We want every color of these Owala tumblers and water bottles on sale for Black Friday

There’s something about the pastel colorways that Owala applies to its water bottles that’s irresistible to me. Every model offers a wild array of hues that I want to carry around and drink out of. Right now, everything Owala makes is deeply discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. Grab a bunch and then give the rest as gift once you finally decide on your favorite colorway.

A great everyday pick if you want to carry a full day’s worth of water. The 32-ounce FreeSip bottle is insulated stainless steel with the brand’s signature lid that lets you either sip or swig, plus a locking flip-top and carry loop that make it easy to toss in a bag or take from commute to gym.

This 40-ounce travel tumbler is Owala’s answer to the giant handled cup craze. It has an insulated stainless-steel body, a big carry handle, and a straw-friendly lid so you can sip at your desk or in the car. At about 25 percent off, it’s an easy upgrade if you want an all-day cup that still fits in most cup holders.

The FreeSip Twist takes Owala’s popular sip-or-swig lid and pairs it with a low-profile twist-top that’s easy to stash in a tote or backpack. The 24-ounce size hits a nice sweet spot for daily use, and this colorway is more than a third off, making it a strong choice for gifting or grabbing a backup bottle while it’s cheap.

