt deals to come into play as the shopping holiday goes on, so I’ll update with new discounts here as I see them.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Impact Driver and LED Work Light Portable, Power Tool Combo Kit 3 Tool, 2 Batteries and Charger Included— $149 (was $209) The flashlight uses the same battery as the tools, which is very convenient. DeWalt See It

Even if you have a full kit of power tools, this is a great buy as a backup to keep in your home, camp, truck, or wherever else you might need a tool. The kit includes a drill for making holes, a driver for putting in screws, and a powerful flashlight so you can see what you’re doing. You get a pair of batteries and a charger, as well as a carrying case in which to lug everything around. This is a fantastic gift for just about anyone who is even curious about building things or taking on home improvement projects.

DEWALT Tools 5 Tool Power Tool Combo Kit, Cordless Drill Impact Driver Saw Oscillating Multi-tool Set with 20V MAX Battery and Charger — $399 (was $639) This is everything you need to demolish a room and rebuild it. DeWalt See It

If you want to have an instant power tool collection, this is a great way to start. This five-tool kit includes A pair of batteries, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating tool, a drill, and a driver. Plus, you get a charger and a burly carrying case. You could demolish and rebuild just about anything with this kit, a box of screws, some wood, and an old shop radio playing classic rock.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4 Inch Drive, SAE/Metric Set, 84 Piece (DWMT45424) — $50 (was $89) This is a great set to keep in your vehicle in case something comes up. DeWalt See It

For $50, you really can’t beat this deal. It offers a total of 84 pieces, including a set of fastening bits, SAE and metric sockets, a ratchet, and a screwdriver with interchangeable tips. This is a great gift for anyone who works on cars or anything mechanical.

DEWALT 200-Piece Socket Set, Metric/SAE Mechanic Tool Set with Storage Case (DWMT75000) — $123 (was $158) Even Dominick Toretto would be impressed with this kit. DeWalt See It

If the 84-piece set isn’t robust enough, move up to this 200-piece kit. It includes full sets of sockets, more driver bits, more ratchets, a full set of combination wrenches, and even two sets of Allen keys. I have something very similar in my truck at all times after buying it during last Prime Day. I can’t believe how often it has come in handy.

