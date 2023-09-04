We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Sep 4, 2023

When you need precise measurements for a project, laser levels are easier to use with far greater applications than traditional bubble levels. They feature mounting devices that allow them to attach to a wall or a tripod, freeing up the user’s hands to mark measurements. They can also project a level line up to 100 feet or more, well beyond the range of a bubble level. Some options also go beyond the ability to measure horizontally or vertically with features that allow them to project a line around all four walls of a room. We examined various options to find the most suitable laser levels for common uses. We looked at range, accuracy, durability, and other important factors you should consider when upgrading in order to create our list of the best laser levels to serve your needs.

How we chose the best laser levels

As an avid DIYer who always has at least a project or two going on in the house, there is nary a time when I don’t need a level. In using a laser level, I’ve found that a few features are crucial to making them worth the cost of upgrading from the old reliable level with the spirit bubble. I used these criteria to evaluate dozens of options to create my top five list.

Usability: One of the major advantages of a laser level is that it makes it easier to level items compared to using the standard tool. If it’s too difficult to use or set up, then there isn’t much point to investing in an upgrade. With that in mind, I only chose models that mounted easily to the wall and could mount to a tripod.

Functionality: I considered the number of beam orientation options and the level’s range. A laser level must have enough functions to meet the user’s needs—be that a contractor or casual DIYer. While a contractor may demand one with 3D capability and 150 feet of range, a weekend warrior may only need a simple laser level with horizontal beam orientation and a 50-foot range.

Durability: A laser level is bound to hit the deck occasionally or face wet conditions. I only chose models with durable housings that resisted splashes and could withstand a drop.

Brand: When it comes to tools, the brand is a pretty good indicator of quality. I only chose trusted brands with solid reputations.

Value: While quality trumps price in my evaluations, I understand that spending hundreds on a laser level doesn’t make sense for a lot of us. With that in mind, I only included picks that I felt were reasonably priced.

The best laser levels: Reviews & Recommendations

When you need precision, the best laser levels will help you complete your project with care. They’re available in a range of sizes and levels of accuracy and price. These picks should help you find the best option to stock your toolbox.

Best overall: Dewalt Line Laser

Why it made the cut: This option offers long-range and dual horizontal and vertical leveling functions at a reasonable price.

Specs

Range: 100 feet

100 feet Beam orientation: Vertical, horizontal

Vertical, horizontal Accuracy: 1/8-inch at 30 feet

Pros

Durable design is water-resistant and shock-resistant

100-foot range

Horizontal and vertical leveling

Self-leveling

Cons

More expensive than others

Dewalt is renowned for constructing well-designed, durable tools; this laser level is no exception. Like many other options, it offers both horizontal and vertical leveling. What sets this model apart is the durable construction that ensures you won’t be buying another one should it happen to take a tumble or spend time out in the rain. That’s because Dewalt protects this level with an over-molded housing that can endure drops from heights of up to a meter. It also has an IP54 rating, which means it will withstand being splashed with water.

In addition to being ruggedly built, this laser level is also easy to use, thanks to its self-leveling capability and a versatile mounting system that’s compatible with a tripod. Its 100-foot range is ample distance for most indoor and outdoor applications. If that’s not enough, the Dewalt line laser is compatible with a detector that can increase its range to 165 feet. Fill out your tool set with one of the best power drills.

Why it made the cut: With its ability to project horizontal, vertical, and 360-degree lines coupled with its long throw range of 200 feet in diameter (or 330 feet in pulse mode), this pick is an ideal choice for pros who use a laser level regularly.

Specs

Range: 200 feet

200 feet Beam orientation: Vertical, horizontal, 360-degree

Vertical, horizontal, 360-degree Accuracy: 3/32-inch at 30 feet

Pros

Horizontal, vertical, and 3D capability

Long range of 200 feet

VisiMax technology improves laser visibility

Self-leveling capability

Cons

Significantly more expensive than other models

Though this model is one of the more expensive options on the market, the functionality this Bosch laser level offers makes it a worthy investment for pros. It functions as three laser levels in one—a horizontal, vertical, and 360-degree model—making it suitable for just about every leveling task one can throw at it, including lining up studs or hanging a room’s worth of pictures. Its beam orientations are also versatile, allowing you to project a single horizontal or vertical laser line, two vertical laser lines, or all three at once up to 200 feet.

In addition to its many beam orientation options, you’ll also change the batteries less often with this tool, thanks to Bosch’s VisiMax technology, which creates more intense light while conserving battery power. That battery-saving technology makes selecting a more powerful green light (this model comes in both red and green) a more attractive option. Then, if you’re looking for a tool that can help you fasten wood, consider one of the best impact drivers.

Why it made the cut: This model’s convenient plumb spot feature adds a degree of functionality that sets this laser level apart from the pack.

Specs

Range: 100 feet

100 feet Beam orientation: Vertical, horizontal

Vertical, horizontal Accuracy: 1/8-inch at 30 feet

Pros

Integrated laser plumb spot feature

Ruggedly built

Projects horizontal and vertical lines

Self-leveling

Cons

Shorter 65-foot range

An integrated plumb spot feature is what makes this point-and-line laser level from Klein such a good pick. In addition to firing a laser line horizontally and vertically, it also drops a point directly above and below the unit, making it ideal for squaring and leveling studs or lining up light fixtures for installation.

