The Home Depot 4th of July Lawn Mower Sale: 67 Mowers Discounted, Including $700 Off Robot Models

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An electric lawn mower will change the way you cut your grass for the better. They’re quieter, quicker, and easier to maintain than their gas-powered counterparts. The Home Depot is running a 4th of July lawn mower sale with 67 models discounted, and the range is unusually wide this year: budget gas push mowers under $250, battery self-propelled decks from every major cordless platform, and RTK-guided robots that will cut the grass while you nap. Discounts run as deep as $700 off, and the biggest dollar cuts land on the robotic mowers most of us still consider a splurge. If you have been putting off replacing a tired mower, a holiday weekend with real markdowns is the excuse.
RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $549.00 (was $639.00)
The best all-around battery mower deal of the sale
This is the mower I would point most people toward. The 21-inch deck covers ground quickly, the two 6.0 Ah batteries give you enough runtime for a quarter to half acre before a swap, and self-propelled drive saves your shoulders on any yard that is not table-flat. At $549 it is $90 off, and RYOBI 40V is the widest cordless yard platform out there, so the batteries carry over to trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws later.
RYOBI 40V 18 in. 2-in-1 Cordless Push Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $249.00 (was $329.00)
The cheapest way into cordless mowing this weekend
If you have a small flat lawn and no cordless tools yet, this is the entry point. The 18-inch RYOBI 40V push mower drops to $249, a $80 cut, and it still ships with a 6.0 Ah battery and charger rather than the stripped tool-only versions you see at this price. The 2-in-1 deck mulches or bags, and the same battery runs the rest of RYOBI’s 40V lineup when you expand.
Makita 21 in. 18V X2 (36V) LXT Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit with 4 Batteries (5.0 Ah) $699.00 (was $899.00)
Four batteries and a self-propelled deck for $200 off
Makita’s twin-18V system runs two LXT batteries in series to hit 36 volts, which means the batteries you already own for Makita drills and saws also run this mower. The kit includes four 5.0 Ah packs and a charger for $699, down from $899. That battery count matters, because four packs is enough to mow a half acre and keep two on the charger, and Makita’s build quality holds up to seasons of abuse.
Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 15.8 in. RTK Robot Lawn Mower (3/4 Acre) with Adjustable Cutting Height $1,999.00 (was $2,599.00)
$600 off a robot that mows a three-quarter-acre yard on its own
Robot mowers stopped being a novelty the year they dropped the perimeter wire, and the Luba 2 AWD is the one I would trust on a real yard. It uses RTK positioning and vision to map up to three-quarters of an acre, climbs slopes that stall lesser robots, and adjusts cut height from 2.2 to 4 inches. At $1,999 it is $600 off, one of the deepest dollar discounts in the sale.
Gas lawn mower deals
Gas still wins on wide-open acreage where you do not want to think about batteries. The best value here is the PowerSmart 21-inch self-propelled at $289, while DEWALT and ECHO cover the Briggs and Stratton crowd who want a name-brand engine.
- PowerSmart 21 in. 170cc OHV 4-Stroke Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $289.00 (was $329.00)
- ECHO 21 in. 190cc Briggs and Stratton Gas 3-in-1 Dual Blade RWD Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Single Lever Deck Adjustment $549.00 (was $579.00)
- DEWALT 21 in. 196cc E-GOV Engine 3-in-1 Gas RWD Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with High Rear Wheels $549.00 (was $579.00)
- PowerSmart 21 in. 144cc OHV 4-Stroke 3-in-1 Gas Push Lawn Mower $269.00 (was $299.00)
- PowerSmart 21 in. 144cc OHV 4-Stroke 2-in-1 Side Discharge Gas Push Lawn Mower $219.00 (was $239.00)
- DEWALT 21 in. 150cc Briggs and Stratton 625ex Engine Rear Wheel Drive 2-in-1 Gas Self Propelled Walk Behind Lawn Mower $398.00
- DEWALT 21 in. 163cc Briggs and Stratton 725Exi Engine Rear Wheel Drive 3-in-1 Gas Self Propelled Walk Behind Lawn Mower $449.00
Electric self-propelled lawn mower deals
This is the deepest part of the sale, with self-propelled cordless decks from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and Makita. The Makita 40V max XGT kit at $999 is nearly $520 off, and the many RYOBI combo bundles pair a mower with trimmers and blowers if you are outfitting a yard from scratch.
