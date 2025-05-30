Walmart is blowing out Dyson vacuums as low as $199 during this flash sale

Dyson has a death grip on the fancy vacuum market, and it’s for good reason. The company overengineers their floor-cleaning products in such a way that makes them way more exciting than a vacuum should be. It also makes them pricy. Right now, Walmart has very deep discounts on a ton of popular Dyson vacuums, some of which are down as low as $199. Many of these are the cheapest I’ve seen out there right now by a long shot, so grab the one you want before the deal ends or they sell out and keep your home grime-free.

Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum | Yellow/Iron — $199 (was $349) The canister-style design adds flexibility. Dyson See It

Battery-powered vacuums are great until they aren’t. I prefer a wired model like this canister-style cleaner for several reasons. First, you never have to worry about running out of juice before the job is done. Second, in my experience, they just provide more consistent suction power than their more portable counterparts. This canister vac has a long hose and a full-featured rotating brush head to give you all the cleaning power you’ll need for cleaning any surface. The interchangeable heads make easy work of all kinds of cleaning, even above the curtains where that spider has been chilling for the last two weeks.

Restored Premium Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum | Nickel/Silver (Refurbished) — $199 (was $349) Dyson has one of the most rigorous refurbishing programs in the game. Dyson See It

Some people aren’t keen on refurbished products, but Dyson does it right. These models have been totally checked over and brought back to like-new condition. You get a warranty and all the performance of a brand-new machine at a fraction of the cost. This is a version of the vacuum I have been using in my home for several years. My dog’s hair is brutal on vacuums, and the Animal Ball’s burly suction power and unstoppable revolving brushes make quick work of it. It’s a great option for both carpets and hardwood floors. Plus, it comes with all the extra accessories for reaching tough spaces, such as under the couch. Have you vacuumed under your couch recently? I didn’t think so.

