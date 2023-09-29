We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By John Alexander Published Sep 29, 2023 9:55 AM

If you have a basement, you may have a problem with humidity, and the best way to handle that issue is with dehumidifiers for basements. But dehumidifiers need to cool air down to work, and, based on the simple fact that hot air rises, we know that basements tend to be cool. They also tend to be a bit damper than what the average dehumidifier encounters, meaning they’ll not only need to filter more water out of the air, but they’ll need to dispose of more of it. As a result, finding the best dehumidifiers for basements can take some sorting and searching, so we did that task for you.

How we chose the best dehumidifiers for basements

Through and through, the best dehumidifiers for basements need to be able to remove large amounts of water and deal with cool temperatures better than the rest. Still, we wanted to give readers a wide variety and some choices that had excellent qualities that would support different kinds of homes.

The best dehumidifiers for basements: Reviews & Recommendations

The following choices represent the best dehumidifiers for basements while still providing quality across a number of other categories. No matter what your individual situation, you should be able to find a product amongst those on this list. While the overall best is exemplary of the class and representative of what a dehumidifier can do in a basement, other items on the list are still worth checking out as they may pull ahead in their own niches.

Note that manufacturer specs may label their water tanks in gallons, liters, or other units. Here, we have converted all units to pints for your convenience so you can compare the maximum removal capacity of the unit with the size of its tank. While you can’t necessarily expect to get the max pull each day, it will help you gauge how labor-intensive manual draining might be in a way that isn’t misleading or confusing.

Why it made the cut: This is a solid product from a solid brand—it’ll take you through most situations.

Specs

Removal capacity: Up to 50 pints/day

Up to 50 pints/day Water removal: Drain / reservoir (16.9 pint tank)

Drain / reservoir (16.9 pint tank) Size: 16 x 24.25 x 12.2

16 x 24.25 x 12.2 Energy Star-certified: Yes

Pros

Works in rooms up to 3,000 square feet

Can work down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit

Adjustable humidistat

Remote control

Cons

Not smartphone connectable

Frigidaire’s 50-Pint 3-Speed Dehumidifier is a well-rounded machine that should keep the vast majority of customers happy. Its 50-pint collection is appropriate for most basements and is the sweet spot between power and pricing that you’ll find reflected in most of the best dehumidifiers for basements. Features like multiple fan speeds, a built-in humidistat, and a timer shutoff are nice to see, too.

You can set the Frigidaire to continuously drain if you have the right tubing and a spot to drain at. If that is too much effort, the 2.11-gallon tank (that’s 16.9 pints) will serve you just fine. Like most dehumidifiers, the machine will automatically shut off when the water bucket is full. However, if you’re paying attention to detail, you’ll note that it can draw 50 pints a day from the air in the right conditions. This means that when you initially start using this product, you may need to dump the bucket several times daily to maximize efficiency. However, after your basement reaches a sort of equilibrium, this will likely change.

While speaking of efficiency, one thing to note is the Frigidaire’s ability to work at temperatures as low as 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This is great for families that have briefly cool periods during the year, but remember that even the best dehumidifiers for basements still won’t get the maximum water withdrawal rate at this temperature.

It doesn’t have WiFi or smartphone connectivity, which we would have liked to have seen at this power and price range. Still, if you don’t have a home filled with smart-home devices, and use your basement regularly enough, you’ll enjoy and trust this product to get the job done. And, if operating the machine from afar (such as lowering its fan speed during TV watching) is important to you, it includes a remote.

Best for large basement: VEAGASO 70 Pints Dehumidifier

Why it made the cut: If you want maximum power at a good price, here it is.

Specs

Removal capacity: Up to 70 pints/day

Up to 70 pints/day Water removal: Drain / reservoir (8.5 pint tank)

Drain / reservoir (8.5 pint tank) Size: 10 x 11 x 20 inches

10 x 11 x 20 inches Energy Star-certified: Yes

Pros

Advanced backlit display and control panel

Reservoir beeps when full

Quick toggle child lock

Humidistat for 33% to 80% humidity is good for any purpose

Cons

Relatively expensive

Small water tank

The VEAGASO is made for intense drainage for larger areas, handling basements up to 5,500 square feet in size. It’ll pull 70 pints per day in the perfect climate (95 degrees Fahrenheit, 90% humidity), so it can service real problem areas quickly. Remember that even under non-ideal circumstances, a dehumidifier like this will have more pull than others.

