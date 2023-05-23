Clean up with $100 off a Dyson before Memorial Day
Be prepared to easily suck up all the sand, dirt, and pet fur before and from Memorial Day weekend fun with up to 20% off vacuums at Amazon.
From its iconic AirWrap to a three-in-one air purifier, Dyson has continually wowed us with product innovation with a streamlined look—that’s no easy feat when talking about a vacuum cleaner. You, too, can try Dyson for yourself with up to $100 off vacuums and air purifiers before Memorial Day.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner $399 (Was $499.99)
We’ve raved about Dyson’s cordless vacuums in the past, and we think their corded vacuums deserve their stars, too. The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner—on sale for $399, down $100 from $499.99—is excellent if your furry friends leave a light dusting of fur all over the house. A de-tangling cleaner head automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush as you vacuum, and three cleaning modes allow you to customize how you clean. An included pet grooming tool lets you suck up dog hair from the source, and a turbine tool tackles fur shellacked to the couch. Getting rid of dirt and fur and getting a good deal? Color us impressed.
Here are more Dyson and vacuum deals that blow us away:
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $449.99 (Was $549.99)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $349 (Was $449.99)
- Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan-White / Silver $299 (Was $399.99)
- BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $144.79 (Was $164.79)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner $124.99 (Was $139.99)
- BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System $169.89 (Was $236.89)
- Bissell 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop $159.39 (Was $185.39)
- Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner $135.09 (Was $175.09)
- Vacmaster VZA306P 1101 Canister Vacuum 3 Gallon Corded Dry Vacuum Cleaner $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Kenmore Friendly Lightweight Bagless Compact Canister Vacuum $269.99 (Was $299.99)
- Kenmore BU4050 Intuition Bagged Upright Vacuum $179.90 (Was $199.99)
- Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $299.99 (Was $429.99)
- Shark ZU782 Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum $258 (Was $399.99)
- Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $199 (Was $289.99)
- Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Floor Cleaner and Mop $159.99 (Was $229.99)