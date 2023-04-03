We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When it comes to e-readers, the Kindle Paperwhite strikes an ideal balance of features and price. Today, Amazon has dropped the price from $139 all the way down to $99, which is almost 30% off and what it sold for last year on Black Friday. I actually bought one last Black Friday, and I’ve been extremely happy with it. If you’re looking for something else in the Kindle lineup, Amazon offers very solid discounts on several other models, so keep scrolling to see the rest of the deals.

With its 6.8-inch screen, 10 weeks of battery life, and relatively speedy page turns, this is the Kindle I recommend to most people. It feels like a skinny paperback in both dimensions and weight. The latest version is waterproof, so it’s great for bringing to the beach. And the built-in light offers adjustable intensities and color temperatures to match the situation you’re reading.

Most importantly, the 300ppi screen fights glare and presents super-crisp text that’s very easy on the eyes. The front of the device is also now flat with no edge along the screen’s bezel for hair and other gunk to get stuck.

More Amazon tablet deals

While the Paperwhite is my favorite Kindle model and a steal at this price (plus you can save even more with trade-in), others are on sale today, including some of Amazon’s full-color Fire tablets. Here are some other deals to consider: