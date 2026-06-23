We found more than 133 Prime Day tool deals worth shopping, from $11 bits to a $329 table saw

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Every job is easier when you have the right tools, but building out a kit can be expensive. That’s where Amazon’s Prime Day sale comes in. We found more than 130 tool deals from popular brands. These are Prime Day deals and they can sell out or change prices without warning. So, if you see a new grinder that you want, grab it because the deal might not last until the following day.
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Driver $129.00 (was $279.00)
Brushless drill with masonry mode, an all-time low
The DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Driver at $129 is the cordless drill to buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on a brushless tool that handles wood, metal, and the occasional masonry job. The hammer mode is what separates it from a basic drill, letting you sink anchors into brick or concrete without a separate rotary hammer. Brushless means longer runtime and less wear than older DeWalt drills. It’s part of the huge 20V MAX battery system, so the batteries work with hundreds of other tools.
CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit $59.00 (was $118.00)
Name-brand impact driver with battery, an all-time low
The CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit at $59 is the cheapest way into a name-brand cordless impact driver, an all-time low and half off. An impact driver sinks long screws and lag bolts that make a regular drill stall, which is why deck builders and furniture assemblers keep one on the bench. The kit includes the battery and charger, so it’s ready out of the box. It’s not as refined as the DeWalt or Makita, but at $59 with a battery, it’s the budget call. Grab one and beat the heck out of it.
Makita 18V LXT Brushless Angle Grinder (XAG11Z) $165.73 (was $374.00)
Pro-grade metal cutting and grinding, an all-time low
The Makita 18V LXT Brushless Angle Grinder at $165.73 is the pick for anyone cutting or grinding metal, an all-time low for a brushless pro-grade tool. The 4-1/2-inch grinder cuts rebar, strips rust, and cleans up welds, and the brushless motor handles heavy use without bogging down. It runs on Makita’s 18V LXT batteries, the most popular pro cordless platform out there. This is more grinder than a casual DIYer needs, but if you do real metalwork it’s the deal to grab. It’s a bare tool, so you’ll need an LXT battery.
BOSCH GDS18V-740N PROFACTOR Impact Wrench $142.49 (was $299.00)
Lug-nut-breaking torque for the garage, an all-time low
The BOSCH GDS18V-740N PROFACTOR Impact Wrench at $142.49 is the tool for automotive work and stubborn bolts, an all-time low at more than half off. It puts out enough torque to break loose lug nuts and suspension bolts that a hand wrench won’t move. The 1/2-inch anvil fits standard impact sockets, and the brushless motor keeps it compact for tight engine bays. If you work on your own car or do heavy assembly, this is the one. Bare tool, no battery included.
DEWALT FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set $26.98 (was $88.13)
Flex bits that resist snapping, an all-time low at nearly 70% off
The DEWALT FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set at $26.98 is the cheap accessory you’ll reach for constantly, an all-time low at nearly 70% off. FlexTorq bits flex slightly under load instead of snapping, which is the difference between finishing a job and stripping a bit halfway in. The set covers the common Phillips, Torx, and square drives, and it fits any impact driver, not just DeWalt. For under thirty bucks, it’s the easiest add to any cart in this list.
