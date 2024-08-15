Meet the key and AirTag holder that fits in your pocket

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

What gives you a bigger headache: Your messy keyring flopping all over the place, the fact it doesn’t fit anywhere convenient, or the noise of it all jingling around? It’s all the perfect storm for a headache and getting your home and car keys lost in a nightmare.

It sounds like you need a keyring organizer. This one by KeySmart stacks your keys so neatly that they’ll fit in your pocket, and it has a built-in AirTag holder. Get one here for $14.99 with free shipping (reg. $19.99).

A key turning point in your daily life

No more jingle-jangle as you walk around—just stuff the keyring into your pocket or purse without it taking up a mountain of space like your old one did. It also comes with a carabiner clip if you want to attach it to your lanyard or belt loop.

Customize your keyring by unscrewing the key post with a coin and adding up to five keys in your preferred order. To use each key, just spin it around and slide it into your lock. Then, add your Apple tracker to the AirTag holder. You can also add your car fob to the carabiner clip to have everything in one place.

The AirTag isn’t included with this purchase, but if you don’t already have one, you should really consider getting one. If you lose your keyring, you can track it from any of your Apple devices and play a sound to locate it.

This KeySmart key and AirTag holder might be the most slick way to organize your keys. It’s only $14.99 with free shipping (reg. $19.99).

