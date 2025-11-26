The Home Depot is clearing out Ryobi battery-powered tool kits for ridiculous prices for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Power tools make a great gift for just about anyone, and that includes yourself. The Home Depot has a ton of Ryobi battery-powered tools at ridiculously low prices during their Black Friday sale, which is happening right now. These kits bundle up some of the most popular and useful tools to maximize savings. The batteries work across the entire range of tools, so build a stocked garage or tool shed and get to work on those home projects you’ve been putting off.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah + 4.0Ah Batteries & Charger) $199.00 (was $299.00)See It
This six-piece starter set hits a sweet spot for new homeowners and DIYers who want to jump into the ONE+ ecosystem. You get a mix of core tools plus both a compact 1.5Ah pack and a higher-capacity 4.0Ah battery, so you can keep lighter tools nimble and still have enough runtime for more demanding cutting and drilling jobs around the house.
RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit (2 Batteries, Charger & Bag) $129.00 (was $179.00)See It
If you just want better everyday screw-driving and drilling, this compact HP brushless drill/impact driver combo is the logical upgrade. Two batteries and a charger mean you’re ready to work right out of the bag, and the brushless motors should deliver more power and longer life than basic brushed tools—ideal for everything from hanging shelves to building a deck.
RYOBI USB Lithium Project Kit (Rotary Tool, Inspection Light, Screwdriver, Glue Pen, 2 Batteries) $99.00 (was $255.97)
This USB Lithium project kit is tailor-made for tinkering, crafting, and small household fixes. Between the rotary tool for light cutting and grinding, the inspection light for peeking into tight spaces, the powered screwdriver, and the glue pen, you’ve basically got a grab-and-go kit for everything from repairing gadgets to finishing cosplay builds—plus two rechargeable batteries to keep it all running.
RYOBI ONE+ big multi-tool combo kits
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah & 4.0Ah Batteries, Charger, 65-Piece Kit) $223.97 (was $323.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 5-Tool Combo Kit (4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag) $367.08 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah & 4.0Ah Batteries, Charger, 40-Piece Kit) $174.97 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (Titanium Drill Bit Set, Batteries, Charger) $218.97 (was $318.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah & 4.0Ah Batteries & Charger) $379.00 (was $499.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah + 4.0Ah Batteries & Charger) $169.00 (was $199.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (Drill & Impact Drive Kit, Batteries & Charger) $214.97 (was $314.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah + 4.0Ah Batteries & Charger) $649.00 (was $799.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (Batteries, Charger & Miter Saw) $388.00 (was $488.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit (Flexible Shaft Bit Holder Included) $213.97 (was $314.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit (Diamond Grit Driving Set Included) $218.97 (was $318.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 5-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries, Charger, Bag + FREE 6.0Ah Batteries) $518.00 (was $677.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (1.5Ah & 4.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Wire Wheel Set) $319.97 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (Batteries, Charger & LINK Rolling Tool Box) $388.98 (original price not listed)
RYOBI ONE+ drill/driver & impact driver kits
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Impact Driver, 2 Batteries, Charger, 40-Piece Kit) $114.97 (was $154.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag) $239.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit (2 Batteries, Charger & Bag) $129.00 (was $179.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Impact Driver, 1.5Ah Battery & Charger) $99.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (2× 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag) $199.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Batteries & Charger) $149.00 (was $228.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ FREE Jig Saw (2 Batteries, Charger Included) $149.00 (was $208.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries, Charger, Bag + 40-Piece Bit Kit) $144.97 (was $194.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ FREE Sander (2 Batteries, Charger) $149.00 (was $208.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Impact Driver, 2 Batteries, Charger + 22-Piece Bit Set) $118.97 (was $158.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ FREE Impact Wrench (2 Batteries & Charger) $149.00 (was $248.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Impact Driver, 2 Batteries, Charger, 52-Piece Driving Set) $118.97 (was $158.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Impact Driver, Batteries & Charger) $99.00 (was $139.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Circular Saw, 2 Batteries & Charger) $149.00 (original price not listed)
RYOBI ONE+ saws, nailers & woodworking combos
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Circular Saw + Jig Saw, Tools Only) $89.00 (was $128.97)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Circular Saw, Batteries, Charger & Recip Saw) $149.00 (was $228.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Miter Saw + Table Saw, Tools Only) $541.71 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Miter Saw + Brad Nailer, Tools Only) $338.00 (was $378.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Brad Nailer + Finish Nailer, Tools Only) $248.00 (was $338.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Circular Saw + Jig Saw, Tools Only) $128.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (7-1/4 in. Compound Miter Saw + AirStrike Brad Nailer, Tools Only) $328.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit (7-1/4 in. Miter Saw, Jig Saw & Circular Saw, Tools Only) $343.40 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (1/4 Sheet Sander + Jig Saw, Tools Only) $128.00 (original price not listed)
RYOBI ONE+ sanding & finishing combos
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Multi-Tool + 5″ Random Orbit Sander, Tools Only) $79.00 (was $120.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Random Orbit Sander + Corner Cat Sander, Tools Only) $109.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Compact Router + Random Orbit Sander, Tools Only) $89.00 (was $158.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Random Orbit Sander + Corner Cat Sander, Tools Only) $69.88 (was $109.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Compact Router + Random Orbit Sander, Tools Only) $89.00 (was $158.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Corner Cat Sander + Random Orbit Sander, 4.0Ah Battery & Charger) $159.00 (original price not listed)
RYOBI ONE+ automotive & mechanics kits
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (1/2 in. Impact Wrench + 3/8 in. Ratchet, 4.0Ah Battery & Charger) $288.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Impact Wrench + Multi-Tool, Battery & Charger) $112.00 (was $225.71)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (1/2 in. Impact Wrench + 3/8 in. Impact Wrench, 4.0Ah Battery & Charger) $288.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (1/4 in. + 3/8 in. Extended Reach Ratchets, Tools Only) $338.00 (original price not listed)
RYOBI ONE+ lifestyle, hobby & specialty kits
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Camper’s Kit (Area Light, Speaker, Fan, Battery & Charger) $89.00 (was $133.79)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Hobby Kit (Glue Gun, Soldering Iron, Rotary Tool, Battery & Charger) $95.20 (was $119.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Dual-Temperature Glue Gun + Compact Glue Gun, Tools Only) $75.82 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Rotary Tool Station + Glue Gun, Battery & Charger) $136.67 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (2 Speakers, Fan, LED Light & Hand Vac, Tools Only) $208.91 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries, Charger + FREE Compact Workshop Blower) $149.00 (was $208.97)
RYOBI USB Lithium kits
- RYOBI USB Lithium Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit (2Ah Battery & USB Charger) $39.88 (was $49.88)
- RYOBI USB Lithium Project Kit (Rotary Tool, Inspection Light, Screwdriver, Glue Pen, 2 Batteries) $99.00 (was $255.97)
- RYOBI USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit (Screwdriver, Glue Pen, Rotary Tool, Cutter, Batteries & Charger) $149.00 (original price not listed)
- RYOBI USB Lithium-Ion 6-Tool Combo Kit $179.00 (was $199.00)
- RYOBI USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit (Screwdriver, Glue Pen, Rotary Tool, Power Cutter, Batteries & Charger, 2x 3.0Ah) $203.87 (was $223.97)
- RYOBI USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit (Screwdriver + Rotary Tool, Batteries & Charging Cables) $79.94 (was $99.94)
- RYOBI USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit (Pumpkin Carving Tools) $125.58 (original price not listed)
