The Lowe’s Craftsman Days sale includes buy-one-get-one-free power tool deals

The biggest Craftsman deal of the year includes everything from construction tools to yard equipment, all of which runs on the same batteries.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

I had a power tool die on me over the weekend. It was old and put in years of good work, but it’s time was up. As sad as it is to see a trusty tool give up the ghost, it’s always fun to go buy a new one. Right now, Lowe’s has its Craftsman Days sale going on, which means tons of Craftsman tools and tool boxes have deep discounts and even buy-on-get-one deals. Some of these deals include a free tool up to $129 in value, so make sure to choose a free “gift” before you check out.

CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 6-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (2-Batteries and Charger Included) $199 (was $299)

Craftsman power tools on a plain background on sale at Lowe's
You could tear down and rebuilt most of your home with this kit.

Craftsman

If you’re looking to start your tool collection, refresh your kit, or give someone a fantastic gift, this six-tool combo is a great way to do it. The kit includes the most essential tools for demolishing parts of your house and then rebuilding it better than ever. It offers an impact driver, a drill, an oscillating tool (for smaller precision cuts), a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, and a flashlight. You also get a pair of batteries that work across all the tools. The whole kit comes in a sturdy bag so it’s easy to lug around.

This kit usually costs $300, or $50 per tool, but the sale knocks a full $100 off the price tag. This system is based on 20V Max batteries, so they’re not wimpy department store tools that will break with a single use. The kit also isn’t loaded with fluffy stuff that you don’t need like a jobsite radio or other non-essentials.

CRAFTSMAN V20 20 -Volt 2 -Pack Lithium-ion ( 4 Ah 2 Ah Battery and Charger) $99 (includes free power tool)

Craftsman batteries on sale at Lowes on a plain background
The batteries work across the Caftsman tool line.

Craftsm

If you’re committing to the Craftsman battery system, you’re going to want some extras. This $99 pair of batteries includes a 4Ah cell and a 2Ah cell that works across the company’s entire lineup. It also includes a fast charger. When you buy this package right now, Lowe’s will include a free tool. You can choose from:

  • Handheld angle grinder
  • Circular saw
  • Drip-free caulking gun
  • Power tire inflator
  • Random orbital sander
  • Reciprocating saw
  • Oscillating tool
  • Cordless car vacuum
  • Hedge Trimmer
  • Bluetooth shop radio

CRAFTSMAN V20 Brushless RP 20-volt max Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit 5 Ah (Battery Included) (Charger Included) $199 (Includes free power tool)

Craftsman blower and trimmer on a plain background
Keep your yard looking pristine this year without ever pull-starting a tool ever again.

Craftsm

While these free tool sales typically concentrate on common power tools, Lowe’s has thrown in some battery-powered yard tools as well. This kit comes with a powerful string timmer and leaf blower, as well as a burly 5Ah battery. When you check out, you can choose a free too, including an extra battery, a powerful shop fan, a 2-gallon shop vacuum, a flashlight, or a bluetooth job site radio.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