You’ll like the VEAGASO’s backlit display and convenient control panel. On it, you can set your ideal humidity level, fan speed, choose which part of the house you’ve put your dehumidifier in (yes, there is a basement choice), and set the child lock with a single tap. It’ll also light up when the air filter should be changed and flash red, beep, and automatically shut off once the reservoir bucket is filled to capacity.

Speaking of the bucket, it is probably the only negative aspect of the highly-regarded VEAGASO dehumidifier. It’s considerably smaller than the water removal capacity, so human effort can possibly become a bottleneck in your humidity removal efforts if you use it over the drainage system. Still, there’s hardly a better value-for-the-price 70 pints unit out there.

Best smart: GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier for Basement

Why it made the cut: If you want to monitor your basement’s humidity from afar, you can do that with GoveeLife.

Specs

Removal capacity: Typically 50-70 pints/day, but can hit 109 pints/day.

Typically 50-70 pints/day, but can hit 109 pints/day. Water removal: Drain / reservoir (16-pint tank)

Drain / reservoir (16-pint tank) Size: 11.61 x 15.35 x 24.41 inches

11.61 x 15.35 x 24.41 inches Energy Star-certified: Yes

Pros

App, voice, and touch panel control

Good water removal even without being a hot room

1.6-foot drainage hose included

App lets you control dehumidifier and monitor results easily

Cons

Drain has no pump, requires gravity

For those who want smartphone and assistant integration, as well as some stat tracking, GoveeLife offers quite a few premium dehumidifiers that will do the trick. This one, the Smart Dehumidifier for Basement, pulls out between 50 and 70 pints of water per day, depending on mode and environment. At 86 degrees Fahrenheit and 80% RH, it can even get out 109 pints/day. It works in 4,500 square-foot basements but is most effective up to 900 square feet.

We particularly like how many options there are for controlling the GoveeLife. It has a touch panel for immediate control. However, it really shines with its app assistant, which will give you details of the room’s humidity over time, including across the hours of the day. You’ll get alerts when the tank is full, can set your desired basement humidity and run times, and can toggle features such as auto restart (which turns on the machine again after power outages).

Even more “smart” is the ability to integrate with your smart home system. If you have an Alexa device, Google Assistant, or IFTTT system with voice control, you can control it using those, as well as voice commands. It also receives firmware updates over-the-air via a WiFi connection.

Best quiet: Bublue DH1 Pro

Why it made the cut: It is designed to stay at a decent noise level.

Specs

Removal capacity: Up to 50 pints/day

Up to 50 pints/day Water removal: Drain / reservoir (8.4-pint tank)

Drain / reservoir (8.4-pint tank) Size: 13.78 x 9.25 x 22.76 inches

13.78 x 9.25 x 22.76 inches Energy Star-certified: No

Pros

40dB noise reduction

Sleep mode toggle

Sturdy drainage pipe

Cons

Heavy when full

If you use your basement quite a lot, adding a loud piece of equipment isn’t really an option. Bublue understands your issue and designed this dehumidifier around operating in a quiet way that has passed customer scrutiny. Additionally, there is a sleep mode if you happen to be a nighttime basement dweller.

The Bublue DH1 Pro is quite efficient at pulling water out of the air, with customers reporting having to dump the tank rather frequently. If possible, use the included drainage pipe to empty the machine. You can roll the DH1 Pro to your outlet on its wheels, which is good since there are a few complaints about how surprisingly heavy this dehumidifier can get. On the bright side, you won’t have to worry about it being knocked over.

Why it made the cut: As a heater, AC, dehumidifier combo, this can actually eliminate the cold.

Specs

Removal capacity: Up to 51 pints/day

Up to 51 pints/day Water removal: Drain

Drain Size: 15.2 x 18.1 x 29.4 inches

15.2 x 18.1 x 29.4 inches Energy Star-certified: Yes

Pros

Provides year-round comfort

All your air-altering needs in one machine

Heats the air to provide better dehumidification environment

Cons

Expensive (but multi-functional)

Dehumidifiers don’t work as well in cold environments. Even the ones that can work in colder environments don’t work well there. As a result, the best option is to have a heater in your basement alongside one of the best dehumidifiers.

But what do you do when you don’t have the room or outlets for a heater and dehumidifier in your basement? One option is the Honeywell Portable AC, Heater, and Dehumidifier. It’s a device that can take on all of the tasks required to handle a room’s air. Admittedly, this dehumidifier is more expensive than other options and doesn’t have the same robust dehumidifier features you might expect. But, it isn’t trying to be the best humidifier for basements; it is going for being a whole lot more. Our recommendation is to pick this item if you really need the space or hookups for other things, or have a really tiny basement, but to go for other options if you can.

Best budget: MAPOOR Dehumidifier for Basements

When you search for dehumidifiers for the basement, you usually find machines that cost at least $100 and, quite often, over $200. However, the MAPOOR Dehumidifier for Basements (and other parts of the home) consistently shows high customer satisfaction at a low price.

While it doesn’t suck out as much moisture as high-end devices—you really can’t skimp on this kind of thing if you have a huge moisture problem—it is ripe with features. From sleep mode and timing mode to automatic frost shut down if you hit 35 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, the MAPOOR really has it all.

So, if your basement humidity is just a touch out of range, and you have a smaller basement, grab the MAPOOR Dehumidifier for Basements to save yourself some money. It’s small as well, so can be easily moved about the home to where it is needed most. Additionally, the tank is large enough to hold a couple of days worth of liquid, making this one of the best dehumidifiers for basements in the sense of removal capacity to tank capacity ratio.

How humidifiers work

Understanding the true difficulties of getting a good dehumidifier for your basement helps to understand the process by which standard dehumidifiers work.

Naturally, dehumidifiers are machines with dozens or hundreds of interlocking parts. Instead of going into overly complex detail, we’ll highlight the key parts you need to know about in everyday operations, especially when selecting dehumidifiers for basements. With that in mind, here are the basic steps:

Moist air from the basement is drawn into the machine and cooled. The cooled air’s moisture begins to condensate out, like water on the outside of a glass of ice water. This water is collected by a reservoir or pumped out. The drier air is reheated and released back into the basement.

Using dehumidifiers in the basement

Understanding the process by which dehumidifiers work shows us a couple of the difficulties that occur when using them in the basement.

Airflow and circulation: Windows, doors opening and closing, vents, and people walking to and fro circulates the air about most rooms quite well. In a closed basement, largely used for storage? Not so much.

Cool air: Basements have cool air, typically around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, yet cooling is an essential part of the dehumidification process and essential for condensation. According to GE Appliances, dehumidifiers are unlikely to work in a satisfactory manner below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. While dehumidifier use will naturally heat a basement to some degree, some advocate for using a heater alongside dehumidifiers for more efficient moisture removal. This same combo might be beneficial for your basement if your basement is particularly cold. We recommend the non-infrared options among these space heaters for this purpose.

Capacity

Knowing how dehumidifiers work also illuminates the most confusing word involved in their usage: capacity.

In one way, “capacity” refers to a dehumidifier’s ability to remove moisture from the air. This is typically expressed as a maximum amount of water able to be pulled in a day from ideal (or average) circumstances. It’s an engineer’s standard term for the work being done by this style of machine.

In another way, “capacity” is used for the size of water storage tanks in models that use those instead of direct drainage. It’s just the most natural way to talk about reservoirs for liquids, much the same as you might talk about a gas tank’s capacity.

Unfortunately for the consumer, manufacturer resources (and, indeed, guides) do surprisingly little to differentiate the two forms of “capacity” in a way that isn’t confusing. To do our part in keeping things straight, we’ve done our best to refer to the first form of capacity as “removal capacity” while discussing tank size separately.

What to consider before buying dehumidifiers for basements

Despite the simple operating process outlined above, dehumidifiers for basements are actually quite complex from a customer’s perspective. Part of this is due to the jargon issues outlined above, but there’s also quite a bit of water logistics to plan out before you make a purchase.

Removal capacity

Higher removal capacity is nearly always better, but you’ll likely have to pay extra for the highest removal capacity possible. You should also remember that removal capacity reflects the ability of the dehumidifier to draw water out of the air in ideal temperatures and humidities.

This means that a cool basement will likely not reach removal capacity. Additionally, as the machine does its job, the humidity in the room will lower. As a result, once you’ve run your dehumidifier for a while, there is a high likelihood of reduced daily removal numbers unless there is a consistent high influx of humidity.

