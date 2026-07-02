The Home Depot 4th of July Lawn Mower Sale: 67 Mowers Discounted, Including $700 Off Robot Models

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An electric lawn mower will change the way you cut your grass for the better. They’re quieter, quicker, and easier to maintain than their gas-powered counterparts. The Home Depot is running a 4th of July lawn mower sale with 67 models discounted, and the range is unusually wide this year: budget gas push mowers under $250, battery self-propelled decks from every major cordless platform, and RTK-guided robots that will cut the grass while you nap. Discounts run as deep as $700 off, and the biggest dollar cuts land on the robotic mowers most of us still consider a splurge. If you have been putting off replacing a tired mower, a holiday weekend with real markdowns is the excuse.

RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $549.00 (was $639.00) The best all-around battery mower deal of the sale The extra battery is great for range. Ryobi See It

This is the mower I would point most people toward. The 21-inch deck covers ground quickly, the two 6.0 Ah batteries give you enough runtime for a quarter to half acre before a swap, and self-propelled drive saves your shoulders on any yard that is not table-flat. At $549 it is $90 off, and RYOBI 40V is the widest cordless yard platform out there, so the batteries carry over to trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws later.

RYOBI 40V 18 in. 2-in-1 Cordless Push Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $249.00 (was $329.00) The cheapest way into cordless mowing this weekend You don’t always need a big mower. Ryobi See It

If you have a small flat lawn and no cordless tools yet, this is the entry point. The 18-inch RYOBI 40V push mower drops to $249, a $80 cut, and it still ships with a 6.0 Ah battery and charger rather than the stripped tool-only versions you see at this price. The 2-in-1 deck mulches or bags, and the same battery runs the rest of RYOBI’s 40V lineup when you expand.

Makita 21 in. 18V X2 (36V) LXT Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit with 4 Batteries (5.0 Ah) $699.00 (was $899.00) Four batteries and a self-propelled deck for $200 off Get four batteries with this kit. Makita See It

Makita’s twin-18V system runs two LXT batteries in series to hit 36 volts, which means the batteries you already own for Makita drills and saws also run this mower. The kit includes four 5.0 Ah packs and a charger for $699, down from $899. That battery count matters, because four packs is enough to mow a half acre and keep two on the charger, and Makita’s build quality holds up to seasons of abuse.

Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 15.8 in. RTK Robot Lawn Mower (3/4 Acre) with Adjustable Cutting Height $1,999.00 (was $2,599.00) $600 off a robot that mows a three-quarter-acre yard on its own Drink lemonade while a robot mows. Mammotion See It

Robot mowers stopped being a novelty the year they dropped the perimeter wire, and the Luba 2 AWD is the one I would trust on a real yard. It uses RTK positioning and vision to map up to three-quarters of an acre, climbs slopes that stall lesser robots, and adjusts cut height from 2.2 to 4 inches. At $1,999 it is $600 off, one of the deepest dollar discounts in the sale.

Gas lawn mower deals

Gas still wins on wide-open acreage where you do not want to think about batteries. The best value here is the PowerSmart 21-inch self-propelled at $289, while DEWALT and ECHO cover the Briggs and Stratton crowd who want a name-brand engine.

Electric self-propelled lawn mower deals

This is the deepest part of the sale, with self-propelled cordless decks from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and Makita. The Makita 40V max XGT kit at $999 is nearly $520 off, and the many RYOBI combo bundles pair a mower with trimmers and blowers if you are outfitting a yard from scratch.

Electric push lawn mower deals

Push mowers make sense on small, level lots where self-propel is dead weight. The RYOBI 40V multi-blade at $549 is the standout at $190 off, and the corded BLACK+DECKER at $179 is the cheapest mower in the whole sale if you do not mind trailing a cord.

Robotic lawn mower deals

Robotic mowers carry the biggest dollar discounts of the event, several running $400 to $700 off. Navimow and Mammotion dominate the field, and the wire-free RTK models handle real yards up to an acre and a half without the buried boundary wire that made older robots a pain to install.