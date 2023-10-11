Live: More Amazon Prime Day deals you actually want to buy
Amazon Prime Day is wrapping up here on day two, but there are still tons of great deals across the board.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We spent all day yesterday hunting for the best deals Amazon had to offer during the Prime Big Deal Days. We enjoyed the process so much that we did it again. You can go check out yesterday’s deals (many of which are still active), skip straight to the bargain bin with our top 50 under $50 list, or keep scrolling for a bunch more stuff that’s still available here on day two of the October Prime Day event.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Grooming and wellness
- Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence $99 (was $199)
- Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush $59 (was $99)
- trtl Travel Pillow for Neck Support $41.99 (was $59.99)
Home theater deals
- Roku Streambar & Roku Wireless Bass | 4K HDR Streaming Device & Premium Soundbar All in One $179 (was $249)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth $509 (was $579)
- Hisense 75-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV $748 (was $1,199)
- Optoma GT2000HDR Compact Short Throw Laser Home Theater and Gaming Projector $990 (was $1,226)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound, and Dolby Digital, Black $178 (was $299)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV $798 (was $1,299)
Audio deals
- SOUNDBOKS 3, Black: Loudest Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Performance Speaker $799 (was $999)
- Audio-Technica AT-LPW30BKR Fully Manual Belt-Drive Turntable $246 (was $329)
- Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone $94 (was $149)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $248 (was $348)
Patio and backyard deals
- Handwoven Hammock by Yellow Leaf Hammocks $154 (was $248)
- Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller $131 (was $229)
Home deals
- IRIS USA WOOZOO™ Air Purifiers with H13 True HEPA Filter $349 (was $499)
- Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning $19 (was $29)
- Swiffer PowerMop Wood Mop Kit for Wood Floor Cleaning $23 (was $35)
- EnviroKlenz Home Air Purifier 1000 Sq Ft Standard $475 (was $679)
- EnviroKlenz Liquid Laundry Enhancer Additive $26 (was $40, requires Amazon Subscribe & Save)
- Skylight Digital Picture Frame: 15 Inch WiFi Enabled $239 (was $299)
- Honeywell HPA104 HEPA Air Purifier for Medium Rooms $81 (was $155)
- Aura Carver 10.1″ WiFi Digital Picture Frame $143 (was $179)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $899 (was $1,099)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus | Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, motion detection & alerts, and Two-Way Talk (2023 release) $129 (was $179)
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 1250A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $99 (was $124)
- Baloo Weighted Blanket Throw Size $143.20 (was $179)
- Gurin High-Pressure Luxury Showerhead $19.99 (was $29.95)
- Mila Air Purifier for Large Room 1,000 sqft Coverage $326.40 (Was $408)
- MILA Air Purifiers for Large Room Bedroom | Critter Cuddler | Air Purifier for Pets $342 (Was $428)
- Mila Air Purifiers for Large Room Bedroom | Big Sneeze | Air Purifier for Allergies $334 (Was $418)
- SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System $269.99 (Was $449.99)
- SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System $257.99 (Was $429.99)
- 360°Dog Camera: Whole House Movable Camera, Pet Camera $79 (was $129)
Deals for pets
- FABLE Dog Bed – Extra Soft Dog Bed – Minimalist Design $87 (was $109)
- FABLE Ceramic Dog Bowl – Weighted Ceramic Dog Bowl Prevents Sliding $35 (was $44)
Deals for kids
- Barbie Doll House $69 (was $99)
- Barbie Science Lab Playset with 2 Dolls, Lab Bench and 10+ Accessories $20 (was $29)
- Oaxis myFirst Camera 2 – Kids Underwater Camera $55 (was $69)
- myFirst Camera 3 – Mini Camera for Kids Boys Girls Age 4-15 $63 (was $79)
- myFirst Camera Insta 2 Blue – Kids Instant Print Camera $79 (was $99)
- Yoto Player (3rd Gen.) + Make Your Own Card – Kids Bluetooth Audio Speaker $95 (was $119)
- Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set $99.99 (was $153.96)
Fitness deals
- Echelon Row, 30-Day Free Echelon Membership, HIIT, Indoor Rowing Machine $979 (was $1,599)
- Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike $319 (was $500)
Kitchen deals
- Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer $89 (was $129)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 (was $379)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker $69 (was $99)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ Pro Blender w/ 1000-Watt Motor & 72 oz Dishwasher-Safe Pitcher $74 (was $99)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel $559 (was $749)
- Breville BES840BSXL Infuser Espresso Machine, 61 oz, Black Sesame $479 (was $599)
- IRIS USA 3 Qt. 8-in-1 Multi-function easy healthy Pressure Cooker $139 (was $199)
- BrüMate Toddy 22oz 100% Leak Proof Insulated Coffee Mug $27 (was $35)
- OXO BREW Uplift Tea Kettle – Brushed Stainless Steel, 2 quarts $46 (was $69)
- Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set with Metal Lids $463 (was $540)
Tablet deals
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle $125 (was $194)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” $189.99 (was $279.99)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” $399.99 (was $529.99)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4” $599.99 (was $899.99)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy TabActive4 Pro 10.1” $455.30 (was $649.99)
- TCL 10.36 inch Android Tablet $167.99 (was $237.99)
