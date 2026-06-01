Get two batteries and a free power tool for just $99 during The Home Depot’s Ryobi Days sale

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The best deal at RYOBI Days at The Home Depot right now isn’t a price cut, it is a free tool. Right now, you can buy one of the qualifying RYOBI ONE+ 18V kits and pick a second ONE+ tool at no extra cost. The priciest free options on the higher-tier kit are worth up to $229. I haver a number of Ryobi tools in my kit and they almost always perform way above their price tag. And that’s even before the discounts. The free-tool menu changes as stock moves, so the good picks tend to disappear before the kits do.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Starter Kit with 2.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries and Charger $99.00 (was $228.00) 57% off the most useful entry point, and it unlocks a free ONE+ tool Two batteries and a tool for $99 is a ridiculous deal. Ryobi See It

The RYOBI ONE+ 18V Starter Kit (PSK1212SB) is the one to grab first at $99, down from $228, because it covers the two battery sizes you actually use. You get a 4.0Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE pack for high-draw tools like saws, a lighter 2.0Ah pack for drills and lights, and a charger, and the kit qualifies for a free ONE+ tool worth up to $89. Any RYOBI 18V ONE+ battery runs the entire 300-plus tool ONE+ catalog, so this is the cheapest honest way into the system.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $99.00 A finished yard tool at $99 that still comes with a free ONE+ tool Weeds don’t stand a chance. Ryobi See It

The RYOBI ONE+ 18V 13-inch String Trimmer (P20150) is the better $99 buy if you also need to cut grass, since it ships ready to run with a 2.0Ah battery and charger and still qualifies for a free ONE+ tool. It handles edging and trimming on a typical lot, and the included battery drops straight into any other ONE+ tool you own. Pairing it with a free blower or hedge trimmer from the offer list basically builds a starter yard kit for the price of one tool.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit with 2.0Ah and Two 4.0Ah Batteries and Charger $199.00 (was $361.97) Three batteries, 45% off, and the longest free-tool menu in the event You can never have too many batteries. Ryobi See It



The RYOBI ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit (PSK108SB) is the pick if you want the strongest free tool, because at $199 it opens a 20-item menu that includes options worth more than the kit itself. You get three HIGH PERFORMANCE batteries (one 2.0Ah and two 4.0Ah) plus a charger for $199, down from $361.97, and the free-tool list runs up to a $229 battery two-pack. If you are starting from zero and want to skip the upgrade later, this is the kit that pays for itself fastest.

How the RYOBI Days free-tool deal works

The RYOBI Days free-tool offer is structured around three qualifying purchases: the $99 ONE+ Starter Kit, the $99 ONE+ String Trimmer, and the $199 HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit. Add a qualifying kit to your cart, then choose one tool from that kit’s eligible list and it lands in the order at $0. The $99 kits draw from a 13-tool menu topped by an $89 reciprocating saw, while the $199 kit expands the menu to 20 tools and adds the high-dollar options. Stock is the only real catch, since the offer is limited to what The Home Depot has on hand and the best free tools sell through first.

With either $99 kit, the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Reciprocating Saw is the highest-value free pick on the 13-tool menu at a regular $89.00, followed by the 18-inch Hedge Trimmer at $79.97. Every option below is a real ONE+ tool that runs on the battery your kit already includes, and the price shown is what you would otherwise pay.

Step up to the $199 HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit and the free RYOBI ONE+ 18V 4.0Ah Battery Two-Pack becomes the standout claim at a regular $229.00, more than the kit costs. The same menu adds the brushless Pet Stick Vacuum at $199.00, the 4-Mode Impact Wrench at $179.00, and the 7-1/4-inch brushless Circular Saw at $139.00, none of which appear on the $99 list.

Other tools on the $199 menu worth a look include the RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless AirStrike Brad Nailer, the RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 130 MPH 510 CFM Leaf Blower, the RYOBI ONE+ 18V HP Brushless Hybrid 9-Inch WHISPER SERIES Oscillating Fan, and the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Telescoping Power Scrubber. All four run on the batteries the kit already includes.