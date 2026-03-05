Get a free battery worth $169 and more during the Lowe’s DeWalt Days power tool sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

DeWalt Deal Days are live at Lowe’s right now, and this is one of the best times of the year to stock up on just about any kind of power tool you could want. The sale spans three different deal types: single tools at clearance prices, buy-one-get-one offers on select tools, and—best of all—a promotion where buying qualifying DeWalt XR power tools automatically adds a free 20V 5.0Ah battery to your cart (a $169 value).

DEWALT 20V Max 7-1/4-in Single Bevel Sliding Compound Cordless Miter Saw (DCS361B) $369.00 + FREE 5.0Ah Battery ($169 Value) Be the boss of crown molding. DeWalt Deal See It



This 20V Max single-bevel sliding compound miter saw (model DCS361B) cuts on 20V Max power, making it a genuine job-site tool that runs off the same batteries you use for DeWalt drills and impact drivers. It features a compact design with a 7-1/4-inch blade, positive miter detents for fast angle settings, and adjustment-free cut-line indication for accurate, repeatable cuts. At $369 it would already be a solid buy for a cordless miter saw; with a free 5.0Ah battery—normally $169 on its own—automatically tossed in at checkout, it’s genuinely one of the best tool deals Lowe’s has offered this year. The combined value hits $538, making this 31% off.



If you do any automotive work, mechanical repairs, or plumbing, the DeWalt XR Brushless Ratchet Wrench (DCF510B) is worth a serious look. The interchangeable 3/8-in and 1/2-in sealed head anvils let it cover the most common fastener sizes without swapping tools, and the brushless motor delivers up to 75 ft-lbs of torque for breaking loose stubborn nuts and bolts. The sealed head design is built specifically to resist the oils and solvents you find in automotive work, and the built-in LED work light actually puts illumination where you need it. This is the bare tool (battery sold separately), making it a great add-on deal for anyone already in the DeWalt 20V ecosystem.

The headline promotion gets you a free DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah XR battery (a $169 value) when you buy any of the following qualifying tools. The battery is added automatically at checkout—no coupon code or promo entry needed. All of these are bare tools (battery and charger not included), so the free battery essentially covers a major portion of what you’d spend to run them. If you’re building out a 20V Max kit, every single one of these is worth your attention.

DeWalt BOGO deals at Lowe’s

Alongside the free battery promotion, Lowe’s is running a separate DeWalt BOGO savings event where select tool purchases come bundled with a second tool or accessory at no extra charge. The BOGO deals are separate from the free-battery promotion and cover a wider mix of tools, including drills, circular saws, and specialty tools. It’s worth browsing the full event page since the specific pairings change frequently and Lowe’s regularly refreshes the lineup.

More DeWalt deals at Lowe’s Deal Days

DEWALT XR 20V Max Brushless 3/8-in & 1/2-in Sealed Head Cordless Ratchet Wrench (DCF510B, Bare Tool)

If you’re already invested in the DeWalt 20V platform, this is one of the smarter single-tool purchases in the sale. The DCF510B delivers up to 75 ft-lbs of torque with interchangeable 3/8-in and 1/2-in anvils, a fully sealed head for oil resistance, and a variable-speed trigger for controlled torque. It’s the kind of specialty tool most home garages don’t have but should—especially at a deal price.