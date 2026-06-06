How to keep ticks out of your yard

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With warm weather in full swing, people and pets are spending more time outdoors. While time outside is essential for both physical and mental health, it also comes with a few seasonal downsides, bug bites among them. But not just any bites: specifically, tick bites. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ticks cause the vast majority of vector-borne illnesses in the U.S., including an estimated 475,000 Lyme disease cases each year, far surpassing those caused by diseases spread by mosquitoes and other biting insects.

The truth is, ticks aren’t randomly scattered across lawns. In fact, they thrive in specific microhabitats. The good news is that small landscaping and maintenance changes can dramatically reduce how hospitable a yard is to them.

Why ticks love certain yards

Ticks need moisture, shade, and a steady supply of hosts to survive. And for them, the average backyard can feel like paradise. There are an estimated 899 tick species worldwide, with more than 90 found in the continental U.S. That diversity makes clear how adaptable these parasites are across different environments. Unlike mosquitoes, ticks dry out easily, so they gravitate toward humid environments like leaf litter, tall grass, overgrown shrubs, and dense ground cover where moisture lingers.

A tick-friendly yard is basically a miniature wildlife corridor: one that provides shelter, humidity, and easy transportation for ticks to move safely between animal hosts. Ticks use a behavior called “questing,” climbing onto grass blades or low shrubs and waiting with their front legs outstretched for a passing host to brush by. Deer, mice, squirrels, and even neighborhood pets can carry ticks directly into a yard without anyone noticing. That’s why a perfectly manicured lawn alone usually won’t solve the problem.

Landscaping fixes that cut tick risk

Clear Out Damp Hiding Spots

One of the most effective ways to reduce ticks is to make your yard less hospitable to them. Ticks thrive in cool, damp environments, so piles of leaves, overgrown brush, and dense vegetation create ideal shelter. Start by removing leaf litter, trimming overgrown edges, and clearing brush near fences, stone walls, and wooded boundaries. These shaded areas protect ticks from heat and dehydration, allowing them to survive longer and wait for passing hosts.

Add a Dry Buffer

Creating a dry barrier between wooded areas and the lawn can also help slow ticks down. A three-foot strip of gravel, mulch, or wood chips acts like a miniature moat between tick-heavy habitat and the spaces where people and pets spend time. Because ticks dry out easily, they struggle to cross hot, exposed surfaces.

Mow Smart, Not Extreme

Regular mowing helps reduce humidity at ground level and makes it harder for ticks to hide in tall grass. But there’s a balance. Cutting a lawn too short can stress grass, damage soil health, and reduce habitat for pollinators. The goal isn’t a perfectly sterile yard; it’s reducing the cool, moist conditions that ticks prefer.

Limit Wildlife Visitors

Wildlife plays a major role in bringing ticks into residential spaces. Bird feeders, while enjoyable, can attract rodents such as white-footed mice, which are among the primary carriers of Lyme disease in many regions. Feeding birds during the winter, when tick activity is lower, and removing feeders during warmer months can help reduce rodent traffic. Deer-resistant plants and fencing can also discourage deer from wandering through the yard and dropping off ticks along the way.

What works and what doesn’t

The reality is that no single solution eliminates ticks completely. However, targeted pesticide treatments, when applied professionally in high-risk areas, and tick tubes, which use treated cotton to kill ticks on rodents, can meaningfully reduce tick populations when used correctly. These approaches work best as part of a broader prevention plan rather than a one-time fix.

Other popular solutions have far less evidence behind them. Ultrasonic repellents, for example, have shown limited and inconsistent results in studies, with some devices producing only weak repellency that researchers say is insufficient for reliable protection. There are “tick-repelling” plants that may slightly discourage ticks in small areas, but planting a few herbs or flowers alone will not protect an entire yard. The same goes for many DIY internet hacks involving essential oils sprayed around large properties. At best, they may offer temporary, localized effects. The most effective approach is layered and practical: reduce habitat, limit wildlife traffic, and use targeted treatments when needed.

Reduce your exposure

Tick encounters are increasing partly because warming temperatures and changing habitats are allowing some tick species to expand into new regions and remain active longer throughout the year. Even a well-managed yard can still contain ticks, so personal protection matters too. After spending time outdoors, it’s a good idea to do a full tick check on both yourself and your pets, especially around ankles, waistbands, scalp lines, and behind the knees. Wearing light-colored clothing can also make ticks easier to spot before they attach.

For extra protection, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends using EPA-approved repellents when gardening, hiking, or doing yard work. Showering soon after being outside may also help wash away unattached ticks before they bite.