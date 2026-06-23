We found more than 133 Prime Day tool deals worth shopping, from $11 bits to a $329 table saw

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Every job is easier when you have the right tools, but building out a kit can be expensive. That’s where Amazon’s Prime Day sale comes in. We found more than 130 tool deals from popular brands. These are Prime Day deals and they can sell out or change prices without warning. So, if you see a new grinder that you want, grab it because the deal might not last until the following day.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Driver $129.00 (was $279.00) Brushless drill with masonry mode, an all-time low Get a lot of power for a little money. DEWALT See It

The DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Driver at $129 is the cordless drill to buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on a brushless tool that handles wood, metal, and the occasional masonry job. The hammer mode is what separates it from a basic drill, letting you sink anchors into brick or concrete without a separate rotary hammer. Brushless means longer runtime and less wear than older DeWalt drills. It’s part of the huge 20V MAX battery system, so the batteries work with hundreds of other tools.

CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit $59.00 (was $118.00) Name-brand impact driver with battery, an all-time low Everybody needs a good impact driver. CRAFTSMAN See It

The CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit at $59 is the cheapest way into a name-brand cordless impact driver, an all-time low and half off. An impact driver sinks long screws and lag bolts that make a regular drill stall, which is why deck builders and furniture assemblers keep one on the bench. The kit includes the battery and charger, so it’s ready out of the box. It’s not as refined as the DeWalt or Makita, but at $59 with a battery, it’s the budget call. Grab one and beat the heck out of it.

Makita 18V LXT Brushless Angle Grinder (XAG11Z) $165.73 (was $374.00) Pro-grade metal cutting and grinding, an all-time low This tool has a million uses. Makita See It

The Makita 18V LXT Brushless Angle Grinder at $165.73 is the pick for anyone cutting or grinding metal, an all-time low for a brushless pro-grade tool. The 4-1/2-inch grinder cuts rebar, strips rust, and cleans up welds, and the brushless motor handles heavy use without bogging down. It runs on Makita’s 18V LXT batteries, the most popular pro cordless platform out there. This is more grinder than a casual DIYer needs, but if you do real metalwork it’s the deal to grab. It’s a bare tool, so you’ll need an LXT battery.

The BOSCH GDS18V-740N PROFACTOR Impact Wrench at $142.49 is the tool for automotive work and stubborn bolts, an all-time low at more than half off. It puts out enough torque to break loose lug nuts and suspension bolts that a hand wrench won’t move. The 1/2-inch anvil fits standard impact sockets, and the brushless motor keeps it compact for tight engine bays. If you work on your own car or do heavy assembly, this is the one. Bare tool, no battery included.

DEWALT FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set $26.98 (was $88.13) Flex bits that resist snapping, an all-time low at nearly 70% off Throw an extra set in your basement and in your car. DEWALT See It

The DEWALT FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set at $26.98 is the cheap accessory you’ll reach for constantly, an all-time low at nearly 70% off. FlexTorq bits flex slightly under load instead of snapping, which is the difference between finishing a job and stripping a bit halfway in. The set covers the common Phillips, Torx, and square drives, and it fits any impact driver, not just DeWalt. For under thirty bucks, it’s the easiest add to any cart in this list.

Best Prime Day outdoor power tool deals

These are the outdoor power tools, led by the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V at $309.00, an all-time low. The Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog at $27.03 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day tool kit and combo deals

For multi-tool kits and combos, the DEWALT 5-Tool 20V MAX Combo Kit at $395.07 is the standout, 28% off, with options down to the DEWALT 3/8 Impact Socket Set 9 at $29.98. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day saw and grinder deals

The Metabo HPT 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw at $329.00 leads the saws and cutting tools, an all-time low, and the DEWALT Circular Saw Blade 6 1/2 at $20.98 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day router, woodworking, and benchtop deals

For shaping wood and benchtop work, the WEN 4211 10-Inch Benchtop Drill Press at $165.01 leads, an all-time low, down to the WEN Bench Vise 4-Inch at $42.73. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day cordless drill and driver deals

These are the cordless drills and drivers, led by the FLEX 24V Brushless High-Torque Impact Wrench at $259.99, an all-time low. The BLACK+DECKER 4V Cordless Screwdriver at $29.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day drill bit and accessory deals

For bits and accessories, the Bosch RBS030MBS 30 pc. Carbide-Tipped Wood at $94.99 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the CRAFTSMAN 16 ft Tape Measure at $10.98. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day shop vacuum deals

These are the wet/dry shop vacuums, led by the DEWALT 20V MAX Shop Vacuum at $119.00, an all-time low. The CRAFTSMAN 6 Gallon at $69.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day work light and shop lighting deals

For lighting up the shop or the job, the Makita DML809 18V X2 Work Light at $262.64 leads, 53% off, down to the Bosch 12V Max LED Worklight at $24.50. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day tool battery and charger deals

For topping off a cordless kit, the DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Pack at $329.00 is the big one, an all-time low, with the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Battery and Charger at $37.99 the cheapest way in. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

More Prime Day tool deals

The Bosch GET75-6N Orbital Sander at $254.99 leads the tool deals, an all-time low, and the Dremel 7350 4V Cordless Rotary Tool at $24.99 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Tool prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill at $129, an all-time low on the tool that earns its keep on the most jobs.