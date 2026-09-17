Amazon is clearing out DEWALT tools during its early Prime Big Deal Days clearance sale

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Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event doesn’t officially start until October 6, but your fall project list isn’t waiting that long. The deck needs a few new boards, the garage shelves still aren’t hung, and the saw you borrowed from your neighbor in June should probably go back eventually. A batch of early DEWALT deals is already live on Amazon ahead of the event, and a few of them are sitting at their lowest prices of the past year. Plenty of the percent-off tags in DEWALT’s Amazon store are hanging on prices that haven’t moved in weeks or were lower a month ago, though, so I checked Amazon’s own price history on everything below and cut the ones that weren’t actually cheaper. If you already own a couple of 20V MAX batteries, this is a good time to add a tool to the rotation before the holiday rush.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK250QQ2) $299.00 (was $349.00) Two brushless tools and two 4Ah batteries at their lowest price in a year DEWALT See It

Most home projects come down to drilling a hole and driving a screw into it, and the DEWALT DCK250QQ2 combo kit handles both for $299. That’s the lowest price on Amazon’s 12-month chart for this kit, which sold for as much as $369 last November. The kit pairs the DCD806 hammer drill, which DEWALT bills as its most powerful two-speed 20V MAX hammer drill, with the DCF845 impact driver. DEWALT rates that driver at 1,825 inch-pounds of torque. Two 4Ah POWERPACK batteries and a charger come in the box, so it works as a first serious kit or as a way to double your battery count. It stacks up well against the picks in our guide to the best tool combo kits.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (DCS356C1) $99.00 (was $131.51) The tool that cuts where a saw won’t fit, with a battery in the box DEWALT See It

An oscillating multi-tool is what you grab when nothing else fits, like undercutting a door jamb for new flooring or notching drywall that’s already on the wall. The DEWALT DCS356C1 kit costs $99, which is the lowest it has been in the past 30 days after running as high as $152.99 during that stretch. A battery and charger are included, so it’s a reasonable way into the 20V MAX platform on its own. The brushless motor has three speed settings, and blades swap without a wrench. DEWALT says the accessory mount accepts most other brands’ oscillating blades, too, so you aren’t stuck buying DEWALT blades forever.

DEWALT 20V MAX 18V-to-20V Battery Adapter Kit (DCA2203C) $147.99 (was $212.15) Put your old 18V DEWALT tools back to work on modern batteries DEWALT See It

If your garage has a shelf of older 18V DEWALT tools with batteries that died years ago, the DEWALT DCA2203C adapter kit can bring them back for $147.99. Amazon marks that as its lowest price in the past 365 days. The kit includes an adapter that lets 20V MAX batteries run most 18V DEWALT tools, along with two 2Ah 20V MAX batteries and a charger. DEWALT lists a few exceptions, including FLEXVOLT batteries and certain 18V compact drill setups, so read the compatibility notes on the product page before you order. Once you’re on 20V packs, the cordless tools in this post all run on the same batteries.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Cordless Band Saw (DCS378B) $249.99 (was $336.55) A metal-cutting saw at its lowest price of the past year DEWALT See It

Once your projects move from wood to metal, a portable band saw makes cutting pipe, conduit, and threaded rod feel almost civilized. The DEWALT DCS378B band saw costs $249.99, which Amazon flags as its lowest price in the past 365 days. It sold for as much as $359.99 during that same stretch. DEWALT rates the cut capacity at 3-3/8 inches, and the brushless motor gets both a variable-speed trigger and a speed dial. It’s a bare tool, so plan on pulling a battery from another tool or grabbing one of the battery deals below.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Grease Gun (DCGG571B) $134.99 (was $229.00)

Anyone who has worked a manual grease gun under a trailer or a tractor understands why the cordless version exists. The DCGG571B is $134.99, which is within $2 of its lowest price of the past month, and it cost as much as $199 during that same period. DEWALT rates it at up to 10,000 psi, and the 42-inch hose helps with fittings tucked behind a wheel or under a deck. It’s a bare tool, so it needs a 20V MAX battery.

Best DEWALT drill deals from $108

Most shops end up with more than one drill, because swapping between drill bits and driver bits 40 times in one afternoon gets old. The DEWALT DCD740B right-angle drill is the specialist in this group at $107.99, which Amazon marks as its lowest price in 90 days. Its head measures 4 inches front to back, so it fits between studs and joists where a regular drill won’t. The DEWALT DCD801H1 drill kit is $199 with a 5Ah POWERSTACK battery, and DEWALT’s anti-rotation system shuts it down if it senses the drill twisting too hard in your hands. For more options, see our guide to the best cordless drills.

Best DEWALT battery deals from $179

Batteries are the real cost of any cordless tool platform, so a battery deal can be worth more than a tool deal. The DEWALT 20V MAX XR 6Ah two-pack is $179, a price it has held since late July, and the bigger packs make sense for saws and grinders. The DEWALT 20V MAX four-pack gives you two 3.5Ah XR batteries and two compact 1.7Ah POWERSTACK batteries for $349, which ties the lowest price on its Amazon chart.

Best DEWALT saw, sander, and polisher deals from $79

The DEWALT DCS785B cordless 12-inch sliding miter saw is the splurge here at $499. It has held that price for the past month after a stretch at $699 earlier in the summer, and it takes the cord out of the one tool that usually anchors you to an outlet. On the cheap end, the DEWALT DWE6423 random orbit sander is $79 with a “Deal selling fast” badge on it. That’s also where its price has sat since midsummer, so there’s no need to panic-buy it before October.