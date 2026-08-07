Amazon just dropped prices on TP-link routers, mesh systems, and networking gear, but the deals won’t last

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Router model numbers are nonsense and router list prices are mostly fiction, which makes a sale like this one hard to read at a glance. I went through TP-Link’s Amazon store one product page at a time this morning, pulled up the price history on every item, and threw out anything that has been parked at the same price for months with a discount badge stapled to it. About three dozen deals survived that cut, running from a $10 USB Ethernet adapter up to a $330 Wi-Fi 7 router with a display on the front. You can browse the whole TP-Link sale on Amazon, or start with the picks below.
TP-Link Deco X15 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (2-Pack) $82.93 (was $119.99)
Whole-home mesh coverage for less than a lot of single routers cost
The Deco X15 is TP-Link’s entry-level Wi-Fi 6 mesh kit, and this two-unit box covers up to 3,900 square feet with a pair of gigabit ports on each node. If your house has one dead bedroom and one router that can’t reach it, this is the cheap fix. Anyone shopping a tier up should read our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi routers first.
TP-Link Archer BE230 Wi-Fi 7 Router $79.99 (was $119.99)
The cheapest way into Wi-Fi 7 that still gives you 2.5-gig ports
The Archer BE230 is the least expensive Wi-Fi 7 router TP-Link sells, and at $79.99 it costs about what a decent Wi-Fi 6 router did two years ago. It skips the 6 GHz band, so you’re getting Wi-Fi 7’s efficiency tricks rather than its headline speeds, but it does have two 2.5-gig ports, which matters more if your ISP just upgraded you past a gigabit. It has held between $79.99 and $87 for the past month, so this is the bottom of its recent range.
TP-Link Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router $89.99 (was $129.99)
Turns one paid hotel connection into your own private network
The Roam 7 is a travel router about the size of a paperback, and it solves the hotel problem where the Wi-Fi charges per device and the login page won’t load on your streaming stick. You sign the Roam 7 in once, and everything you brought connects to it instead. It also runs OpenVPN and WireGuard, has a 2.5-gig Ethernet port for rentals with a live wall jack, and takes power over USB-C. At $89.99 it’s within a dollar of the lowest price it has held in the past year.
TP-Link Archer BE550 Pro Wi-Fi 7 Router $189.99 (was $299.99)
A 10-gig WAN port and four 2.5-gig LAN ports for under $200
The Archer BE550 Pro is the step-up pick here, a tri-band BE9700 router with a 10-gig WAN port, four 2.5-gig LAN ports, and antennas hidden inside the case instead of sprouting off the back. Port selection is the real argument for it. Most routers under $200 give you one multi-gig port and four regular ones, and this gives you five fast ports and a USB 3.0 jack. It has bounced between roughly $180 and $250 over the past year, so $189.99 sits near the low end.
TP-Link BE400 Wi-Fi 7 Router $114.99 (was $179.99)
If the BE230 is too basic and the BE550 Pro is too much, the BE400 splits the difference with two 2.5-gig ports, USB 3.0, and coverage rated for 2,400 square feet. This is the lowest price it has held in the year it has been on sale.
Best TP-Link Deco mesh Wi-Fi deals
Deco is the line most people actually buy, and the discounts run across four generations of it right now. The Deco X20-Outdoor is the odd one worth a look if you’ve ever tried to get Wi-Fi out to a detached garage, and the Deco XE70 Pro three-pack is the cheapest way into a 6 GHz mesh in this sale.
- TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro AXE4900 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (3-Pack) $209.99 (was $249.99)
- TP-Link Deco X50 AX3000 Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) $199.99 (was $272.99)
- TP-Link Deco X55 Pro AX3000 Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) $169.97 (was $219.99)
- TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack) $149.98 (was $169.99)
- TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack) $129.99 (was $149.99)
- TP-Link Deco X15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack) $105.93 (was $139.99)
- TP-Link Deco X20-Outdoor AX1800 Outdoor Mesh Unit $74.99 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (1-Pack) $59.98 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link Deco X15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (1-Pack) $49.97 (was $59.99)
Best TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router deals
Wi-Fi 7 hardware has finally gotten cheap enough that buying a new Wi-Fi 6 router at full price is hard to justify. The Archer BE800 is the showpiece here with its dual 10-gig ports and front LED panel, and the Archer BE600 at $189.99 gets you a 10-gig WAN port for $140 less.
- TP-Link Archer BE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router $329.99 (was $499.99)
- TP-Link Archer BE770 BE18000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router $319.98 (was $399.99)
- TP-Link Archer BE600 BE9700 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router $189.99 (was $249.99)
- TP-Link Archer GE400 BE6500 Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router $169.99 (was $219.99)
Best TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router deals under $150
Wi-Fi 6 is still the right call if you’re replacing an ancient rental modem and nothing in your house speaks Wi-Fi 7 yet. The Archer AX55 at $74.99 is the sweet spot for most apartments, and the Archer AX10 at $49.96 is the cheapest router here I’d still recommend. Our roundup of the best Wi-Fi routers covers what to look for.
- TP-Link Archer AX80 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router $139.99 (was $179.99)
- TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router $99.99 (was $139.99)
- TP-Link Archer AX55 Pro AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router $84.99 (was $109.99)
- TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router $74.99 (was $89.99)
- TP-Link Archer AX10 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router $49.96 (was $79.99)
Best TP-Link Wi-Fi extender deals from $13
An extender is the patch you apply when running Ethernet isn’t an option, and TP-Link’s RE line is on sale from $13.34 up to $149.99. The RE813XE is the interesting one at $104.99 because it adds a 6 GHz backhaul band, which is what keeps an extender from cutting your throughput in half. We explain the difference in our guide to the best Wi-Fi boosters.
- TP-Link RE653BE BE10000 Wi-Fi 7 Range Extender $149.99 (was $199.99)
- TP-Link RE813XE AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Range Extender $104.99 (was $169.99)
- TP-Link RE223BE BE3200 Wi-Fi 7 Range Extender $89.99 (was $119.99)
- TP-Link RE715X AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender $79.98 (was $119.99)
- TP-Link RE615X AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender $59.90 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender $54.74 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link RE550 AC1900 Wi-Fi Range Extender $34.89 (was $49.99)
- TP-Link RE220 AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender $13.34 (was $16.99)
Best TP-Link Wi-Fi adapter, switch, and Ethernet deals under $70
Desktop PCs are where these deals get useful, since a $22 card can drag a machine with a decade-old wireless chip onto modern Wi-Fi. The TL-SG105S-M2 at $34.99 is the cheapest it has been in a year, and it’s the piece people skip after buying a router with 2.5-gig ports. The TL-SG1005P at $39.90 will run PoE cameras or access points without a separate power brick for each one.
- TP-Link Archer TBE401UH BE6200 USB Wi-Fi 7 Adapter $69.99
- TP-Link Archer TBE550E BE9300 PCIe Wi-Fi 7 Card $64.99 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link Archer TBE400E BE6500 PCIe Wi-Fi 7 Card $49.48 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link Archer TXE75E AXE5400 PCIe Wi-Fi 6E Card $44.96 (was $54.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG1005P 5-Port Gigabit PoE Switch $39.90 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG105S-M2 5-Port 2.5G Switch $34.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link Archer TX3000E AX3000 PCIe Wi-Fi 6 Card $28.84 (was $44.99)
- TP-Link Archer TX55E AX3000 PCIe Wi-Fi 6 Card $22.44 (was $39.99)
- TP-Link UE306 USB to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter $9.95 (was $13.99)
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