- Makita 21 in. 18V X2 (36V) LXT Self-Propelled Mower Kit with 4 Batteries (5.0 Ah) and LXT 18V X2 String Trimmer $699.00 (was $1,368.00)
- Makita 40V max XGT Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower Kit with XGT Brushless String Trimmer Kit $999.00 (was $1,518.00)
- Makita 40V max XGT Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower Kit (8.0 Ah) with XGT Brushless String Trimmer Kit $1,299.00 (was $1,818.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower and Backpack Blower with (2) 8.0 Ah and 6.0 Ah Batteries and (2) Chargers $999.00 (was $1,268.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, Edger, Hedge Trimmer, (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $1,499.00 (was $1,749.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with Hedge Trimmer, (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $1,199.00 (was $1,449.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with Pole Saw, (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $1,299.00 (was $1,549.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP 21 in. Brushless Cross Cut Self-Propelled All-Wheel-Drive Mower with 800 CFM Blower, (2) Batteries and Chargers $849.00 (was $1,098.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, (2) Batteries and Charger $1,219.00 (was $1,449.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with (2) 12.0 Ah FORGE Battery and Charger $999.00 (was $1,199.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, (3) Batteries and Charger $1,349.00 (was $1,549.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, Blower, Hedger, Chainsaw, (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $1,849.00 (was $2,049.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries and Safety Glasses $999.00 (was $1,199.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with Blower, (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $1,149.00 (was $1,349.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cross Cut Self-Propelled All-Wheel-Drive Mower with 17 in. String Trimmer, (2) Batteries and Chargers $849.00 (was $1,038.00)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless 21 in. Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower with (2) 12.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Mower Cover $1,019.00 (was $1,199.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 8.0 Ah Battery and Charger $449.00 (was $599.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP 21 in. Brushless Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, Edger, Hedge Trimmer, (3) Batteries and (2) Chargers $946.00 (was $1,086.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, Edger, (3) Batteries and (2) Chargers $867.00 (was $987.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Lawn Striper Kit and (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $648.00 (was $738.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower with UV-Resistant Cover, (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $598.97 (was $688.97)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower and String Trimmer with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $738.00 (was $828.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Chargers $558.00 (was $638.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 20 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (Tool Only) $359.00 (was $409.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower and Blower with (2) Batteries and Chargers $578.00 (was $628.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $429.00 (was $479.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 20 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Chargers $429.00 (was $479.00)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower, Blower and String Trimmer with (3) Batteries and Chargers $728.00 (was $778.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower with 17 in. String Trimmer/Edger, (2) Batteries and (2) Chargers $797.00 (was $827.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower with 17 in. String Trimmer, (2) Batteries and Chargers $698.00 (was $728.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower with 17 in. String Trimmer, 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $638.00 (was $668.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, Edger, Hedge Trimmer, (2) Batteries and (2) Chargers $896.00 (was $926.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Lawn Striper, 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $548.00 (was $578.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (Tool Only) $349.00 (was $379.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (Tool Only) $449.00
Electric push lawn mower deals
Push mowers make sense on small, level lots where self-propel is dead weight. The RYOBI 40V multi-blade at $549 is the standout at $190 off, and the corded BLACK+DECKER at $179 is the cheapest mower in the whole sale if you do not mind trailing a cord.
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Multi-Blade Push Lawn Mower with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $549.00 (was $739.00)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Push Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $359.00
- BLACK+DECKER 15 in. 10-Amp Corded Electric Push Lawn Mower $179.00
Robotic lawn mower deals
Robotic mowers carry the biggest dollar discounts of the event, several running $400 to $700 off. Navimow and Mammotion dominate the field, and the wire-free RTK models handle real yards up to an acre and a half without the buried boundary wire that made older robots a pain to install.
- Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 15.8 in. RTK Robot Lawn Mower (1.25 Acre) with Adjustable Cutting Height $2,299.00 (was $2,999.00)
- Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 3000HX 15.8 in. Robot Mower with Garage and Blade Kit (24-Pieces) $2,258.47 (was $2,858.47)
- Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 15.8 in. RTK Robot Lawn Mower (3/4 Acre) with Adjustable Cutting Height (1 in. – 2.7 in.) $1,999.00 (was $2,599.00)
- Sunseeker X5 AWD 8 in. Wire-Free Robot Lawn Mower (0.5 Acre) with RTK Plus Vision and AI Obstacle Avoidance $1,399.99 (was $1,999.00)
- Navimow X450 17 in. Robot Lawn Mower with RTK, 360 Camera, AWD, AI Avoidance, Garage and Replacement Blades $2,913.95 (was $3,373.95)
- Navimow X450 17 in. Robot Lawn Mower (1.5 Acre) with RTK, 360-Degree Camera, AWD and AI Obstacle Avoidance $2,539.00 (was $2,999.00)
- Navimow X430 17 in. Wire-Free Robot Lawn Mower (1 Acre) with RTK, 360-Degree Camera, AWD and AI Obstacle Avoidance $2,099.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Navimow X430 17 in. Robot Lawn Mower (1 Acre) with RTK Camera, AWD, Blades and X4 Series Garage $2,473.95 (was $2,873.95)
- Navimow i210 AWD Robot Lawn Mower (1/4 Acre) with Garage and Replacement Blades $1,272.98 (was $1,522.98)
- Navimow i210 AWD 7.1 in. Robot Lawn Mower (1/4 Acre) with RTK, Vision, Auto-Mapping and AI Obstacle Avoidance $1,049.00 (was $1,299.00)
- Worx Landroid Vision Cloud 9 in. 4WD Robot Lawn Mower (1 Acre) with RTK GPS, VSLAM Vision AI and Cut-to-Edge Trimmer $2,399.99 (was $2,646.18)
- Mammotion Yuka 3000 12.6 in. Robot Lawn Mower (0.75 Acre) with Adjustable Cutting Height $1,499.00 (was $1,598.00)
- Mammotion Luba Mini AWD 800H Robot Mower (8,600 sq. ft.) with Garage and 24-Piece Blade Kit $1,858.47
- Mammotion Luba Mini AWD 7.9 in. RTK Robot Lawn Mower (1/4 Acre) with Adjustable Cutting Height $1,599.00
- Navimow i110N Robot Lawn Mower with Garage and Replacement Blades $1,322.98
- Navimow i110N 7.1 in. Robot Lawn Mower (1/4 Acre) with RTK, Vision, Auto-Mapping and Multi-Zone Management $1,099.00
- Navimow i206 AWD Robot Lawn Mower (1/8 Acre) with Blades and iA02N Garage $1,222.98
- Navimow i206 AWD 7.1 in. Robot Lawn Mower (1/8 Acre) with RTK, Vision, Auto-Mapping and AI Obstacle Avoidance $999.00
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