Best Prime Day outdoor power tool deals
These are the outdoor power tools, led by the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V at $309.00, an all-time low. The Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog at $27.03 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 20-Inch Self-Propelled Mower $309.00 (was $439.99), an all-time low
- Makita XBU03SM1 18V LXT® Brushless Cordless Blower Kit $188.00 (was $388.00), an all-time low
- Makita XRU23SM1 18V LXT® Brushless Cordless 13 String $179.00 (was $386.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN V20 22 in. Hedge Trimmer Cordless $132.05 (was $189.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN Leaf Blower Cordless $119.00 (was $149.00), 20% off
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Weed Wacker Cordless String Trimmer and Edger $69.00 (was $119.00), 42% off
- Dremel PawControl 7760-PET Dog Nail Grinder and Trimmer $37.99 (was $63.99), an all-time low
- Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog Nail Grinder Easy-To-Use & $27.03 (was $41.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day tool kit and combo deals
For multi-tool kits and combos, the DEWALT 5-Tool 20V MAX Combo Kit at $395.07 is the standout, 28% off, with options down to the DEWALT 3/8 Impact Socket Set 9 at $29.98. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- DEWALT 5-Tool 20V MAX Combo Kit Drill, Impact Driver, Saw, Oscillating Tool, Light $395.07 (was $549.00), 28% off
- GREENWORKS 24V 6-Tool Combo Kit with Two Batteries and Charger $359.99 (was $549.99), 34% off
- PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX 8-Tool Combo Set with 2 Batteries and Charger $349.00 (was $499.00), an all-time low
- Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt 4-Piece Combo Kit Drill, Impact, Recip Saw, Light $225.32 (was $389.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver and Circular Saw Combo $199.00 (was $299.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT 20V MAX Drill Driver and Oscillating Multi-Tool Combo Kit $199.00 (was $299.00), an all-time low
- BOSCH GXL12V-270B22 12V Max Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit $177.65 (was $274.99), 35% off
- DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Drill and Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit $169.00 (was $249.00), 32% off
- CRAFTSMAN 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set with 3-Drawer VERSASTACK Box $149.00 (was $249.00), 40% off
- Dremel 4300-9/64 Versatile Rotary Tool Kit $146.30 (was $209.00), an all-time low
- Bosch GXL12V-220B22 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit $145.62 (was $219.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanic Tool Set 189 Pcs 1/4 3/8 1/2 Socket Set $139.00 (was $189.00), an all-time low
- FLEX 24V Brushless 2-Tool Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit $129.99 (was $199.99), an all-time low
- DEWALT 142 Piece Mechanics Tool Set 1/4 Inch and 3/8 Inch $109.00 (was $175.99), 38% off
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill Driver and Impact Driver 2-Tool Set $99.00 (was $169.00), 41% off
- Dremel US40 Ultra-Saw Corded Compact Saw Tool Kit $94.05 (was $149.99), an all-time low
- DREMEL 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit $89.10 (was $129.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN Deep Impact Socket Set SAE 1/2-Inch 23 Pieces $89.00 (was $144.59), an all-time low
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set SAE 108-Piece $64.49 (was $159.99), 59% off
- CRAFTSMAN Impact Socket Set Metric 3/8 9 Piece $29.98 (was $67.20), an all-time low
- DEWALT 3/8 Impact Socket Set 9 Pcs Deep Metric Socket Set 6 $29.98 (was $56.98), an all-time low
Best Prime Day saw and grinder deals
The Metabo HPT 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw at $329.00 leads the saws and cutting tools, an all-time low, and the DEWALT Circular Saw Blade 6 1/2 at $20.98 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Metabo HPT 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw $329.00 (was $449.00), an all-time low
- BOSCH GKS18V-22B25 18V Brushless Blade-Right 6-1/2 In. $279.41 (was $399.00), 30% off
