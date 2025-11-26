🛍️ The 52 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating) 🛍️

The Home Depot is clearing out Ryobi battery-powered tool kits for ridiculous prices for Black Friday

Whether you need a simple drill/driver kit or a massive new collection of power tools, The Home Depot has tons of Ryobi options for clearance prices on Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Power tools make a great gift for just about anyone, and that includes yourself. The Home Depot has a ton of Ryobi battery-powered tools at ridiculously low prices during their Black Friday sale, which is happening right now. These kits bundle up some of the most popular and useful tools to maximize savings. The batteries work across the entire range of tools, so build a stocked garage or tool shed and get to work on those home projects you’ve been putting off.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah + 4.0Ah Batteries & Charger) $199.00 (was $299.00)

Complete Ryobi power tool kit on sale for Black Friday at The Home Depot
Get a complete power tool collection at once.
See It


This six-piece starter set hits a sweet spot for new homeowners and DIYers who want to jump into the ONE+ ecosystem. You get a mix of core tools plus both a compact 1.5Ah pack and a higher-capacity 4.0Ah battery, so you can keep lighter tools nimble and still have enough runtime for more demanding cutting and drilling jobs around the house.

RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit (2 Batteries, Charger & Bag) $129.00 (was $179.00)

Ryobi Brushless drill impact driver combo
The drill and impact driver are essential tools for any kit.

Ryobi
See It


If you just want better everyday screw-driving and drilling, this compact HP brushless drill/impact driver combo is the logical upgrade. Two batteries and a charger mean you’re ready to work right out of the bag, and the brushless motors should deliver more power and longer life than basic brushed tools—ideal for everything from hanging shelves to building a deck.

RYOBI USB Lithium Project Kit (Rotary Tool, Inspection Light, Screwdriver, Glue Pen, 2 Batteries) $99.00 (was $255.97)
This USB Lithium project kit is tailor-made for tinkering, crafting, and small household fixes. Between the rotary tool for light cutting and grinding, the inspection light for peeking into tight spaces, the powered screwdriver, and the glue pen, you’ve basically got a grab-and-go kit for everything from repairing gadgets to finishing cosplay builds—plus two rechargeable batteries to keep it all running.

RYOBI ONE+ big multi-tool combo kits

RYOBI ONE+ drill/driver & impact driver kits

RYOBI ONE+ saws, nailers & woodworking combos

RYOBI ONE+ sanding & finishing combos

RYOBI ONE+ automotive & mechanics kits

RYOBI ONE+ lifestyle, hobby & specialty kits

RYOBI USB Lithium kits

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.