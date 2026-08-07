Amazon just dropped prices on TP-link routers, mesh systems, and networking gear, but the deals won’t last

Get a new router for your home for as low as $49 during this flash sale on TP-link networking gear.

By Stan Horaczek

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Router model numbers are nonsense and router list prices are mostly fiction, which makes a sale like this one hard to read at a glance. I went through TP-Link’s Amazon store one product page at a time this morning, pulled up the price history on every item, and threw out anything that has been parked at the same price for months with a discount badge stapled to it. About three dozen deals survived that cut, running from a $10 USB Ethernet adapter up to a $330 Wi-Fi 7 router with a display on the front. You can browse the whole TP-Link sale on Amazon, or start with the picks below.

TP-Link Deco X15 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (2-Pack) $82.93 (was $119.99)

Whole-home mesh coverage for less than a lot of single routers cost

TP-Link Deco X15 Dual-Band AX1500 WiFi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System

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The Deco X15 is TP-Link’s entry-level Wi-Fi 6 mesh kit, and this two-unit box covers up to 3,900 square feet with a pair of gigabit ports on each node. If your house has one dead bedroom and one router that can’t reach it, this is the cheap fix. Anyone shopping a tier up should read our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi routers first.

TP-Link Archer BE230 Wi-Fi 7 Router $79.99 (was $119.99)

The cheapest way into Wi-Fi 7 that still gives you 2.5-gig ports

TP-Link Dual-Band BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Router Archer BE230

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The Archer BE230 is the least expensive Wi-Fi 7 router TP-Link sells, and at $79.99 it costs about what a decent Wi-Fi 6 router did two years ago. It skips the 6 GHz band, so you’re getting Wi-Fi 7’s efficiency tricks rather than its headline speeds, but it does have two 2.5-gig ports, which matters more if your ISP just upgraded you past a gigabit. It has held between $79.99 and $87 for the past month, so this is the bottom of its recent range.

TP-Link Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router $89.99 (was $129.99)

Turns one paid hotel connection into your own private network

Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Portable Travel Router Dual-Band

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The Roam 7 is a travel router about the size of a paperback, and it solves the hotel problem where the Wi-Fi charges per device and the login page won’t load on your streaming stick. You sign the Roam 7 in once, and everything you brought connects to it instead. It also runs OpenVPN and WireGuard, has a 2.5-gig Ethernet port for rentals with a live wall jack, and takes power over USB-C. At $89.99 it’s within a dollar of the lowest price it has held in the past year.

TP-Link Archer BE550 Pro Wi-Fi 7 Router $189.99 (was $299.99)

A 10-gig WAN port and four 2.5-gig LAN ports for under $200

TP-Link Tri-Band BE9700 WiFi 7 Router Archer BE550

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The Archer BE550 Pro is the step-up pick here, a tri-band BE9700 router with a 10-gig WAN port, four 2.5-gig LAN ports, and antennas hidden inside the case instead of sprouting off the back. Port selection is the real argument for it. Most routers under $200 give you one multi-gig port and four regular ones, and this gives you five fast ports and a USB 3.0 jack. It has bounced between roughly $180 and $250 over the past year, so $189.99 sits near the low end.

TP-Link BE400 Wi-Fi 7 Router $114.99 (was $179.99)
If the BE230 is too basic and the BE550 Pro is too much, the BE400 splits the difference with two 2.5-gig ports, USB 3.0, and coverage rated for 2,400 square feet. This is the lowest price it has held in the year it has been on sale.

Deco is the line most people actually buy, and the discounts run across four generations of it right now. The Deco X20-Outdoor is the odd one worth a look if you’ve ever tried to get Wi-Fi out to a detached garage, and the Deco XE70 Pro three-pack is the cheapest way into a 6 GHz mesh in this sale.

Wi-Fi 7 hardware has finally gotten cheap enough that buying a new Wi-Fi 6 router at full price is hard to justify. The Archer BE800 is the showpiece here with its dual 10-gig ports and front LED panel, and the Archer BE600 at $189.99 gets you a 10-gig WAN port for $140 less.

Wi-Fi 6 is still the right call if you’re replacing an ancient rental modem and nothing in your house speaks Wi-Fi 7 yet. The Archer AX55 at $74.99 is the sweet spot for most apartments, and the Archer AX10 at $49.96 is the cheapest router here I’d still recommend. Our roundup of the best Wi-Fi routers covers what to look for.

An extender is the patch you apply when running Ethernet isn’t an option, and TP-Link’s RE line is on sale from $13.34 up to $149.99. The RE813XE is the interesting one at $104.99 because it adds a 6 GHz backhaul band, which is what keeps an extender from cutting your throughput in half. We explain the difference in our guide to the best Wi-Fi boosters.

Desktop PCs are where these deals get useful, since a $22 card can drag a machine with a decade-old wireless chip onto modern Wi-Fi. The TL-SG105S-M2 at $34.99 is the cheapest it has been in a year, and it’s the piece people skip after buying a router with 2.5-gig ports. The TL-SG1005P at $39.90 will run PoE cameras or access points without a separate power brick for each one.

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.