The best Prime Day deals under $100

These deals across every category will set you back less than a Benjamin.

By Brandt Ranj

Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Big Deal Days sale) is finally here, and the online retail behemoth has unleashed tens of thousands of discounts on just about everything. The thought of sorting through all the discounts can seem overwhelming, but we’ve done the hard part by highlighting the best Prime Day deals under $100. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or get a jump on holiday shopping before the big rush, you’ll find what you’re looking for here (and if you want to spend even less, check out our best deals under $50 and our best deals under $25). Prices are correct at posting but subject to change, so act fast.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $99.99 (Was $149.99)

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus on a plain white background.

Ring

It should come as no surprise that some of the best Prime Day deals involve Amazon’s own first-party products. For instance, it has currently slashed $50 off the price of the latest battery-powered Ring Doorbell. The smart security gadget will alert you each time its motion sensor is triggered, so you can see what’s happening on your property in real-time via its iOS or Android app. Its camera can stream or record video at 1080P and has a night vision mode, so you’ll get a crisp image regardless of conditions. A microphone and speaker system will allow you to communicate with the person you’re seeing, too. If you’d like a little extra peace of mind when you go to bed or leave the home, don’t skip this deal.

The best Prime Day tech deals under $100

The best Prime Day audio deals under $100

The best Prime Day kitchen deals under $100

De’Longhi 37 Ounce Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $98.98 (Was $129.95)

De'Longhi 37 Ounce Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine on a plain white background.

De’Longhi

Need a bit more pep in your step each morning? Don’t skip this deal on De’Longhi’s 37 Ounce Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. You can use this machine to make espresso (single or double shot), cappuccino, or latte drinks. A manual milk frother will allow you to get that barista-style finish on the top of your drink, too. The machine’s Rapid Cappuccino System allows you to make drinks back to back without having to wait for water to get back up to temperature. If you’d like to move from coffee pods to fresh grounds, this is the machine to get.

The best Prime Day Tools deals under $100

The best Prime Day home deals under $100

The best Prime Day outdoor deals under $100

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