Adding to its versatility is a magnetic mounting bracket capable of turning 360 degrees and a ceiling clip mount. This unit also comes equipped with 5/8-inch and 1/4-inch 36-degree mounting brackets, making it compatible with a tripod. While its 65-foot range may not be quite on par with the 100-foot range of other similarly priced models, this option is ruggedly built with an IP54 water and dust-resistant rating and the ability to withstand a 3.3-foot drop.

Best point line: Bosch Combination Point and Line Laser Level

Why it made the cut: Few point-and-line laser levels at this price have the versatile mounting options and accuracy this one offers.

Specs

Range: 65 feet

65 feet Beam orientation: Horizontal

Horizontal Accuracy: 3/16-inch at 33 feet

Pros

Pinpoint accuracy for finding specific points

Versatile mounting system

Affordably priced

Pinpoint range of 65 feet

Cons

Does not self-level

While a standard vertical or horizontal level may be adequate for many applications, for installing you need to be able to transfer a point from one surface to another, such as when lining up joists or plumbing. For that job, you need a point laser level, and this model from Bosch is one of the best options.

For this type of use, the level must easily mount to a variety of surfaces. Bosch facilitates this by using an adhesive mounting strip that makes it easy to stick the level to a wall, column, or other surfaces. It’s also compatible with a 1/4-inch tripod.

We also like this level’s accuracy, hitting a spot up to 3/16th of an inch at 33 feet away. And while it isn’t self-leveling, vertical and horizontal bubble gauges on the side make it relatively easy to level it manually.

Why it made the cut: By adding a stud finding function, this already affordably priced option is a great choice for DIYers who may only use a laser level for hanging items.

Specs

Range: 20 feet

20 feet Beam orientation: Horizontal

Horizontal Accuracy: 1/8-inch at 20 feet

Pros

Dual function as laser level and stud finder

Affordably priced

User-friendly digital display

Cons

Offers horizontal leveling only

Short working range of just 20 feet

Unless you’re using a laser level regularly, it may not make a whole lot of sense to spend hundreds of dollars or even $100 on one. That’s what makes this pick from Black+Decker, a company known for its affordably priced tools, such a great option. In addition to being more affordable than other options, it also comes with an integrated stud finder. This makes it an excellent choice for leveling pictures, shelves, and other projects that often involve locating a wall stud.

This tool includes features that make it easier to operate, making it a great choice for those not accustomed to using laser levels and stud finders. Simple LED lights help you see when the unit is level or locates a stud. While this laser level only fires a horizontal beam up to 20 feet—making it unsuitable for more complex leveling jobs such as squaring house framing—its dual function is ideal for more basic projects, such as leveling framed artwork, aligning wall-mounted shelving, or lining up holes to drill mounts for a towel bar.

Things to consider before buying a laser level

Laser levels make home improvement projects easier, but there are some important features to consider before making an investment in one of these handy tools to find the best option for your needs.

Beam orientation

Beam orientation options in a laser level include horizontal, vertical, and 360-degree. Lower-end options run a single line horizontally or vertically on a single wall, while higher-end 360-degree laser levels run a line around all four walls of a room. Some laser levels can even run three 360-degree lines around the entire room, vertically and horizontally simultaneously. While these features are nice, remember that the more beam orientations the laser level offers, the more expensive it is.

Accuracy

To make something level, the level itself must be accurate. A good laser level should not have more than a 1/4-inch of deviation at 100 feet. That deviation should be even less for laser levels with a shorter range.

Self-leveling

Many laser levels will self-level automatically, eliminating the need to eyeball a bubble to level it manually. Self-leveling options are more accurate than your eyes, making them ideal for projects that demand precision.

Color

Laser levels come with either green or red beams. Red light is more affordable and puts less strain on the tool’s battery, but it is more difficult to see outdoors. Green lights are more expensive, use more battery power, and are potentially dangerous for your eyes, but they are easier to see outdoors and have a longer range.

FAQs

Q: What is 360 laser level? A 360-degree laser level projects a horizontal line that runs around all four walls of a room. This is useful for lining up wallpaper or shelves or hanging pictures at a uniform height on different walls in a room. Q: What are laser levels good for? Some of the most common indoor applications for a laser level include leveling floors, aligning shelves and cabinets, installing chair rails, and hanging pictures. Outdoor uses include aligning masonry, leveling decks, plumbing fence posts, and checking land elevations. Q: What color laser level is best? In terms of overall performance, a green laser, which is 50 times brighter than a red light, is the best. It’s more visible in daylight and has a much longer range. That said, green lasers drain batteries faster and can damage eyes if the user isn’t careful.



Final thoughts on the best laser levels

A laser level is an upgrade over the standard spirit bubble level, allowing you to level everything from pictures to shelves to house framing more easily and accurately. While cutting-edge 3D laser levels that create three planes of leveling are certainly nice gadgets, unless you’re a professional contractor, it probably doesn’t make sense to splurge on one. For most DIYers, an affordable laser level with horizontal beam orientation, like the Black+Decker Line Laser, will suffice.