- BOSCH GKS18V-26LB14 PROFACTOR 18V Blade-Left 7-1/4 In. $259.00 (was $449.00), an all-time low
- BOSCH GST18V-60BCN 18V Brushless Connected Barrel-Grip Jig $169.00 (was $229.00), an all-time low
- SKILSAW SPT77WML-01 15-Amp 7-1/4-Inch Lightweight Worm $159.99 (was $219.99), an all-time low
- FLEX 24V Brushless 5-Inch Variable Speed Angle Grinder Kit $159.99 (was $279.99), an all-time low
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw Cordless Brushless $159.00 (was $219.00), an all-time low
- BOSCH GSA18V-24N 18V Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) $109.00 (was $179.00), an all-time low
- Bosch GOP18V-34N 18V Brushless StarlockPlus Oscillating Multi-Tool (Bare Tool) $104.49 (was $179.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN V20 4 1/2 Cordless Angle Grinder Brushless Small $99.00 (was $129.00), an all-time low
- Metabo HPT 10-Inch Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw 15-Amp $99.00 (was $179.00), an all-time low
- Bosch GWX18V-8N 18V X-LOCK Brushless 4-1/2 In. Angle Grinder (Bare Tool) $92.14 (was $159.00), an all-time low
- Dremel Multi-Max MM50-02 5 Amp Variable Speed Corded $84.13 (was $129.99), an all-time low
- WORX Cordless Circular Saw 20V 6-1/2-Inch Blade Circular $82.49 (was $109.99), an all-time low
- SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless 20V 6-1/2-Inch Cordless Compact $74.99 (was $109.99), an all-time low
- Dremel MM35-02 Multi-Max™ Oscillating Tool Kit $62.99 (was $89.99), an all-time low
- Dremel 4000-1/25 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit- Engraver $49.99 (was $84.99), an all-time low
- DEWALT Circular Saw Blade 6 1/2 Inch 18 & 24 Tooth Wood $20.98 (was $44.95), 53% off
Best Prime Day router, woodworking, and benchtop deals
For shaping wood and benchtop work, the WEN 4211 10-Inch Benchtop Drill Press at $165.01 leads, an all-time low, down to the WEN Bench Vise 4-Inch at $42.73. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- WEN 4211 10-Inch 5-Speed Cast Iron Benchtop Drill Press $165.01 (was $244.99), an all-time low
- SKIL RT1323-01 Router Table and 10-Amp Fixed Base Router Kit $159.99 (was $219.99), an all-time low
- WEN Mini Benchtop Wood Lathe 8-Inch by 13-Inch Variable Speed $157.81 (was $234.99), an all-time low
- BOSCH RA1181 Benchtop Router Table $149.99 (was $284.99), 47% off
- BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router $132.05 (was $219.00), an all-time low
- WEN 9-Inch 2.8-Amp Benchtop Band Saw $124.44 (was $184.99), an all-time low
- BOSCH PR20EVS Colt 1.0 HP Variable-Speed Palm Router $99.99 (was $139.00), 28% off
- WEN 4-Inch Cast Iron Bench Vise with Swivel Base $42.73 (was $64.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day cordless drill and driver deals
These are the cordless drills and drivers, led by the FLEX 24V Brushless High-Torque Impact Wrench at $259.99, an all-time low. The BLACK+DECKER 4V Cordless Screwdriver at $29.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- FLEX 24V Brushless 1/2-Inch 1500 Ft-Lbs High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit $259.99 (was $389.99), an all-time low
- BOSCH GRD18V-127 18V High Torque Right Angle Drill ½ In. $198.82 (was $299.00), an all-time low
- FLEX 24V Brushless 1/2-Inch 750 Ft-Lbs Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit $179.99 (was $299.99), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP Impact Wrench Cordless Brushless High $169.00 (was $269.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 1/2 inch Cordless Impact Wrench Kit $159.00 (was $219.00), an all-time low
- Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Triple Hammer Impact Driver Kit with 2 Batteries $148.95 (was $199.00), 25% off
- Bosch GSR12V-140FCB22 12V Max Drill/Driver $129.99 (was $239.00), an all-time low
- Bosch GSB18V-65B12 1/2in Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit $129.00 (was $251.95), an all-time low
- WORX Cordless Drill Driver 20V 930 in·lbs Brushless Power $123.49 (was $159.99), an all-time low
- WORX WX177L.2 Cordless Drill Driver 20V 445 in·lb Brushless $112.97 (was $159.99), an all-time low
- Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Brushless Impact Driver Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $99.00 (was $179.00), an all-time low
- Bosch GSR12V-300HXN 12V Max Brushless 1/4 In. Hex Two-Speed Screwdriver (Bare Tool) $99.00 (was $149.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit with Battery and Charger $98.16 (was $179.00), 45% off
- CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX 1/2 Cordless Hammer Drill Includes 2 $89.00 (was $159.00), an all-time low
- SKIL PWR CORE 12 Brushless 12V 1/4-Inch Hex Right Angle $79.99 (was $109.99), an all-time low
- RIDGID 59802 K-6DH Hybrid Toilet Snake Auger $76.39 (was $95.50), an all-time low
- Worx 20V Cordless Drill Driver 84pc Accessory Kit Variable $66.96 (was $89.99), an all-time low
- Closet Auger 6 ft Cable Lg 1/2 in Cable Dia Power Drill $51.97 (was $109.46), an all-time low
- SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill Driver Kit with 2 Batteries $49.99 (was $89.99), 44% off
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Kit with Battery and Charger $44.99 (was $59.99), an all-time low
- Dremel 3100-2/60 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit- 2 $44.99 (was $69.99), an all-time low
- Dremel Drill Press Rotary Tool Workstation Stand $34.99 (was $49.99), an all-time low
- BLACK+DECKER 4V MAX Cordless Screwdriver with LED Light and 2 Bits $29.99 (was $44.00), an all-time low
Best Prime Day drill bit and accessory deals
For bits and accessories, the Bosch RBS030MBS 30 pc. Carbide-Tipped Wood at $94.99 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the CRAFTSMAN 16 ft Tape Measure at $10.98. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Bosch RBS030MBS 30 pc. Carbide-Tipped Wood Router Bit Set $94.99 (was $334.99), an all-time low
- BOSCH 1-1/4 Inch OSL114C-10 Starlock Carbide Plunge Cut $89.99 (was $135.46), an all-time low
- BOSCH RBS010 10-Piece Carbide-Tipped All-Purpose Router Bit Set $89.99 (was $199.99), 55% off
- BOSCH RBS006 6-Piece 1/4 in. Shank Carbide-Tipped $76.48 (was $218.21), an all-time low
- Dremel EZ725 70-Piece All-Purpose Rotary Tool Accessory Set $49.99 (was $67.99), an all-time low
- DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set 100 Pc Impact Driver Bit Set $32.98 (was $65.99), an all-time low
- Bosch CO14 14 pc. Cobalt Metal Drill Bit Set $30.99 (was $91.39), an all-time low
- Bosch T30C 30 pc. T-Shank Jig Saw Blade Set for Wood and Metal $28.87 (was $81.14), an all-time low
- DEWALT Drill Bit Set 21 Pc. Titanium Nitride Coated Pilot $22.98 (was $32.98), 30% off
- Klein Tools 32807MAG 7-in-1 Magnetic Nut Driver SAE $21.36 (was $29.97), an all-time low
- BOSCH BL21A 21-Piece Black Oxide Metal Drill Bit Set with Case $18.49 (was $61.79), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN Compact Easy Grip Tape Measure 16 FT $10.98 (was $19.48), an all-time low
- DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Screwdriver Bit Set 14-Piece $10.98 (was $22.82), 51% off
Best Prime Day shop vacuum deals
These are the wet/dry shop vacuums, led by the DEWALT 20V MAX Shop Vacuum at $119.00, an all-time low. The CRAFTSMAN 6 Gallon at $69.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless and Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum 2 Gallon (Tool Only) $119.00 (was $195.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17595 16 Gallon 6.5 Peak HP Heavy-Duty Wet/Dry Shop Vac $118.94 (was $201.40), an all-time low
- BOSCH GAS18V-3N 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum 2.6 Gallon with HEPA Filter (Bare Tool) $117.99 (was $169.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE18590 9 Gallon 4.25 Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vac $90.08 (was $166.24), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17040 4 Gallon 5.0 Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vac $69.99 (was $156.77), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17584 6 Gallon 3.5 Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vac $69.99 (was $121.25), an all-time low
Best Prime Day work light and shop lighting deals
For lighting up the shop or the job, the Makita DML809 18V X2 Work Light at $262.64 leads, 53% off, down to the Bosch 12V Max LED Worklight at $24.50. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Makita DML809 18V X2 LXT Cordless/Corded Work Light (Light Only) $262.64 (was $559.60), 53% off
- Bosch GLI18V-800N 18V Multidirectional Portable LED Worklight (Bare Tool) $79.00 (was $109.00), an all-time low
- Streamlight 89001 ProTac 2.0 2000-Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp $76.40 (was $218.40), an all-time low
- DEWALT DCL182 USB-C Rechargeable Magnetic-Handle Work Light $75.94 (was $119.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT DCL044 20V MAX Pivoting LED Work Light/Flashlight (Tool Only) $39.00 (was $59.00), an all-time low
- Bosch GLI12V-300N 12V Max LED Worklight (Bare Tool) $24.50 (was $35.00), an all-time low
Best Prime Day tool battery and charger deals
For topping off a cordless kit, the DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Pack at $329.00 is the big one, an all-time low, with the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Battery and Charger at $37.99 the cheapest way in. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery 4-Pack: 2 x 3.5Ah XR and 2 x 1.7Ah POWERSTACK $329.00 (was $469.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT 20V MAX Lithium Ion 2Ah and 4Ah Battery 4-Pack with Fuel Gauge $129.00 (was $389.00), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack with Charger $79.95 (was $176.94), 55% off
- BOSCH BAT414-2PK 12V Max 2Ah Lithium Ion Battery 2-Pack $49.44 (was $89.00), an all-time low
- SKIL PWRCORE 12 4.0Ah 12V USB-C Battery $39.99 (was $69.99), an all-time low
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX POWERCONNECT 1.5Ah Battery and Charger $37.99 (was $72.99), an all-time low
More Prime Day tool deals
The Bosch GET75-6N Orbital Sander at $254.99 leads the tool deals, an all-time low, and the Dremel 7350 4V Cordless Rotary Tool at $24.99 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- BOSCH Orbital Sander GET75-6N Electric Orbital Sander $254.99 (was $369.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT 15 Amp 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw $242.90 (was $449.00), 46% off
- Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Brad Nailer and Impact Driver Combo Kit $199.00 (was $329.00), 39% off
- RIDGID 31110 Model 836 36 Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench $192.51 (was $240.65), an all-time low
- BOSCH GEX18V-5B15 18V Brushless 5 In. Random Orbit Sander $189.00 (was $269.00), an all-time low
- Bosch HC6521 2-1/2-Inch x 18-Inch x 24-Inch Wild Bore $181.99 (was $538.13), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Brad Nailer 18 Gauge Nail Gun $159.00 (was $309.00), an all-time low
- DEWALT DWP849X 7-9 In. Variable-Speed Corded Buffer Polisher $129.00 (was $269.00), an all-time low
- BOSCH GSS18V-40N 18V Brushless Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander (Bare Tool) $112.99 (was $189.00), 40% off
- RIDGID 31105 Model 824 Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench $103.91 (was $129.90), 20% off
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Brad Nailer 18GA Cordless Only $99.00 (was $134.00), an all-time low
- Dremel MS20-01 Moto-Saw Variable Speed Compact Scroll Saw $89.99 (was $129.99), an all-time low
- RIDGID 31100 Model 818 Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench $66.19 (was $82.75), 20% off
- DEWALT Orbital Sander 5 Inch Palm Sander Tool 12000 OPM $59.00 (was $79.00), an all-time low
- Dremel VersaFlame 2200-5 Multi-Function Butane Torch $41.99 (was $59.99), an all-time low
- CRAFTSMAN Impact Socket Set Metric 1/2 12Piece $39.98 (was $88.40), an all-time low
- Dremel Rotary Tool Multi-Vise 3-in-1 Attachment 360º $34.99 (was $49.99), an all-time low
- BLACK+DECKER HG1300 Dual-Temperature Heat Gun for Crafts $25.99 (was $39.99), an all-time low
- Dremel 7350 4V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit $24.99 (was $36.99), an all-time low
Tool prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill at $129, an all-time low on the tool that earns its keep on the most jobs.
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