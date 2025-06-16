The Lowe’s Craftsman Days sale includes buy-one-get-one-free power tool deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I had a power tool die on me over the weekend. It was old and put in years of good work, but it’s time was up. As sad as it is to see a trusty tool give up the ghost, it’s always fun to go buy a new one. Right now, Lowe’s has its Craftsman Days sale going on, which means tons of Craftsman tools and tool boxes have deep discounts and even buy-on-get-one deals. Some of these deals include a free tool up to $129 in value, so make sure to choose a free “gift” before you check out.

CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 6-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (2-Batteries and Charger Included) $199 (was $299) You could tear down and rebuilt most of your home with this kit. Craftsman See It

If you’re looking to start your tool collection, refresh your kit, or give someone a fantastic gift, this six-tool combo is a great way to do it. The kit includes the most essential tools for demolishing parts of your house and then rebuilding it better than ever. It offers an impact driver, a drill, an oscillating tool (for smaller precision cuts), a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, and a flashlight. You also get a pair of batteries that work across all the tools. The whole kit comes in a sturdy bag so it’s easy to lug around.

This kit usually costs $300, or $50 per tool, but the sale knocks a full $100 off the price tag. This system is based on 20V Max batteries, so they’re not wimpy department store tools that will break with a single use. The kit also isn’t loaded with fluffy stuff that you don’t need like a jobsite radio or other non-essentials.

CRAFTSMAN V20 20 -Volt 2 -Pack Lithium-ion ( 4 Ah 2 Ah Battery and Charger) $99 (includes free power tool) The batteries work across the Caftsman tool line. Craftsm See It

If you’re committing to the Craftsman battery system, you’re going to want some extras. This $99 pair of batteries includes a 4Ah cell and a 2Ah cell that works across the company’s entire lineup. It also includes a fast charger. When you buy this package right now, Lowe’s will include a free tool. You can choose from:

Handheld angle grinder

Circular saw

Drip-free caulking gun

Power tire inflator

Random orbital sander

Reciprocating saw

Oscillating tool

Cordless car vacuum

Hedge Trimmer

Bluetooth shop radio

CRAFTSMAN V20 Brushless RP 20-volt max Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit 5 Ah (Battery Included) (Charger Included) $199 (Includes free power tool) Keep your yard looking pristine this year without ever pull-starting a tool ever again. Craftsm See It

While these free tool sales typically concentrate on common power tools, Lowe’s has thrown in some battery-powered yard tools as well. This kit comes with a powerful string timmer and leaf blower, as well as a burly 5Ah battery. When you check out, you can choose a free too, including an extra battery, a powerful shop fan, a 2-gallon shop vacuum, a flashlight, or a bluetooth job site radio.

