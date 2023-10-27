We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is still a month away, but that hasn’t stopped Sonos from offering a 20% discount on speaker bundles on its site and through select retailers from now until Oct. 29. Sonos’ speakers and soundbars were designed to work together, and these deals allow you to assemble a full, wireless home theater system in a couple of clicks. Many of these early Black Friday bundles include Sonos’ Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, which impressed us during our reviews.

The Sonos Immersive Set is comprised of the second-generation Sonos Beam, Sub Mini, and a pair of Era 100 speakers, which when combined is a compact 5.1 surround sound system. The Beam offers a good sound for its size, which we found in our review, and typically retails for $500 on its own. The system connects to your TV via HDMI, but you can stream music to it wirelessly from Apple devices through AirPlay 2. As a bonus, this set comes with a free, three-month trial to Apple Music, which costs $11 per month.

Check out these other Sonos deals that are music to our ears: