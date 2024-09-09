Unbelievable … the M1 MacBook Air is 65 percent FREE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

*Drum roll please…* This is the best MacBook deal we’ve ever offered. But you have to see it to believe it. The M1 MacBook Air originally sold for $1,499, but we’re practically giving it away for $514.99. No, that’s not a typo. And that’s a better price than what Amazon or Walmart currently offer.

How is this MacBook so cheap?

This is a refurbished MacBook Air. Even though it was pre-owned, it may not look like it since it’s in grade “A,” near-mint condition. Most people can’t tell the difference between this laptop and a new one. And, since it’s from 2020, its design is modern, and the software is still current. It also comes with a 30-day warranty.

The only thing we don’t like about refurbished laptops is that we always have limited inventory. So, if you’re interested, you need to order before we sell out—or you’ll be SOL.

What’s the deal with the M1 chip?

You’ve heard of the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, but Apple’s silicon is even faster. The M1 was the first chip Apple developed, and it was revolutionary. You have to try it yourself to see the difference in performance. The M1 chip makes this MacBook a reliable laptop for students, remote workers, or a great secondary device.

The MacBook also features:

13.3” Retina display

128GB of storage

Up to 18 hours of battery life

It weighs only 2.8 pounds

Fanless design for silent operation

This is your chance to own the M1 MacBook Air for 65 percent less than retail. Order yours for $514.99 (reg. $1,499) before we sell out.

StackSocial prices subject to change.