All this being said, a 50-pint-per-day removal capacity is likely the sweet spot for most basements. You can crank that up to 70 pints in extreme cases or down to 30 pints if your goal is to just take the edge off of a looming issue. If you have a very mild problem (and a small basement) even less will do.

You should also note that there are several reasons why a dehumidifier will automatically shut off over the course of a day, which will also reduce removal capacity. One large one is if your water disposal technique is a manually removable reservoir and it gets full. Learn more about this in the next section.

Water disposal technique

There are two methods by which dehumidifiers for basements dispose of water, and they both have drawbacks. While it is usually better to focus on the positives, water disposal has the most potential to cause you trouble as you work with a dehumidifier in your basement.

Automatic drain: A system that collects water and channels it through a drainage hose. If you have a sink or some other place to run the water to, it can be great. If you don’t, you might need to do some tinkering and spend extra time and/or money on the dehumidifier’s installation. Another pain point of this style is the possibility of hoses or plumbing leaking.

Reservoir tank: This style of dehumidifier has a tank, usually in the form of a built-in water bucket, in the bottom half of the dehumidifier. As the dehumidifier pulls water out of the air, it fills. It’s up to you to dump it. This can be a huge pain and takes manual work.

Interestingly, dehumidifiers for the basement have a water removal capacity many times higher than the tank’s capacity, meaning you could (theoretically) need to take several trips to get maximum water removal from your dehumidifier throughout the day. Nearly all dehumidifiers with a tank have an automatic shut-off feature for when it gets too full. Also note that the tank size is typically measured in gallons or liters, but we have converted this to pints for the items in this article so you can compare the dehumidifiers’ ability to withdraw water from the air with their ability to store said water.

Most dehumidifiers for the basement have both a drain and a reservoir tank, giving you more choices.

Humidity level settings

In our review of the best humidifiers, we started by reminding people in very general terms that the EPA advises an internal humidity level between 30% and 50% for our homes. That article dealt with one half of the issue, and this deals with the other. However, both share one common thread:

You don’t want to overcorrect and run into the opposite problem.

To solve this, many of the best dehumidifiers for basements have an internal monitor that automatically shuts off the machine once the humidity arrives at a comfortable level. Others provide precise humidistats that allow you to fine-tune the humidity to your exact preferences. The former helps protect your dehumidifier and save energy, while the latter can be particularly useful if you use your basement for storing wine or have certain preferences.

Before you buy dehumidifiers for basements

As personal responsibility becomes increasingly important for protecting the environment, we’d like you to consider looking for an Energy Star-certified dehumidifier. Note that most dehumidifiers on the list above are Energy Star certified.

Saving energy can help reduce electricity used in your home and reduce environmental waste. Dehumidifiers that pass Energy Star’s energy efficiency requirements are rated to use (at minimum) 13% less energy than conventional models at minimum. While this might not sound like a lot, over the course of a year you get 1.5 months of operation for “free” if you use a certified dehumidifier in your basement. Also, note that some models use even less energy than this.

FAQs

Q: How much do dehumidifiers for basements cost? Dehumidifiers for basements cost anywhere from just below $100 to over $500. For most homes, a good price will fall between $200 and $550, depending on the needs of the individuals who live there. It’s worth noting that great budget picks like the MAPOOR Dehumidifier for Basements are also amongst the highest rated for customer satisfaction. Q: Can I leave my dehumidifier on all day? If you have a good dehumidifier, you can leave it running all day. Nearly all dehumidifiers that use a water storage tank come with an auto shut-off feature once that tank gets between 80% and 90% full. It is also possible to come across dehumidifiers with humidistats that will shut off once the humidity reaches a desired level. Q: How much water should a dehumidifier collect in a day in a basement? A dehumidifier will collect an amount of water every day in a basement up to its “capacity” or maximum extraction amount. This is often measured in pints. The actual amount of water a dehumidifier will collect from your basement on a daily basis is highly dependent on many factors, including temperature, airflow, and even how often the dehumidifier’s tank is emptied.

Final thoughts on the best dehumidifiers for basements

The best dehumidifiers for basements are typically characterized by their ability to pull a lot of water out of the air, their ability to dispose of said water satisfactorily, and the ability to have a lot of control over their functioning. As a result, the above dehumidifiers should work well for your basement over the long run.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.