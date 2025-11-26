The Home Depot is clearing out Ryobi battery-powered tool kits for ridiculous prices for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Power tools make a great gift for just about anyone, and that includes yourself. The Home Depot has a ton of Ryobi battery-powered tools at ridiculously low prices during their Black Friday sale, which is happening right now. These kits bundle up some of the most popular and useful tools to maximize savings. The batteries work across the entire range of tools, so build a stocked garage or tool shed and get to work on those home projects you’ve been putting off.



This six-piece starter set hits a sweet spot for new homeowners and DIYers who want to jump into the ONE+ ecosystem. You get a mix of core tools plus both a compact 1.5Ah pack and a higher-capacity 4.0Ah battery, so you can keep lighter tools nimble and still have enough runtime for more demanding cutting and drilling jobs around the house.



If you just want better everyday screw-driving and drilling, this compact HP brushless drill/impact driver combo is the logical upgrade. Two batteries and a charger mean you’re ready to work right out of the bag, and the brushless motors should deliver more power and longer life than basic brushed tools—ideal for everything from hanging shelves to building a deck.

RYOBI USB Lithium Project Kit (Rotary Tool, Inspection Light, Screwdriver, Glue Pen, 2 Batteries) $99.00 (was $255.97)

This USB Lithium project kit is tailor-made for tinkering, crafting, and small household fixes. Between the rotary tool for light cutting and grinding, the inspection light for peeking into tight spaces, the powered screwdriver, and the glue pen, you’ve basically got a grab-and-go kit for everything from repairing gadgets to finishing cosplay builds—plus two rechargeable batteries to keep it all running.

