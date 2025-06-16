The Lowe’s Craftsman Days sale includes buy-one-get-one-free power tool deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I had a power tool die on me over the weekend. It was old and put in years of good work, but it’s time was up. As sad as it is to see a trusty tool give up the ghost, it’s always fun to go buy a new one. Right now, Lowe’s has its Craftsman Days sale going on, which means tons of Craftsman tools and tool boxes have deep discounts and even buy-on-get-one deals. Some of these deals include a free tool up to $129 in value, so make sure to choose a free “gift” before you check out.
CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 6-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (2-Batteries and Charger Included) $199 (was $299)
If you’re looking to start your tool collection, refresh your kit, or give someone a fantastic gift, this six-tool combo is a great way to do it. The kit includes the most essential tools for demolishing parts of your house and then rebuilding it better than ever. It offers an impact driver, a drill, an oscillating tool (for smaller precision cuts), a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, and a flashlight. You also get a pair of batteries that work across all the tools. The whole kit comes in a sturdy bag so it’s easy to lug around.
This kit usually costs $300, or $50 per tool, but the sale knocks a full $100 off the price tag. This system is based on 20V Max batteries, so they’re not wimpy department store tools that will break with a single use. The kit also isn’t loaded with fluffy stuff that you don’t need like a jobsite radio or other non-essentials.
CRAFTSMAN V20 20 -Volt 2 -Pack Lithium-ion ( 4 Ah 2 Ah Battery and Charger) $99 (includes free power tool)
If you’re committing to the Craftsman battery system, you’re going to want some extras. This $99 pair of batteries includes a 4Ah cell and a 2Ah cell that works across the company’s entire lineup. It also includes a fast charger. When you buy this package right now, Lowe’s will include a free tool. You can choose from:
- Handheld angle grinder
- Circular saw
- Drip-free caulking gun
- Power tire inflator
- Random orbital sander
- Reciprocating saw
- Oscillating tool
- Cordless car vacuum
- Hedge Trimmer
- Bluetooth shop radio
CRAFTSMAN V20 Brushless RP 20-volt max Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit 5 Ah (Battery Included) (Charger Included) $199 (Includes free power tool)
While these free tool sales typically concentrate on common power tools, Lowe’s has thrown in some battery-powered yard tools as well. This kit comes with a powerful string timmer and leaf blower, as well as a burly 5Ah battery. When you check out, you can choose a free too, including an extra battery, a powerful shop fan, a 2-gallon shop vacuum, a flashlight, or a bluetooth job site radio.
More buy-one-get-one-free Craftsman tool deals from Lowe’s
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt, 20-in Push Battery Walk Mower with (2) 5 Ah Battery Included $329 (includes free trimmer or blower)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt max 10-in Straight Shaft Battery String Trimmer 2 Ah (Battery Included) (Charger Included) $99 (includes free power tool)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20 -Volt 2 -Pack Lithium-ion ( 4 Ah 6 Ah Battery and Charger) $149 (includes free power tool)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20 -Volt 2 -Pack Lithium-ion ( 4 Ah 2 Ah Battery and Charger) $99 (includes free power tool)
More Craftsman Days tool deals from Lowe’s
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (2-Batteries and Charger Included) $99 (was $149)
- CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK 230 -Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case $99 (was $199)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2-in Keyless Cordless Drill 1 -Batteries Included $59 (was $79)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 20-volt Max Variable Speed Brushless 1/2-in Drive Cordless Impact Wrench $149 (was $164)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 20-volt Max 7-1/4-in Brushless Cordless Circular saw $129 (was $142)
- CRAFTSMAN OVERDRIVE 64 -Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case $69 (was $119)
Craftsman Days tool box deals
- CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 52-in W x 37.5-in H 10 -Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet ( Red) $399 (was $529)
- CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 52-in W x 37.5-in H 10 -Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet ( Black) $399 (was $539)
- CRAFTSMAN 63-in L x 37.5-in H 9 -Drawers Rolling Black Butcher block Work Bench $649 (was $999)
- CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 51.5-in W x 24.7-in H x 16-in D 8 -Drawer Steel Tool Chest ( Black) $299 (was $419)
- CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 51.5-in W x 24.7-in H x 16-in D 8 -Drawer Steel Tool Chest ( Red and Black) $299 (was $419)
- CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 26.5-in W x 37.5-in H 5 -Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet ( Black) $269 (was $329)
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK 22-in W x 33.6-in H x 18-in D Black Plastic Rolling Tool Box $149 (was $209)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides